Lonzo Ball is the future of the Lakers, brother of two future Lithuanian basketball stars and son of the most overbearing parent in sports. And now, thanks to his brilliant cameo in Fuller House, he's an actor. Let's just hope those foot problems were only for the role.

Random couple alert

Baron Davis was spotted in the midst of some heavy PDA with new squeeze Laura Dern. As you may or may not know, Dern was previosuly married to Ben Harper, which gives me an excuse to embed a couple Ben Harper songs to the end of this Hot Clicks.

Which NFL coaches will get fired on Black Monday?

Albert Breer has a huge column of coaching news and rumors. Check it out.

I don't feature enough redheads in Hot Clicks and model Alexina Graham is one of my favorites. Hopefully she'll land a spot in the 2018 Swimsuit Issue. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Today in dumb internet memes

Washington State coach Mike Leach had some really hot coffee, which he blew on to cool down. And just like that, a meme was born.

Eric Dickerson calls out Jeff Fisher

Something needed to be said about Fisher taking credit for the Rams' success.

For the art lovers

There's a new, very explicit, five-story mural of a man's junk on NYC's Lower East Side and, well, the less I say the better.

Post-Holiday sales are here

Bryce Harper (and his hair) get a bobblehead

Up next in the #11daysofpromos is the Bryce Harper "Real Slicked Back Hair" Bobblehead. Be one of the first 1,250 fans on Saturday, July 28th to receive one. RT for a chance to win tickets! pic.twitter.com/KzMblkUPkA — Potomac Nationals (@PNats42) December 26, 2017

Roger Federer makes a friend

Meet my new furry friend.

So happy to be back down under 🙃#HappyQuokka @westernaustralia #justanotherdayinWA pic.twitter.com/YvgdMCs13u — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 28, 2017

Odds & Ends

Russell Westbrook is in a mood

Russ wasn't having it 😳 pic.twitter.com/gsldDpU8Se — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2017

Weiners on ice

Winner, winner, dog-bone dinner!! Our first ever Weiner Dog Race was PAWfect!! pic.twitter.com/V32TNa305H — Atlanta Gladiators (@atlgladiators) December 28, 2017

The most viral video of 2017 is quite bizarre

Even more 2017 news bloopers

And now for some Ben Harper

