Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!
We have arrived at Week 11 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 11 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is right around the corner! I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too! We have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 11 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

kelce

TIGHT ENDS

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (at LV)
  2. Darren Waller, LV (vs. KC)
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. TEN)
  4. Hayden Hurst, ATL (at NO) - Tight ends have averaged nearly 15 fantasy points per game vs. New Orleans, and six players have scored 10-plus points.
  5. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at CAR)
  6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at CLE) - The Browns have given up 10-plus fantasy points to tight ends six times, including 10.1 points to Pharaoh Brown a week ago
  7. Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. NYJ) - The Jets defense has been generous to tight ends, allowing five players at the position to score 10-plus fantasy points.
  8. Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. LAR)
  9. Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. PHI) - The Eagles defense has surrendered six scores and the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends, so Hooper is in a smash spot.
  10. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. MIA)
  11. Eric Ebron, PIT (at JAC)
  12. Jonnu Smith, TEN (at BAL) - The Ravens haven’t allowed more than 14.8 points to a tight end, and just four have put up more than 10.3 points.
  13. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. CIN)
  14. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at DEN)
  15. Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. DAL)
  16. Jared Cook, NO (vs. ATL)
  17. Robert Tonyan, GB (at IND) - The Colts defense has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points (and no touchdowns) to tight ends this season.
  18. Dalton Schultz, DAL (at MIN)
  19. Trey Burton, IND (at BAL) - Aside from Rob Gronkowski’s 18.8 points in Week 6, no tight end has scored more than 10.2 fantasy points against Green Bay. 
  20. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at TB) - Higbee has averaged just 4.3 targets over his last six games as the Rams have gone to more of a run-based offense.
  21. Gerald Everett, LAR (at TB)
  22. Mo Alie-Cox, IND (vs. GB)
  23. Richard Rodgers, PHI (at CLE)
  24. Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. NE)
  25. Greg Olsen, SEA (vs. ARI)
  26. Anthony Firkser, TEN (at BAL)
  27. Drew Sample, CIN (at WAS)
  28. Tyler Eifert, JAC (vs. PIT)
  29. Darren Fells, HOU (vs. NE)
  30. Jacob Hollister, SEA (vs. ARI)
