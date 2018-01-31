The teams have arrived in Minnesota, the special menu items at U.S. Bank Stadium​ are ready to be served to hungry fans and the list of prop bets is growing: there's no doubt about it, Super Bowl LII is almost here.

While the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles gear up for the big game on February 4, make sure you are ready to celebrate the best Sunday Funday of the year. Whether your party squad is full of hardcore football fans or those who simply love a good party with food and drinks, we've got you covered with everything you need to make your Super Bowl Sunday ​bash a touchdown-worthy event.

KEG OF BEER

Courtesy of Drizly

Get a nice-and-cold keg of your favorite beer delivered right to your door, so your guests can enjoy a brew straight from the tap.

Available at drizly.com, from $139

Super Bowl Party Photo Booth Props Kit

Courtesy of Amazon

For a little bit of fun in between plays, set up a quick photo booth with these football-themed props.

Available at amazon.com, $19.99

Tom Brady Pajamas

Courtesy of Under Armour

​

What better way to watch Tom Brady attempt to lead the Patriots to history at the Super Bowl than in his very own recovery sleepwear. If anything, we can confirm they are very comfortable—perfect for lounging around on the couch!

Available at Under Armour, from $50

Super Bowl LII Stemless Wine Glass

Courtesy of Fanatics

For wine, beer or a fun cocktail, these Super Bowl LII stemless glasses are the only thing you should be drinking out of on Super Bowl Sunday.

Available at Fanatics, $11.99

BEER JELLY

Here's a sure-to-please appetizer that takes no effort at all. Crusty bread + small batch jelly infused with craft beers = happy people.

Available at uncommongoods.com, $30

Galvanized Party Tub

Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Fill 'er up with your favorite beverages and watch the party begin.

Available at Cost Plus World Market, $16.99

Samsung 58" LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

Courtesy of Amazon

Super Bowl time is the best time to buy a TV, whether you are hosting a party or not. Tons of retailers mark down prices so you can get a good deal, like this 4K Ultra HD one for $270 off the original price.

Available at Best Buy, $549

Olympia Provisions Football Summer Sausage

Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

A sausage shaped like a football? Honestly, what more does a Super Bowl party need? This one is spiced up with garlic, mustard seed and chili flakes, and pairs well with cheese and crackers.

Available at Cost Plus World Market, $12.99

TEXAS BBQ PLATTER

Don't bother firing up the grill on Super Bowl Sunday. Order this insane Texas BBQ platter instead—it includes two smoked chickens, 3 lbs. smoked sausage, 4 lbs. pork ribs, and a jar of Texas BBQ sauce.

Available at neimanmarcus.com, $196

BEANBAG TOSS

Pre-game for the big game with a game of cornhole. Bonus: you can use this at all of next year's tailgates.

Available at shop.nordstrom.com, $100

OFFICIAL SUPER BOWL LII REPLICA FOOTBALL

Courtesy of Fanatics

You may not ever catch a ball in an actual Super Bowl game, but a touchdown pass from your friend in the backyard counts just as much in our book.

Available at Fanatics, $159.99

