The New York Knicks survived a late-game scare against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, escaping with a thrilling 128-125 victory.

With injuries plaguing the roster, an unlikely hero emerged off the bench. Kevin McCullar Jr. delivered his best performance yet, earning high praise from an injured Josh Hart, who couldn't suit up but watched intently from the sidelines.

Hart, sidelined with an ankle injury suffered during the Knicks' Christmas win over the Cavaliers, couldn't contain his excitement watching his young teammate shine. Hart took to Twitter with a simple but powerful message: "YEA KEV!" The veteran forward's enthusiasm was palpable as McCullar put on a clinic against Atlanta's defense.

YEA KEV! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 28, 2025

During the game itself, Hart remained active on social media. When MSG broadcaster Alan Hahn drew comparisons between McCullar and Hart, noting their similar versatility and energy, Hart tweeted, "I'm not smiling, Alan," before following up with "OG" and a fire emoji, likely praising OG Anunoby's crucial late-game heroics that sealed the victory.

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (9) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McCullar's Breakout Performance

Coming into Saturday with just nine points in his entire NBA career, the 24-year-old guard stepped up when the Knicks needed him most. In 23 minutes off the bench, McCullar recorded 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two assists. His three-point shooting was particularly impressive, as he drained 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The rookie showcased the kind of hustle plays that Mike Brown demands. He grabbed four offensive rebounds, actively battling in the paint despite his size disadvantage. His defensive intensity earned him Defensive Player of the Game honors, and his overall performance underscored why the Knicks had faith in him despite his limited opportunities this season.

DPOG 🦺 KEVIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZRLhi7rFyK — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 28, 2025

Ready When His Number Was Called

In the postgame interview, McCullar reflected on his sudden opportunity with humility and a prepared mindset. "You just got to stay ready at all times....I'm on the bench and you just got to be ready when your number's called," he told MSG.

The second-year player continued, explaining how he stayed mentally engaged despite limited playing time throughout the season. "It's a blessing to be out here playing a game that I love. Just stayed ready when my numbers called and came out with a dub," he added.

Kevin McCullar Jr. on learning from Josh Hart and it fueling his career-high performance in tonight's Knicks win over the Hawks. @LT__Murray | @alanhahn | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/YfAOa7rsaA — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 28, 2025

With Hart potentially missing extended time due to his ankle injury, McCullar has earned significant consideration for continued playing time. His unexpected breakout could prove crucial for the Knicks' rotation depth moving forward.

