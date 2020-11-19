Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

We have arrived at Week 11 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 11 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is right around the corner! I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too! We have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 11 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

KICKERS

Harrison Butker, KC (at LV) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at NO) Wil Lutz, NO (vs. ATL) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. TEN) Jason Sanders, MIA (at DEN) - The Broncos have given up 22 field goals and the second-most fantasy points (10.7 PPG) to enemy kickers. Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. NYJ) - The Men in Green have been very generous to kickers, allowing 19 field goals and the third-most fantasy points. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. GB) Chris Boswell, PIT (at JAC) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at MIN) - The Vikings have allowed an average of more than 15 fantasy points per game to kickers on its home field. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at SEA) Matt Prater, DET (at CAR) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. ARI) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. KC) Mason Crosby, GB (at IND) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. LAR) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. MIA) - Only one kicker (Jason Myers) has scored more than seven fantasy points in a game against Miami this season. Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. PHI) Joey Slye, CAR (vs. DET) - The Lions have also been tough on kickers, allowing the fourth-fewest points to the position in 2020. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. NE) Dan Bailey, MIN (vs. DAL) Nick Folk, NE (at HOU) Randy Bullock, CIN (at WAS) Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at BAL) - No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points (3.9 PPG) to enemy kickers than the Ravens. Jake Elliott, PHI (at CLE)