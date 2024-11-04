AFC playoff race: Where are Chargers in current postseason seeding?
The Los Angeles Chargers have proven to be one of the best teams in the AFC through nine weeks of the season. With half of the season left, it is time for the Chargers and their fanbase to start believing that a postseason appearance is possible.
With just one game left in the Week 9 slate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Kansas City Chiefs loss will not affect the Chargers' current spot in the playoffs, even though you should be rooting for the Chiefs to lose every time they take the field.
As it currently stands, the Chargers would be the sixth seed in the AFC if the playoffs were to start today. The Chargers would be one of three AFC West teams in the current playoff standings, which may be a surprise to the rest of the league.
Obviously, playoff spots are not won after Week 9. It will take a strong second half of the season to keep pace with the rest of the conference. However, if the team were to make some moves before the NFL trade deadline, maybe, just maybe, the fanbase could start to really believe that postseason football will happen for the franchise.
AFC playoff standings
1. Kansas City Chiefs 7-0
2. Buffalo Bills 7-2
3. Pittsburgh Steelers 6-2
4. Houston Texans 6-3
5. Baltimore Ravens 6-3
6. Los Angeles Chargers 5-3
7. Denver Broncos 5-4
8. Indianapolis Colts 4-5
9. Cincinnati Bengals 4-5
10. New York Jets 3-6
11. Tennessee Titans 2-6
12. Miami Dolphins 2-6
13. Cleveland Browns 2-7
14. Jacksonville Jaguars 2-7
15. Las Vegas Raiders 2-7
16. New England Patriots 2-7
