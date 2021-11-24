Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller looks to take advantage of the Cowboys' secondary in Week 12.
Welcome to Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Matt De Lima's Week 12 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

  1. Darren Waller, LV (at DAL)
  2. George Kittle, SF (vs. MIN)
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)
  4. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. CHI)
  5. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. LV)
  6. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at JAC)
  7. Rob Gronkowski, TB (at IND)
  8. Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. CAR)
  9. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NYG)
  10. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. DAL)
  11. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at CIN)
  12. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. SEA)
  13. Dawson Knox, BUF (at NO)
  14. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. TEN)
  15. Dan Arnold, JAC (vs. ATL)
  16. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at GB)
  17. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. PHI)
  18. Cole Kmet, CHI (at DET)
  19. Austin Hooper, CLE (at BAL)
  20. Tyler Conklin, MIN (at SF)
  21. C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. PIT)
  22. Gerald Everett, SEA (at WAS)
  23. Jared Cook, LAC (at DEN)
  24. David Njoku, CLE (at BAL)
  25. Ryan Griffin, NYJ (at HOU)
  26. Anthony Firsker, TEN (at NE)
  27. Mo-Alie Cox, IND (vs. TB)
  28. Durham Smythe, MIA (vs. CAR)
  29. Josiah Deguara, GB (vs. LAR)
  30. Donald Parham, LAC (at DEN)
  31. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. BUF)
  32. Pharoah Brown, HOU (vs. NYJ)

