Former NBA Player Sam Cassell Always Challenges Boston Celtics' Star Jaylen Brown
Former NBA player Sam Cassell has a lot to worry about these days.
As an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, he is helping them prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. He's also a candidate for various open coaching jobs, including the Los Angeles Lakers.
Despite so much going on, Cassell make sure to do the one constant before each Celtics game. He makes sure to face All-Star guard Jaylen Brown in a game of 1-on-1.
Brown shared the story in an interview that was posted on the NBA's official X account. Brown said he is way ahead in the wins column but they continue the tradition.
"Sam always wants to play, for whatever reason, 1-on-1 before every game," Brown said. "He keeps track. I wonder what his score is. He keeps track of each one. Should be like 70 and 10 or something like that. Sam is always trying to get a stop before the game.
Cassell, 54, won three championships during his playing career that began in 1993. He helped lead the Houston Rockets to back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995. He later won as a role player with the Celtics in 2008.
Now, Cassell is among the hottest coaching commodities in the league. The Celtics recently granted the Lakers permission to speak with Cassell. The Lakers are looking to replace Darvin Ham, who was fired after the season.
“He’s been at every seat on the bench, and he knows how to communicate with every single player," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "… Good coach. Great coach.”
