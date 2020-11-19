Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

We have arrived at Week 11 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 11 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Kyler Murray, ARI (at SEA) Patrick Mahomes, KC (at LV) Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. ARI) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. NYJ) - The Men in Green have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points (20.9 PPG) to quarterbacks this season.

Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. TEN) Cam Newton, NE (at HOU) - The Texans have allowed nearly 20 points per game to quarterbacks, and no team has allowed more rushing yards.

Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at JAC) - The Jaguars have allowed a quarterback to score 24-plus fantasy points six different times this season.

Matt Ryan, ATL (at NO) - Ryan has averaged 21.4 fantasy points in New Orleans in even-numbered seasons (crazy stat, I know).

Jameis Winston, NO (vs. ATL) - The Falcons defense has allowed 325 passing yards and the second-most points to home quarterbacks (26.3 PPG).

Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. NE) Aaron Rodgers, GB (at IND) Tom Brady, TB (vs. LAR) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at DEN) Derek Carr, LV (vs. KC) Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. DET) Joe Burrow , CIN (at WAS) - Washington has allowed seven scores and the seventh-fewest fantasy points (15.5 PPG) to visiting signal-callers.

Matthew Stafford, DET (at CAR) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at BAL) - The Ravens defense has allowed an average of fewer than 18 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Carson Wentz, PHI (at CLE) - The Browns defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points (13.2 PPG) to visiting signal-callers this season.

Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. DAL) Philip Rivers, IND (vs. GB) - Green Bay’s defense has held Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan to fewer than 17 fantasy points in 2020.

Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. PHI) Jared Goff, LAR (at TB) - Goff has now failed to score more than 17 fantasy points in five of his last six games on the season. Alex Smith, WAS (vs. CIN) Andy Dalton, DEN (at MIN) Drew Lock, DEN (vs. MIA) Joe Flacco, NYJ (at LAC) Jake Luton, JAC (vs. PIT)