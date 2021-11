Welcome to Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Matt De Lima's Week 12 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Josh Allen, BUF (at NO) Tom Brady, TB (at IND) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CLE) Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NYG) Justin Herbert, LAC (at DEN) Cam Newton, CAR (at MIA) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. LAR) Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. LV) Matthew Stafford, LAR (at GB) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at SF) Russell Wilson, SEA (at WAS) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. PIT) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. SEA) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. MIN) Carson Wentz, IND (vs. TB) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CAR) Mac Jones, NE (vs. TEN) Derek Carr, LV (at DAL) Tyrod Taylor, HOU (vs. NYJ) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at NE) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. PHI) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at CIN) Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. LAC) Trevor Siemian, NO (vs. BUF) Andy Dalton, CHI (at DET) Baker Mayfield, CLE (at BAL) Matt Ryan, ATL (at JAC) Zach Wilson, NYJ (at HOU) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. ATL) Tim Boyle, DET (vs. CHI)

