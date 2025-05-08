New York Knicks Embarrassingly Blew Last 2-0 Lead Against Defending Champs
The New York Knicks organization has been here before.
The Knicks hold a 2-0 lead against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They are two wins from knocking off the defending champs.
Thirty-two years ago, they were in the same position. It ended badly after the Knicks fell 4-2 to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1993 conference finals.
Jordan led the Bulls to four straight victories in a series that included several memorable moments. The most infamous one was Knicks forward Charles Smith missing four consecutive point-blank layups in Game 5. A victory would have put the Knicks ahead 3-2. Jordan then closed out the Knicks in Game 6.
The Bulls went on to defeat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, winning a third straight title. If anything, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau should show his players film of the series. They have plenty left to accomplish against the battle-tested Celtics, who have been among the league's best teams that past several years.
They have made the Finals twice since 2022, losing to the Golden State Warriors that season before finally breaking through last year with a win against the Dallas Mavericks.
