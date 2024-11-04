CeeDee Lamb injury update: Dallas Cowboys WR's shoulder injury revealed
Week 9 was an epic disaster for the Dallas Cowboys.
Not only did the team suffer its third consecutive loss, but star quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who signed blockbuster deals before the season, went down with injuries.
Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, while Lamb's injury has been revealed.
MORE: 3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lamb suffered a sprained AC joint.
The good news is the injury is not believed to be serious and he has a chance to suit up in Week 10 against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
"Though Lamb’s shoulder is sore, the injury is not considered serious and he is expected to have a chance to play Sunday vs. the Eagles," Schefter wrote on X.
This season, Lamb is tied for fifth in the NFL with 53 receptions and ranks fourth in the league with 660 yards. He has found the endzone four times.
On the ground, Lamb has carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards.
Lamb has been the most productive Cowboys skill player this season, so if he is forced to miss any time it is a devastating blow to the team -- especially without Prescott under center.
So, as the week goes on, Cowboys Nation will just have to hope for the best.
