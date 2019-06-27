'Hey Twitter World, It’s Me'

The internet let out a collective breath when O.J Simpson joined Twitter.

Well the former star, who was controversially acquitted of the murders of ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, is causing a stir with his Twitter takes—this time about the first Democratic debate on Wednesday.

"Hey Twitter world, it's me yours truly, sitting at my house, waiting to watch this debate to hear a bunch of people who think they're capable of running our country," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "It should be interesting cause to be honest, I don't know most of these guys. But interested to hear what they have to say. I think every American should be watching this."

First Democratic Debate 2019 pic.twitter.com/jyXwxXdyKR — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 27, 2019

Well, as you can imagine, the video received some response.

Just a stab in the dark here but are ex-cons allowed to vote in your state? — Comment Etiquette (@commentiquette) June 27, 2019

bro u can’t even vote 💀💀 — cam reddish stan (@hornyindian6) June 27, 2019

The gloves will be coming off for this debate — Garrett Martin (@GarrettMartin40) June 27, 2019

Simpson was released from prison on parole in October 2017 after spending a decade there in relation to a Las Vegas armed robbery he took part in. While Nevada, the state Simpson lives in, has passed a major criminal justice reform bill that restores voting rights to convicted felons, rights are not automatically restored to everyone. The New York Post reports Simpson was charged with felonies that are under the exemption list, so it looks like his voting rights "are not automatically restored."

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are Friends?

With the NFL's first game still months away, we need something to keep us occupied and QBs Tom Brady and Peyton Manning delivered Wednesday when the Patriots star shared a snap with Manning.

The caption read, "Spoiler alert...we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton!"

Now, in case the time off has left you void of football feud memories, the two have always seemed to view each other as competitors and have taken jabs at each other. But it looks as if another Super Bowl season for Brady did the trick in mending the wounds.

Dustin Johnson Helps Couple in Gender Reveal

Dustin Johnson played the all-seeing eye at this week's PGA Tour stop in Detroit. The projected favorite was making the rounds and signing autographs when he came across a couple. He surprised them by telling them he heard they were pregnant and then asked if they wanted to know their baby's gender.

He pulls out a pink ball to the couple's shock, saying it's a girl and the couple is left wondering how Johnson knew any of this.

Of course, Johnson has the best line, saying, "I've got people that find stuff out"

A gender reveal ... from @DJohnsonPGA. 😮



DJ gave this expecting couple the surprise of a lifetime @RocketClassic.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/YRaNPRF9ju — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2019

A little creepy phrase, but an overall sweet moment and congrats to the parents-to-be.

Best of SI

Find out what happened to the Thai youth soccer team after they were trapped in a flooded cave for 17 days. ... It may not feel like football weather, but SI is getting you ready for fantasy football with the top 300 players for 2019. ... Veteran lacrosse player Kyle Harrison reflects on the first month of the Premier Lacrosse League's inaugural season. ... MLB trade deadline is a month away, but which fringe contenders should be aggresive? ... The Bengals look like a mess out there, so help redesign their Unis. ... This Megan Rapinoe story is from SI's June 3 issue, but even more important given the recent Donald Trump developments.

Around the sports world

Donald Trump called out Megan Rapinoe and USWNT teammate Ali Krieger called out Trump. ... Durant is reportedly declining his option, thus becoming a free agent. ... Vanderbilt won the College World Series. ... The Mets continue to Met, losing via a Phillies comeback for the third straight night.

Wayne Rooney is Insane

Something about playing against Orlando City at Audi Field brings out the special in Wayne Rooney.



From DOWNTOWN 😱😱😱



(via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/E8P7xHWY40 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 27, 2019

Enes Kanter Hot Takes

"I feel like he's Julius Randle with hops."@EnesKanter on Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/d0iXjzZBCF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 26, 2019

Signing Off

Vandy is the Champ

Not sports

OJ had his take on the debate, and here's the rest of the internet's. ... A controversial 'Straight Pride' parade in Boston got approval from city to be held in August. ... A red-tailed hawk is taking the Bronx by storm. ... Another day, another ex-girlfriend scandal for the Bachelorette? There will be a new Dixie Chicks album for first time in 13 years.

Monday mood

This dude bit it kinda hard but jumped right back up pic.twitter.com/0UgeGIn1zi — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) June 27, 2019

So cute

USWNT forward Jessica McDonald was reunited with her son in France.



This is the cutest thing you'll see all day. pic.twitter.com/4Sv6Lh8FVB — espnW (@espnW) June 26, 2019

Us too, Russ, us too

“Wish I was a little bit taller. I wish I was a baller..” @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/n4qCHgSzdi — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 26, 2019

A good song

