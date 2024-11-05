NFL GM thinks Jerry Jones, Cowboys got fleeced in Jonathan Mingo trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a move before the NFL trade deadline and addressed an area of need. Unfortunately, it came at a head-scratching price.
After Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones teased a wide receiver trade, he assured the fan base that Dallas would be buyers, not sellers at the deadline.
Jerry Jones and company ultimately traded away a fourth-round pick for Carolina Panthers receiver Jonathan Mingo in a head-scratching move.
Mingo, a former second-round pick, has raw talent, but the compensation Dallas gave up is far too steep.
In fact, one NFL general manager discussed the move with Jane Slater of the NFL Network and essentially said the Cowboys were fleeced.
"Talented. A little raw. Comp is too much…like way too much. Basically a net 5th. Probably is most like Tolbert of the guys there," the GM said. "Just my opinion. Not a bad player but to include a 4th is rich."
Another NFL talent evaluator told Slater, "That should’ve been a 6 for 7 pick swap" with a puking face emoji.
This is the story of Jerry Jones and trades. To put how bad of a deal it was on paper, the Cowboys gave up more for Mingo than they received for Amari Cooper. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired DeAndre Hopkins for a fifth-round pick. The Panthers traded away their No. 1 receiver, Dionte Johnson, for a fifth-round pick.
Davante Adams was traded to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick.
And then, there's the Cowboys. Giving up a fourth-rounder for a guy who has 55 catches on 111 targets for 539 yards and no touchdowns.
At this point the front office is just trolling Cowboys Nation, right?
