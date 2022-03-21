Skip to main content

El Clasico Head To Head Record: Real Madrid Now Only 3 Wins Ahead Of Barcelona

Sunday's Clasico at the Bernabeu was the 249th competitive meeting between Spain's two most famous soccer teams.

Real were leading the Clasico head-to-head going into the match and were also 15 points ahead of Barcelona in the La Liga table.

But Barca were vastly superior on the day and cruised to a 4-0 win, halting a run of five consecutive defeats to Real in the process.

Sunday's result also saw Barca close to within just three wins of Real in their all-time head-to-head.

All-time head-to-head record in competitive games between Real Madrid and Barcelona

CompetitionMatches playedReal Madrid winsBarcelona winsDraws

La Liga

184

76

73

35

Copa del Rey

35

12

15

8

Copa de La Liga

6

0

2

4

Supercopa de Espana

15

9

4

2

Copa de la Coronacion

1

0

1

0

Champions League

8

3

2

3

Total

249

100

97

52

Despite Barcelona closing the gap between themselves and Real in terms of matches won, Los Blancos are still way ahead when it comes to trophies lifted.

Real have won 34 La Liga titles compared to Barca's 26.

Madrid also lead Barca in terms of European Cup/Champions Leagues - by 13 trophies to five.

Real are both Spain and Europe's most successful team in terms of history.

But that reputation counted for little on Sunday as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in a man of the match performance.

The scoreline could have looked even worse for Real had it not been for an impressive display by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Barcelona's players celebrate beating Real Madrid 4-0 in March 2022's Clasico at the Bernabeu

El Clasico Head To Head Record: Real Madrid Now Only 3 Wins Ahead Of Barcelona

