The universal DH is likely coming to a ballpark near you.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred kicked off his owner's meeting news conference last Thursday stating, "We've agreed to a universal designated hitter." No doubt this was more posturing to prove what the owners have already done for the MLBPA, but the universal DH is a request by the MLBPA that also makes sense for the owners, who need to insure their valuable arms. There's no doubt it will become official if and when a collective bargaining agreement is reached. Unless you're a fan of the double-switch or you're Zach Greinke's mom, you're probably OK with this, too.

If you are optimistically preparing for a draft, here are five players who should benefit from the universal DH.

A couple of notes: Ordinarily, at this point in the season, teams are pretty much set, and there are no more big free agents left on the market. Due to the lockout, there are still a lot of question marks, so for this article, I have stuck to players that likely won't be affected by a free-agent signing. I've also chosen players going after pick 150 that could return great value compared with their current ADP.

Eugenio Suarez, 3B/SS/UT

Cincinnati Reds

ADP 181

The Reds moved Suarez from shortstop to third base midway through Spring training in 2021 to make room for Jonathan India. It made a lot of sense, as India ended up Rookie of the Year, but Suarez struggled defensively at SS and was replaced after only 34 games by Kyle Farmer. Suarez eventually ended up platooning with Mike Moustakis in order to keep his big bat in the lineup. Both Moustakas and Suarez should see regular playing time with the DH now in play. The 30-year- old rightie struggled with contact in 2021 with a career- worst 29.8% strikeout rate and a batting average of only .198, but his power didn't suffer. Suarez had 51 barrels (more than Marcus Semien, Dansby Swanson and Kyle Tucker) and a 15% barrel rate and finished 2021 with 31 home runs, 71 runs and 79 RBI.

Suarez will retain his SS and 3B eligibility, and is currently going after the 15th round. If you're looking for an inexpensive source of power with positional flexibility, Suarez is a great value. Just be sure you also pick up some late-round contact hitters.

Gavin Lux, 2B/SS/OF

Los Angeles Dodgers

ADP 218

Looking for another player with positional flexibility? Look no further than Gavin Lux in Los Angeles. Lux is strong defensively, and the lefty should find himself with everyday playing time now that Kyle Seager has left for Texas and the DH spot has been added. A.J. Pollock and Zack McKinstry are also bound to see more regular at-bats, and veterans Max Muncy and Justin Turner will rotate through the DH, but this will add to Lux's value as he will cover all over the diamond and pick up both infield and outfield eligibility. In 2021, Lux batted .242 with seven homers and four extra bags in 335 at-bats. In May 2021, Lux hit .286 in 98 at-bats with five home runs. Practice makes perfect, and Lux should find a groove with regular playing time. He struggles vs. lefties, but his defensive skills should keep him in the lineup. Lux could also be a sneaky play for a few late-round stolen bases, as his speed is in the 94th percentile of the league. Lux is a great pick currently going in the 18th round if you want a piece of this Dodgers lineup but don't want to spend up.

Conner Joe, 1B/OF

Colorado Rockies

ADP 389

Connor Joe hit .285 with eight home runs, 23 runs, and 35 RBI in just 63 games played in 2021. That's on-pace for a 20-plus homer season. Joe crushes fastballs, and he hits lefties especially well: Joe slashed .306/.390/.551 vs. southpaws in 2021. With the DH spot now available, 35-year-old Charlie Blackmon likely moves over, allowing Joe to play every day. He's an excellent contact hitter with pop in a hitter-friendly home ballpark going in the 32nd round.

Darin Ruf, OF

San Francisco Giants

ADP 440

Darin Ruf played a career-high 117 games and slashed .271/.385/.519 with 16 bombs in 2021. Ruf spent last season platooning at OF and 1B, but the Giants should want to get his bat into the regular lineup with the DH available. Ruf can cover 1B while Brandon Belt rotates into the DH, or take the role himself. The 35-year-old righty was particularly dominant vs. lefties with a 1.007 OPS, and he had an extraordinary 54.5% hard-hit rate in 2021. That was good enough for the eighth-best in the major leagues, separated by less than 1% from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ruf is extremely undervalued at pick 440 overall.

J.D. Davis, 3B

New York Mets

ADP 442

The DH spot in New York could benefit quite a few players. Robinson Cano will be back, and Dom Smith will certainly also have opportunities, but I am backing J.D. Davis for a strong return. Davis played only 73 games last season before having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his hand. In those 73 games, Davis batted .285 with 12 doubles and five home runs. His strikeout rate was a career-high last year at 32.3%, but he maintained a 42.1% hard-hit rate. Davis has yet to play an entire 162 game season, but in 2019 he played the most games of his career with 140. That was a career-year for Davis, who batted .307 with 22 home runs and had an expected batting average in the top 2% of the league. Davis is a career .271 hitter who could be a good late-round flier at the thin third base position.

