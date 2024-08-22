Ex-Colorado football coach sought NIL deal from Saudi Arabia: report
In an effort to gain a competitive advantage in the new NIL landscape, a former assistant with the Colorado football program made a pitch to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund for some financial aid, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.
Former assistant coach Trevor Reilly, who resigned his post on Aug. 1, spoke about his trying to secure funding from the oil-rich nation for the Buffaloes' NIL collective project.
"You paid me $90,000 a year and let me handle special teams. I did all this work in your name and was told to pursue it," Reilly said in a resignation letter obtained by SI.
"I burned through all my contacts in my Mormon community, which is worth about $3 trillion. Now I can't get these people to answer my calls because I just found out today that none of my endeavors will happen."
He added: "I even went to Saudi Arabia and got a meeting with the Saudis, who were interested in pursuing business. I have email receipts to prove it, and you guys let it fall flat on its face."
SI reports that Reilly went to Saudi Arabia to seek funding on his own initiative, and that Colorado football did not comment on that trip.
Saudi Arabia's investments in sports have received major attention in recent years, including deals to buy English soccer club Newcastle United, signing famed European soccer stars to play in the nation's domestic league, the LIV Golf product, and hosting a Formula 1 race, among others.
The nation's Public Investment Fund is worth a reported $950 billion in assets, according to experts' estimates, although apparently none of will go to the Colorado football team.
Read more at Colorado Buffaloes on SI
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams