Chelsea Fans Disrupt Minute's Applause For Ukraine With Roman Abramovich Chant

A minute's applause was held at Turf Moor on Saturday as Burnley and Chelsea supporters were encouraged to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The tribute came 10 days after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of Ukraine, which has subsequently been targeted by air strikes.

During the tribute ahead of kick-off in the Premier League match, a group of Chelsea fans were heard chanting the name of Roman Abramovich.

This disruption was met with angry boos from fans around the stadium.

All 22 starting players were gathered around the center circle while the applause took place.

The message "FOOTBALL STANDS TOGETHER" was displayed on Turf Moor's giant screen in front of a blue and yellow background.

Meanwhile, both captains wore an armband displaying the colors of Ukraine's national flag.

This was the second game in four days at which Chelsea fans had sung "Roman Abramovich, Roman Abramovich", having also done so at Wednesday's 3-2 win at Luton Town.

Russian Abramovich has been Chelsea's owner since 2003 but he announced his intention to sell on Wednesday via a statement published on the club's official website.

In the statement Abramovich said that he "will not be asking for any loans to be repaid" to him by Chelsea. He also vowed to pass on "all net proceeds" from the sale to a new charitable foundation to help "all victims of the war in Ukraine".

This was the first time that Abramovich had publicly addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Abramovich has come under scrutiny from UK politicians for his alleged links to Putin.

Labour MP Chris Bryant revealed in parliament last month that Abramovich had been flagged as a person of interest by the UK's Home Office three years ago due to alleged links to the Russian state.

"I've got hold of a leaked document from 2019, from the Home Office, which says in relation to Mr Abramovich: 'As part of HMG's [Her Majesty's government] Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices,'" Bryant told the House of Commons.

Bryant went on to allege that Abramovich had previously admitted to paying for "political influence", before suggesting that the Russian should have some of his assets seized and should not be allowed to own Chelsea FC.

Abramovich denies having links to Putin's regime but it is understood that his motivation for selling Chelsea swiftly may be to avoid any sanctions that could be imposed upon him.

The UK government has already imposed financial sanctions upon multiple individuals due to their links to the Russian state.

Muhsin Bayrak and Hansjorg Wyss have both emerged as potential buyers for Chelsea.

On the pitch, Chelsea beat Burnley 4-0 with Reece James scoring one goal and assisting another.

READ MORE: Muhsin Bayrak Plans To Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich & "Fly The Turkish Flag In London"