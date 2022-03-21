El Clasico Head To Head Record: Real Madrid Now Only 3 Wins Ahead Of Barcelona

Sunday's Clasico at the Bernabeu was the 249th competitive meeting between Spain's two most famous soccer teams.

Real were leading the Clasico head-to-head going into the match and were also 15 points ahead of Barcelona in the La Liga table.

But Barca were vastly superior on the day and cruised to a 4-0 win, halting a run of five consecutive defeats to Real in the process.

Sunday's result also saw Barca close to within just three wins of Real in their all-time head-to-head.

Competition Matches played Real Madrid wins Barcelona wins Draws La Liga 184 76 73 35 Copa del Rey 35 12 15 8 Copa de La Liga 6 0 2 4 Supercopa de Espana 15 9 4 2 Copa de la Coronacion 1 0 1 0 Champions League 8 3 2 3 Total 249 100 97 52

Despite Barcelona closing the gap between themselves and Real in terms of matches won, Los Blancos are still way ahead when it comes to trophies lifted.

Real have won 34 La Liga titles compared to Barca's 26.

Madrid also lead Barca in terms of European Cup/Champions Leagues - by 13 trophies to five.

Real are both Spain and Europe's most successful team in terms of history.

But that reputation counted for little on Sunday as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in a man of the match performance.

The scoreline could have looked even worse for Real had it not been for an impressive display by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.