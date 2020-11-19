Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

We have arrived at Week 11 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 11 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is right around the corner! I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too! We have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (at IND) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at SEA) Tyreek Hill, KC (at LV) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. ARI) Julio Jones, ATL (at NO) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. NYJ) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. CIN) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. DAL) - The Cowboys defense has been shredded by wideouts, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

Michael Thomas, NO (vs. ATL) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. ARI) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at JAC) - A total of seven receivers lined out wide have put up 14-plus fantasy points against the Jaguars this season.

A.J. Brown, TEN (at BAL) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DAL) - The Cowboys defense has been shredded by wideouts, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at JAC) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at WAS) Chase Claypool, PIT (at JAC) - A total of seven receivers lined out wide have put up 14-plus fantasy points against the Jaguars this season.

Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. DET) Christian Kirk, ARI (at SEA) - No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season than Seattle.

Amari Cooper, DAL (at MIN) - The Vikings have struggled against receivers lined out wide, as the position has put up the sixth-most fantasy points.

Will Fuller, HOU (vs. NE) D.J. Chark, JAC (vs. PIT) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. LAR) DeVante Parker, MIA (at DEN) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. DET) - The Lions have allowed just seven touchdown catches to enemy wide receivers, so Moore could be in for a stinker.

Cooper Kupp, LAR (at TB) Jakobi Meyers, NE (at HOU) Robert Woods, LAR (at TB) Tee Higgins, CIN (at WAS) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. NE) - Cooks has also seen at least eight targets in five straight games, so the volume looks good even against New England.

Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at LAC) Mike Evans, TB (vs. LAR) Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at CAR) Mike Williams, LAC (vs. NYJ) Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. PHI) Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. TEN) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at MIN) Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. DET) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. MIA) - Miami's up-and-coming defense has allowed just four touchdowns to opposing receivers lined out wide this season.

Corey Davis, TEN (at BAL) - The Ravens have been tough on receivers lined out wide, as the position has has averaged the second-fewest points.

Travis Fulgham , PHI (at CLE) Antonio Brown, TB (vs. LAR) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. GB) Rashard Higgins, CLE (vs. PHI) Mecole Hardman, KC (at LV) Denzel Mims, NYJ (at LAC) Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. MIA) Josh Reynolds, LAR (at TB) Breshad Perriman, NYJ (at LAC) Jalen Reagor, PHI (at CLE) Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (at NO) Michael Gallup, DAL (at MIN) Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. ATL) Jakeem Grant, MIA (at DEN) K.J. Hamler, DEn (vs. MIA) Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. KC) T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. GB) - Hilton has fallen behind Michael Pittman Jr. in the fantasy pecking order among Colts wideouts in recent weeks. Keelan Cole, JAC (vs. PIT) Zach Pascal, IND (vs. GB) Willie Snead, BAL (vs. TEN) Randall Cobb, HOU (vs. NE)