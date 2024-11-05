Bills best, worst PFF grades for Week 9 paint dismal day for defense
The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line has been generally stellar to kick off the 2024 NFL season, and their play in the team’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins (aside from a few questionable penalties) was no different. The unit allowed just three pressures and one sack in the divisional bout, per Pro Football Focus, keeping Josh Allen upright for most of the day.
Buffalo's defense, conversely, was anything but good. They couldn't stop the run and they let Tua Tagovailoa sit back and complete 25 of 28 passes and a couple of touchdowns. They sacked him only once and recorded only two quarterback hits. The offense fortunately scored on five consecutive drives and sealed the win on Tyler Bass' team-record 61-yard field goal. With that, here are the best and worst PFF grades from the Bills' Week 9 victory.
Related: Bills OC Joe Brady given strong odds to land Saints' head coaching job
Bills' best Week 9 PFF grades
Spencer Brown - 83.7
Penalties drive coaches crazy and annoy fans, too. However, despite his ten penalties committed through the first nine games, Spencer Brown has been stellar, including against the Dolphins, allowing zero pressures on 11 opportunities. He was the third highest-graded player between the Bills and Dolphins. On the season, he's earned an overall grade of 70.2, ranking 31st among all offensive tackles in the NFL.
David Edwards - 82.4
Another offensive lineman recording a high PFF grade this week. This time it was David Edwards making the list, and he won't be the last one, either. Edwards' overall season grade isn't as impressive as Brown's, but he's only committed three penalties all year, and more impressive, hasn't given up any sacks, allowing only one quarterback hit on 12 pressures.
Dion Dawkins - 75.1
Dion Dawkins is one of the leaders of not just the offense, but the whole team. His play has been terrific and he ranks 37th among 126 qualifying offensive tackles. He's committed seven penalties, allowed three sacks, and 13 total pressures. Dawkins plays a pivotal role in maintaining the momentum of the offensive line and spearheads one of the league's top units.
Connor McGovern - 74.8
Many were concerned about Connor McGovern moving from guard to center to replace Mitch Morse in the offseason. However, he has excelled and played as well as any in the league. His season PFF grade of 70.7 ranks tenth in the league, and he's committed only two penalties and has not allowed a sack or a hit on his quarterback.
Josh Allen - 73.7
Josh Allen was once again terrific and dominated the Dolphins as he typically does. He threw for 235 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His fourth-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Quintin Morris was a thing of beauty and exemplifies who Allen is as a player and what he's capable of doing at any point in a game.
Related: Bills' defense in desperate need of injection of rookie talent
Bills' worst Week 9 PFF grades
DaQuan Jones - 30.9
For all the great PFF grades from the Bills' offensive line, the defensive line was the exact opposite. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has struggled mightily all season, and it's affecting the entire line. When your big men in the middle of the line can occupy blocks and push the pocket, it makes everyone's job easier. Unfortunately, Jones has not been that guy for the Bills, and they may need to look elsewhere for help at this point.
Dawson Knox - 35.9
Dawson Knox has become almost an afterthought. It's gotten to the point that when he does make a play, it serves as a reminder that he is still on the roster, but he played 43 snaps against the Dolphins. In his defense, his pass-blocking grade was excellent, with a 70.2, but his grade in the passing game was only 38.9. He was targeted twice, catching one for five yards.
Eli Ankou - 41.1
Practice squad defensive tackle Eli Ankou appeared to make a few good plays against the Dolphins, yet he was only credited with a single run stop. The Bills' defense seemed to follow this pattern throughout the game, either allowing runs over six yards or halting them at the line of scrimmage.
Terrel Bernard - 45.6
It's surprising seeing middle linebacker Terrel Bernard on the list, but based on the Bills' performance against the Dolphins, it's not surprising that four of the five worst grades are defensive players. Still, Bernard recorded eight tackles, including five stops; however, he was credited with a 20 percent missed tackle rate, which is unusual for the third-year defender.
Dawuane Smoot - 46.6
Similar to Ankou, Dawuane Smoot seemed to have a better game than his grade here would indicate. The grade is weighted heavily by a miserable tackle grade of 24.0. He was credited with no tackles but had one missed, giving him a 100% missed tackle rate. He's now on his way to IR after surgery for a wrist injury.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —