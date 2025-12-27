Knicks Releases Josh Hart Injury Report Before Hawks Game

The New York Knicks will head to State Farm Arena on Saturday without one of their most vital rotation pieces, as Josh Hart has been officially ruled out for the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart's absence creates a significant void in New York's lineup as they seek to maintain their strong position at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Knicks announced Hart will miss Saturday's contest due to a right ankle sprain sustained during their Christmas Day thriller against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart appeared on the injury report Friday and was listed as out, dealing a blow to a team that has thrived with him in the starting lineup.

Hart has been instrumental in the Knicks' recent surge, helping them compile an impressive 13-3 record since entering the starting five on November 24. The 29-year-old wing averages 12.3 points, eight rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season, providing crucial versatility on both ends of the floor.

Christmas Day Injury Details And Replacement Options

Hart suffered the ankle injury late in Thursday's dramatic 126-124 victory over Cleveland at Madison Square Garden. He hobbled to the locker room after the incident, receiving a standing ovation from the MSG faithful as he departed. Despite the injury, Hart's impact was felt throughout the game before his early exit.​

With Hart sidelined, the Knicks will likely turn to Tyler Kolek for additional minutes in the backcourt rotation. The sophomore guard has performed well in extended opportunities this season, providing a steady presence off the bench.​

Complete New York Knicks Injury Report

Beyond Hart's ankle issue, Miles McBride continues his recovery from a left ankle sprain suffered earlier in December. McBride has progressed to solo on-court work but has not yet practiced in group settings, making his return timeline uncertain.​

Landry Shamet remains out with a right shoulder sprain, further limiting the Knicks' backcourt depth. However, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges are all available for Saturday's game.​

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks face significant frontcourt challenges heading into this matchup. Center N'Faly Dante is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Forward Eli N'Diaye will also miss the remainder of the season following surgery for a torn left labrum.

