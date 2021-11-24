Welcome to Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!



TIGHT END RANKINGS

Darren Waller, LV (at DAL) George Kittle, SF (vs. MIN) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. CHI) Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. LV) Kyle Pitts, ATL (at JAC) Rob Gronkowski, TB (at IND) Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. CAR) Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NYG) Noah Fant, DEN (vs. DAL) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at CIN) Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. SEA) Dawson Knox, BUF (at NO) Hunter Henry, NE (vs. TEN) Dan Arnold, JAC (vs. ATL) Tyler Higbee, LAR (at GB) Evan Engram, NYG (vs. PHI) Cole Kmet, CHI (at DET) Austin Hooper, CLE (at BAL) Tyler Conklin, MIN (at SF) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. PIT) Gerald Everett, SEA (at WAS) Jared Cook, LAC (at DEN) David Njoku, CLE (at BAL) Ryan Griffin, NYJ (at HOU) Anthony Firsker, TEN (at NE) Mo-Alie Cox, IND (vs. TB) Durham Smythe, MIA (vs. CAR) Josiah Deguara, GB (vs. LAR) Donald Parham, LAC (at DEN) Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. BUF) Pharoah Brown, HOU (vs. NYJ)

