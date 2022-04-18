Skip to main content

Man United Tipped To Borrow Another £200m To Expand Old Trafford By 15,000 Seats

Manchester United are expected to extend Old Trafford by approximately 15,000 seats to boost the capacity of their famous stadium to around 88,000.

That would make Old Trafford the UK's second biggest stadium, behind the 90,000-seater Wembley.

According to the Daily Mail, United are likely to expand the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand and upgrade corporate facilities at the venue.

It is reported that the redevelopment at Old Trafford will cost around £200 million and that United will pay for it by taking out another loan.

This is despite the club already being in £495m of debt as of the end of last year.

United's stadium project will be worked on by the same master planners who designed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City in April 2022

A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City

Despite United frequently failing to impress on the pitch this season, there remains a massive demand for tickets at Old Trafford.

United already have over 50,000 season-ticket holders, plus a further 100,000 on a waiting list.

Although United have the biggest stadium in the Premier League, Old Trafford does not hold the competition's record for the highest ever attendance.

The current record was set in 2018 when Tottenham were temporarily playing their home games at Wembley, where 83,222 fans watched them beat Arsenal 1-0.

A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City in April 2022
News

Man United Tipped To Borrow Another £200m To Expand Old Trafford By 15,000 Seats

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Cadiz players celebrate in a huddle after beating Barcelona 1-0 in April 2022
News

Cadiz Beat Barca In Front Of 42,000 Empty Seats To Leave Real Madrid 7 Points From La Liga Glory

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney speaks to Sky Sports after his side were relegated from the Championship in April 2022
News

Wayne Rooney Relegated As Derby County Manager But He Wants To Stay At "Special Club"

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Manchester United's number 7 jersey
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Make Statement After Death Of Newborn Son

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Emma Raducanu pictured wearing a Tottenham Hotspur jersey
News

Emma Raducanu Pictured In Soccer Jersey After Being "Baptized" As A Tottenham Fan

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes pictured next to his Porsche after being involved in a car crash
News

Bruno Fernandes Trains Hours After Car Crash And Is Passed Fit For Liverpool Vs Man United

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel kisses the Champions League trophy after his Chelsea side beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2021 final
News

Thomas Tuchel Has Still Won Every Semi-Final As A Manager But What Is His Record In Finals?

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Number 12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their 2022 FA Cup semi-final
Watch

Watch Ruben Loftus-Cheek And Mason Mount Goals Send Chelsea To 16th FA Cup Final

By Robert SummerscalesApr 17, 2022
Nikola Vlasic (center) is consoled by Declan Rice (left) and Maxwel Cornet after being involved in Ashley Westwood's freak ankle injury during West Ham's Premier League game against Burnley
News

Nikola Vlasic In Tears After Seeing Ashley Westwood's Horrific Ankle Injury

By Robert SummerscalesApr 17, 2022