Watch: Shaquille O'Neal Scored First NBA Basket Against Miami Heat
Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal retired as one of the most dominant players in NBA history.
Let's take a look back at when it began. In 1992, he scored his first basket in the preseason against the Miami Heat. A few days later, he scored his first official points on a dunk against the same Heat. The bucket came after he rebounded a Donald Royal missed layup.
Years later, O'Neal joined the Heat to help lead them to the first title in franchise history in 2006.
JORDAN WASN'T READY FOR FRESH START
By 1998, Michael Jordan was already in for the long haul.
The Chicago Bulls had to accept Jordan and coach Phil Jackson as a package deal. So when rumblings began of the Bulls parting ways with Jackson at season's end, Jordan spoke up.
He made his feeling clear an interview at the NBA All-Star game that season. Jordan said he would rather retire than play in Chicago without Jackson.
"It very well can be," Jordan said of it possibly being his last All-Star game as a member of the Bulls. "I think right now in Chicago, they're looking to make a change to go a different direction with the coach staff, which I think affects me a lot. They really don't leave me with many choices. So right now, in my mind, I'm thinking that's it."
Jordan made good on his threat. The Bulls won a sixth title with Jordan, but hired Tim Floyd as coach in the offseason. It led to Jordan's second retirement because he was unwilling to have a fresh start.
STOUDAMIRE HAS REGRETS ABOUT LEAVING TORONTO
Years later, Damon Stoudamire can admit he got a little ahead of himself.
He was the Rookie of the Year in 1996 after being drafted by the Toronto Raptors but grew impatient playing for a losing expansion team. It eventually led to Stoudamire wanting a trade.
He landed with a stacked Portland Trail Blazers team that made the 1999 Western Conference finals, but nowadays Stoudamire thinks back to what could have been with the Raptors.
"Big picture again, I should've stayed," Stoudamire said on the Ballislife podcast. "You know, T-Mac [Tracy McGrady] was a rookie. He was gonna hit his stride. And you still had Marcus Camby."
