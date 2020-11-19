SI.com
FANTASY
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Author:
Publish date:

We have arrived at Week 11 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 11 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is right around the corner! I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too! We have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 11 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

Nov 10, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a field goal attempt by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) to win the game 35-32 during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

KICKERS

  1. Harrison Butker, KC (at LV)
  2. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at NO)
  3. Wil Lutz, NO (vs. ATL)
  4. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. TEN)
  5. Jason Sanders, MIA (at DEN) - The Broncos have given up 22 field goals and the second-most fantasy points (10.7 PPG) to enemy kickers.
  6. Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. NYJ) - The Men in Green have been very generous to kickers, allowing 19 field goals and the third-most fantasy points.
  7. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. GB)
  8. Chris Boswell, PIT (at JAC)
  9. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at MIN) - The Vikings have allowed an average of more than 15 fantasy points per game to kickers on its home field.
  10. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at SEA)
  11. Matt Prater, DET (at CAR)
  12. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. ARI)
  13. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. KC)
  14. Mason Crosby, GB (at IND)
  15. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. LAR)
  16. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. MIA) - Only one kicker (Jason Myers) has scored more than seven fantasy points in a game against Miami this season.
  17. Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. PHI)
  18. Joey Slye, CAR (vs. DET) - The Lions have also been tough on kickers, allowing the fourth-fewest points to the position in 2020. 
  19. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. NE)
  20. Dan Bailey, MIN (vs. DAL)
  21. Nick Folk, NE (at HOU)
  22. Randy Bullock, CIN (at WAS)
  23. Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at BAL) - No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points (3.9 PPG) to enemy kickers than the Ravens. 
  24. Jake Elliott, PHI (at CLE)
It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

YOU MAY LIKE

pac-12 football logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 12 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

Conferences are being forced to get creative with the schedules as teams deal with positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

Split image of Colleen Rooney, wife of Wayne, and Rebekah Vardy, wife of Jamie.
Play
Soccer

Vardy, Rooney Wives Head to Court Over Libel Case

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney ................ are locked in a courtroom dispute over the famous social media post.

Chargers Justin Herbert Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Derrick Henry runs through traffic against the Chargers
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

diontae thumb
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Dallas-Goedert-fantasy-te-rankings
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

aj-brown-fantasy-stock-watch
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

justin-tucker-ravens-nfl-playoffs.jpg
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!