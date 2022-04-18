Man United Tipped To Borrow Another £200m To Expand Old Trafford By 15,000 Seats

Manchester United are expected to extend Old Trafford by approximately 15,000 seats to boost the capacity of their famous stadium to around 88,000.

That would make Old Trafford the UK's second biggest stadium, behind the 90,000-seater Wembley.

According to the Daily Mail, United are likely to expand the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand and upgrade corporate facilities at the venue.

It is reported that the redevelopment at Old Trafford will cost around £200 million and that United will pay for it by taking out another loan.

This is despite the club already being in £495m of debt as of the end of last year.

United's stadium project will be worked on by the same master planners who designed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Phil Duncan

Despite United frequently failing to impress on the pitch this season, there remains a massive demand for tickets at Old Trafford.

United already have over 50,000 season-ticket holders, plus a further 100,000 on a waiting list.

Although United have the biggest stadium in the Premier League, Old Trafford does not hold the competition's record for the highest ever attendance.

The current record was set in 2018 when Tottenham were temporarily playing their home games at Wembley, where 83,222 fans watched them beat Arsenal 1-0.