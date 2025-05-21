Back In The Day NBA

How 1995 Knicks-Pacers Helped Turn Eastern Conference Team Into Contender

Shandel Richardson

June 2, 1994; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Spike Lee reacts to a futile Knick charge late in the 4th quarter after a confrontation with Reggie Miller of the Pacers in Game 5 Wed. night. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK
June 2, 1994; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Spike Lee reacts to a futile Knick charge late in the 4th quarter after a confrontation with Reggie Miller of the Pacers in Game 5 Wed. night. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Miami Heat are arguably one of the most respected organizations in the NBA. They have won three championships in seven Finals appearances this century. They also have made 10 Eastern Conference finals since 1997.

Most of that success happened upon the arrival of Pat Riley in the summer of 1995. The term "Heat Culture" may never have existed if it not for the New York Knicks losing to the Indiana Pacers that spring in the conference semifinals.

With the Knicks playing the Pacers in the conference finals, ESPN decided to rank their best postseason meetings. Topping the list was the infamous 1995 series that had everything from Reggie Miller's eight points in nine seconds to Patrick Ewing missing a late layup.

While those are the most vivid memories for Pacers and Knicks fans, the departure of Riley resonates most in Miami. Riley left the Knicks less than two weeks after the Knicks were eliminated. After a first-round loss to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls, the Heat were in the conference finals a year later.

Riley then played a role in drafting Dwyane Wade in 2003 and trading for Shaquille O'Neal the following summer. The combo led the Heat, once mostly known as an expansion team, to to their first championship in 2006. Four years later, LeBron James and Chris Bosh in Miami happened.

And then the Jimmy Butler era produced two Finals appearances. So the Heat can thank the Knicks' inability to defeat the Pacers for serving as the Riley catalyst.

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.