KICKER RANKINGS

Nick Folk, NE (vs. TEN) Tyler Bass, BUF (at NO) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CLE) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. LV) Matt Gay, LAR (at GB) Robbie Gould, SF (vs. MIN) Ryan Succop, TB (at IND) Jake Elliott, PHI (at NYG) Greg Joseph, MIN (at SF) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at JAC) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LAC) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (at DEN) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at MIA) Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. PIT) Chris Boswell, PIT (at CIN) Daniel Carlson, LV (at DAL) Michael Badgley, IND (vs. TB) Cairo Santos, CHI (at DET) Joey Slye, WAS (vs. SEA) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. PHI) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. NYJ) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at BAL) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. LAR) Randy Bullock, TEN (at NE) Jason Myers, SEA (at WAS) Brett Maher, NO (vs. BUF) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. CAR) Matthew Wright, JAC (vs. ATL) Matt Ammendola, NYJ (at HOU) Aldrick Rosas, DET (vs. CHI)

