Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

TEAM DEFENSES

Steelers, PIT (at JAC) Dolphins, MIA (at DEN) - Defenses have averaged the most fantasy points (10.3 PPG) against Denver, so Miami should produce a strong stat line. Chargers, LAC (vs. NYJ) - New York has allowed 26 sacks, 91 QB pressures and is averaging a league-low 13.4 points per game this season. Buccaneers, TB (vs. LAR) - Over the last four weeks, defenses have averaged the second-most points versus the turnover-prone Goff and his offense. Vikings, MIN (vs. DAL) Browns, CLE (vs. PHI) Football Team, WAS (vs. CIN) Ravens, BAL (vs. TEN) Patriots, NE (at HOU) Chiefs, KC (at LV) Saints, NO (vs. ATL) Bengals, CIN (at WAS) Panthers, CAR (vs. DET) Texans, HOU (vs. NE) Cardinals, ARI (at SEA) Falcons, ATL (at NO) Lions, DET (at CAR) Seahawks, SEA (vs. ARI) Eagles, PHI (at CLE) Titans, TEN (at BAL) Packers, GB (vs. IND) - The Colts have allowed the fewest sacks, the third-fewest QB pressures and committed the sixth-fewest giveaways in 2020. Colts, IND (vs. GB) Rams, LAR (at TB) Broncos, DEN (vs. MIA)