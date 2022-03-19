Positive Team Spirit At Arsenal Highlighted In One Photo After Win At Aston Villa

Arsenal secured a big three points by beating Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's 2,000th Premier League goal to give his side a deserved win at Villa Park.

As Gunners players celebrated their victory on the pitch in front of their traveling fans, they were joined by a player who had missed the game due to an injury.

Aaron Ramsdale had started Arsenal's previous 24 Premier League matches, after displacing Bernd Leno as the club's first-choice goalkeeper in September.

But Ramsdale was unavailable against Villa after Arsenal reported earlier on Saturday that he had a hip problem.

Ramsdale and Leno are in direct competition for a place in Arsenal's team, but they did not look like rivals as they celebrated together at Villa Park.

One photograph showed Ramsdale smiling from ear to ear while pushing Leno closer towards Arsenal's fans to receive a standing ovation for his clean sheet.

Aaron Ramsdale playfully pushes Bernd Leno as Arsenal players celebrate a 1-0 at Aston Villa IMAGO/Nick Potts

The picture highlighted just what a good job Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done in terms of building a healthy team spirit at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta told BBC Sport after the win at Villa: "The connection between the players and the fans is exceptional and that gives you a lot of energy and belief."

On the goalkeeper situation, he added: "It's been tough for Bernd, not playing the minutes he's been used to in his career, but Aaron was there to support him."

Arteta went on to reveal that Ramsdale had played through the pain barrier in Arsenal's 2-0 loss against Liverpool three days earlier.

As quoted by football.london, Arteta said: "He wasn't comfortable in the last 50 minutes against Liverpool.

"He wanted to be here to support Bernd, which tells you about a lot of things behind the scenes."