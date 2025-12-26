Knicks Bench Earns Major Praise From NBA Legend

According to former NBA All-Star and analyst Charles Barkley, the Knicks are winning the Eastern Conference title this year, and the key to their success is their bench depth.

"I said the Knicks are gonna win the East. Shout out to the guys that fixed their bench. Their bench is finally playing. I watched a couple of games in the NBA Cup and that was the difference in the game and that was the difference last year," Barkley said on Inside the NBA. "They are playing their bench [this season]. That was the only knock on [former coach Tom Thibodeau] Thibs, who is a terrific coach. You have to play those guys."

Even head coach Mike Brown agrees. Reserve guard Tyler Kolek played a major part in the Knicks' Christmas Day win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 16 points and going four for five on three. The win solidifyied New York's place in the East with a 21-9 record just after the Detroit Pistons.

"Our bench basically won the game for us. They put us in position down the stretch," Brown said after the win.

Knicks Bench Excels Under New Coaching Philosophy

It's a dramatic shift in playing style. headlined by a new coach with a different approach. Thibodeau had a reputation for giving his starters the most minutes in the league, leading to critiques of unnecessary fatigue and injuries. When the Knicks chose to part ways with the five-year coach and hire Brown, many expected a significant shift.

What no one expected, however, was how essential the second unit would be. While starters like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have struggled with injury this season, the bench has stepped up. Kolek, OG Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson and Mitchell Robinson were huge factors in the Knicks' recent NBA Cup Championship.

In the NBA Cup finals, not even San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama could put a stop to the might of the Knicks' bench. Sure, the team went on to drop a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the midst of a tough post-Cup stretch, but the power was there when it was most essential.

Now, with a thrilling win against Cleveland under their belts, the Knicks look to take on the Atlanta Hawks this weekend. There's no telling where the team can go with a powerful bench, but some, including Barkley, think they're headed right towards their first NBA Championship appearance since 1999.

