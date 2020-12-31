Hot Clicks 100: Best Stories, Tweets and Videos of 2020

Of all the jobs to have in 2020, sportswriter was a relatively easy one. It’s far from what anyone could reasonably consider essential, and it comes with the luxury of being able to choose a desk, a couch or a bed as the day’s office. Inexplicably, even during the dark days of the spring and early summer when there were no major sports happening in North America, writing a daily sports column managed to not be impossible.
I spent the last few weeks of the year going back through every Hot Clicks of 2020 to pick out my 100 favorite items. (Boy, was it weird to relive the pandemic that way.) Though this was undoubtedly the worst year to be online, I still had no trouble finding a long list of things to feature here. Whittling it down to 100 proved difficult.
This will always be remembered as the year a pandemic threw the world off its axis, but there were so many other things that made it memorable. It was the year LeBron won his first title in Los Angeles (well, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.). It was when an ESPN documentary became the biggest television event of the year. It was also when a cricket batsman hit himself in the nuts. Below are the 100 things that I most enjoyed sharing with our readers. (They’re not listed in any particular order, but they are numbered to prove there are actually 100.)
100. Robbie Anderson was very confused about his new team’s mascot
99. The Mavs turned their balconies into a club during their initial quarantine period in the NBA bubble
97. A Canadian Family Feud contestant answered a question very confidently but very wrongly
95. Joey Votto explained why the shirt gifted to him by the Reds’ clubhouse attendants is one of his most prized possessions
94. Dr. Dre helped produce an amazing video tribute to Kobe Bryant before the All-Star Game
93. Daniel Jones broke a huge run but tripped over his own feet
92. Alex Trebek announced the Senators’ first-round draft pick
90. A Hungarian hockey player leapt into the glass to celebrate a goal and crashed through it
(A photographer was fortunately stationed in the right place and got some amazing photos.)
89. Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. made an absurd one-handed interception
87. Joe Kelly broke a window during a backyard bullpen session
86. A news reporter got a little too up close and personal with a bison
85. Bobby Ryan scored a hat trick in his first game back after seeking help for substance use
84. A bunch of New Yorkers came together to lift up a car that ran over a woman
83. After Kobe Bryant died, this video recirculated of Kobe's reuniting with his high school point guard
82. The day after the NBA season suspension, the Big East tournament got canceled in the middle of a game
Mike Watts, the PA announcer who notified the crowd of the decision (and whom I spent many a long van ride with on trips to Patriot League football games), was back at MSG nine months later as the Big East resumed play.
81. Michael Jordan looking at an iPad became one of the year’s most popular memes
79. This guy wouldn’t let a pandemic get in the way of his casino trip or a mask get in the way of his cigarette
77. This guy in Michigan did a ridiculous number of flips all in a row
76. Hulking soccer player Adebayo Akinfenwa gave a delightful interview after winning the biggest game of his life
74. Hartford Athletic scored one of the strangest goals you’ll ever see
73. Katie Ledecky swam a lap without spilling any milk from a glass on her head
71. Derrick Henry destroyed Josh Norman with a viscous stiff arm
70. A Scottish soccer team’s broadcast technology was outsmarted by a bald guy’s head
69. A Rice field goal attempt doinked off both uprights and the crossbar, twice
68. Todd Gurley lost a game for the Falcons by scoring when he shouldn’t have
66. A California woman survived a close encounter with a whale
65. Maya Moore married the man she left the WNBA to help free from prison
64. Tacko Fall started taking swimming lessons
63. Two guys in Vegas did a “jersey swap” after a night of clubbing
61. A Phillies rookie who grew up a Yankees fan was overjoyed to be playing in the Bronx
60. Boban Marjanović was so cute in this interview on Inside the NBA
58. Sue Bird added to her enormous trophy collection
57. Khalil Mack made a lineman 60 pounds heavier than him look like a child
56. Paul Rudd gave cookies to voters in Brooklyn
55. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore got to call a trick play executed by his son
53. Jerry Jeudy fooled a DB with a simple hand gesture
52. A helicopter delivering a heart to be transplanted crashed on the hospital’s helipad, but the surgery was still successful
51. Jon Rahm won a tournament in a playoff with a 66-foot putt and later made a hole-in-one by skipping the ball across a pond in Masters practice
49. CeeDee Lamb made a ridiculous touchdown catch
48. This carpet bowling shot might have been the sports highlight of the year
47. Knicks fans finally got fed up enough to chant “Sell the team” en masse
46. The pandemic forced priests to get creative with the holy water
44. A hockey player went to extreme lengths to fake his stats
42. Cody Bellinger dislocated his shoulder celebrating a home run
41. Mark Melancon caught home run balls off the bat of Ozzie Albies on back-to-back nights
40. The streaming service Quibi, which featured offerings such as a truly deranged show about a woman with a golden arm, crashed and burned spectacularly
39. Tom Brady miscounted the downs and gave us a hilarious meme
37. This fighter got dropped in the blink of an eye
36. A Danish soccer player scored one of the most impressive goals you’ll ever see
34. D.K. Metcalf showed he’s as fast as is he strong
32. The world was introduced to the horror of the “Wigan kebab”
30. Alex Killorn marked the resumption of the NHL season by making a Mighty Ducks parody video
29. Ashley Sanchez of the Washington Spirit had a ridiculous assist on a corner kick
27. Johnny Boychuk took a skate blade to the face and got 90 stitches
26. This tweet from Demi Adejuyigbe had me cracking up
24. An Olympic skier built an impressive obstacle course in his house
23. A high school football game in Alabama ended with a ridiculous number of laterals
20. Team manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee provided the highlight of Jackson State’s basketball season
18. 42-year-old Zamboni driver David Ayres was called upon in emergency backup duty for the Hurricanes and beat the Maple Leafs
17. Getty Images photographer Andrew D. Bernstein captured perhaps the most iconic image of LeBron’s career
16. Serge Ibaka hilariously explained his fashion choices: “I don’t dress, I do art”
15. A Venezuelan baseball player attacked the opposing catcher with his bat
13. Marshawn Lynch had some great advice for young players after his final game
12. An F1 driver walked away from a terrifying crash
11. A young Canadian had a very slick assist
10. Tiger Woods completely imploded on a par-3 at the Masters
9. Oregon State and Washington had this total mess of a play
8. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins combined for an incredible Hail Mary
6. A Swiss hockey player showed some ridiculous skill with this shootout goal
5. Bam Adebayo won a playoff game with a sick block
4. A guy celebrating Joe Biden’s election win crashed a French news broadcast
2. Mike Trout obliterated a golf ball
1. A cricket player took multiple nut shots, and the announcers couldn’t control themselves