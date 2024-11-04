Bill Cowher is all-in on Jim Harbaugh's Chargers
Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers are winning people over by the week.
This week? Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cowher gave it up for Harbaugh and Co., offering nothing but praise during an appearance on CBS.
“The Chargers, they are becoming a football team that you don't wanna play with,” Cowher said. “Because I’ll tell you, they’ve got a quarterback, they got a running game and they got a defense that gets after you.”
High praise from Cowher, who would know a thing or two about the good quarterback play, running game and smashmouth defense necessary to make a run in the AFC.
Harbaugh has instilled most of those in the Chargers from Day 1 to help elite passer Justin Herbert.
All of it was apparent on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, a team Cowher routinely kicked the tar out of each season. Herbert cruised with two touchdown passes, J.K. Dobbins ran for 85 yards and two scores on a 6.1 average and the Derwin James-led defense generated six sacks and three interceptions.
Now, the Chargers are 5-3 and in the driver’s seat for a wild card if they can keep this thing going. And if they make the playoffs, as Cowher noted, they tend to have the traits that excel in the postseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' rumored trade deadline approach detailed in new report
Chargers make roster moves with DJ Chark, Jalen Reagor and others
Should Chargers call Bears about trade deadline deal for OL?
Jets roster move crushes chances of Mike Williams reunion with Chargers
Chargers' Bradley Bozeman escapes fine after dirty hit on Justin Herbert