Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses

The red-hot Patriots have a favorable matchup coming vs. a depleted Titans' offense.
Author:

Welcome to Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Matt De Lima's Week 12 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

SI Recommends

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

  1. Patriots, NE (vs. TEN)
  2. Bears, CHI (at DET)
  3. Bills, BUF (at NO)
  4. Cowboys, DAL (vs. LV)
  5. Ravens, BAL (vs. CLE)
  6. Eagles, PHI (at NYG)
  7. Buccaneers, TB (at IND)
  8. Panthers, CAR (at MIA)
  9. Chargers, LAC (at DEN)
  10. Texans, HOU (vs. NYJ)
  11. Dolphins, MIA (vs. CAR)
  12. Jaguars, JAC (vs. ATL)
  13. Seahawks, SEA (at WAS)
  14. Bengals, CIN (vs. PIT)
  15. Falcons, ATL (at JAC)
  16. 49ers , SF (vs. MIN)
  17. Packers, GB (vs. LAR)
  18. Football Team, WAS (vs. SEA)
  19. Jets , NYJ (at HOU)
  20. Rams, LAR (at GB)
  21. Lions, DET (vs. CHI)
  22. Colts, IND (vs. TB)
  23. Vikings, MIN (at SF)
  24. Broncos, DEN (vs. LAC)
  25. Browns, CLE (at BAL)
  26. Saints, NO (vs. BUF)
  27. Steelers, PIT (at CIN)
  28. Giants, NYG (vs. PHI)
  29. Titans, TEN (at NE)
  30. Raiders, LV (at DAL)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) catches a pass as Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 12: Running Backs

Myles Gaskin is becoming one of the most predictable performers in fantasy football.

Cam Newton with the Panthers.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

Cam Newton's red-zone prowess makes him the Week 12 QB start of the week vs. the Dolphins.

Texans Brandin Cooks Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide Receivers

Brandin Cooks and the Texans have a plus matchup against the Jets' defense in Week 12.

September 22, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks the football out of the hold of punter Mitch Wishnowsky (6) during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

Robbie Gould will see plenty of field goal attempts as the Vikings allow kickers to go off.

Bears Roquan Smith
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Team Defenses

Bears defense primed for a Thanksgiving feast against the Lions.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

steven matz
MLB

Report: Cardinals Sign LHP Steven Matz to Four-Year Deal

Matz, 30, was 14–7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts for the Blue Jays last season after spending the first six years of his career with the Mets.

Chicago Red Stars head coach Rory Dames during the match on November 7th, 2021 at Seat Geek Stadium Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP (Photo by Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP/Sipa USA)
Soccer

Red Stars Owners Issue Apology Amid Abuse Allegations

Less than 48 hours after leading the team into the NWSL championship, coach Rory Dames resigned amid allegations of emotional and verbal abuse.