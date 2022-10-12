Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Cooper Kupp vs. Panthers

2. Stefon Diggs at Chiefs

3. Justin Jefferson at Dolphins

4. Tyreek Hill vs. Vikings

5. Ja’Marr Chase at Saints

6. Marquise Brown at Seahawks

7. Deebo Samuel at Falcons

8. Mike Evans at Steelers

9. A.J. Brown vs. Cowboys

10. CeeDee Lamb at Eagles



Byes: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans



Week 6 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman has posted a pair of stinkers in a row, scoring a combined 17 fantasy points in his last two games. He should turn things around this week, however, as the Colts host a Jaguars defense that has surrendered 13-plus fantasy points to four different receivers who line out wide, including the likes of Jahan Dotson, Ashton Dulin and Joshua Palmer.

Start ‘Em



Courtland Sutton at Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Broncos' offense is having some issues, but it hasn't affected Sutton's production. He's scored 16-plus points in three of his last four games, and a matchup against the Chargers makes him a virtual must-start. Their defense has allowed four receivers lined out wide to score at least 13.3 fantasy points in their first five games of the season.



Tyler Lockett vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): So much for the concerns about Dk Metcalf and Lockett losing value without Russell Wilson! The latter has scored 16-plus points in four straight games, including 27.4 points in last week's loss to the Saints. Next up, he'll face the Cardinals. In their last four meetings, Lockett has put up an average of 29.3 fantasy points against them. He'll be a solid No. 2 wideout.

Gabe Davis at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Davis went bananas last week, as he had two long touchdowns and scored 32.1 fantasy points in a win over Pittsburgh. I'd start him this week, too, as he'll face a Chiefs defense he beat for four scores in the 2021 postseason. The Bills, who are dealing with multiple injuries in their pass attack, should look to involve Davis often again in this potential barnburner.



Christian Kirk at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kirk has now posted two straight stink bombs, scoring a combined 10.4 fantasy points in his last two games. I'd still keep him active this week, though, as he'll face a Colts defense he beat for 25.8 fantasy points back in Week 2. Overall, Indianapolis has allowed 12-plus fantasy points to five different wide receivers in their first five games. Kirk should be a nice WR2.

More Starts

• Jakobi Meyers at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Adam Thielen at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Brandon Aiyuk at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Christian Kirk at Colts ($5,800)

• Tyler Lockett vs. Cardinals ($5,600)

• Jakobi Meyers at Browns ($5,300)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



D.J. Moore vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Panthers fired Matt Rhule, so that could motivate the players to produce this week. However, Moore scored a ho-hum 10.7 fantasy points last week and has now failed to score more than 13.3 points on the season. He'll be tough to trust as more than a risk-reward flex option, as Moore faces Jalen Ramsey and the Rams with backup QB P.J. Walker under center.

Sit ‘Em



Diontae Johnson vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Johnson, who was listed as a sit 'em last week, scored a modest 11 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. He's now put up a combined 15.2 points in his last two games, and he's losing more targets to George Pickens now that Kenny Pickett is the quarterback. I'd consider Johnson a risk-reward flex option against a Bucs defense that's tough on wide receivers.



Drake London vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): London had a hot start to the season, but he's cooled off with just 11.5 fantasy points in his last two games combined. He'll be a risk against the 49ers, who have allowed just one receiver lined out wide to score more than 13.6 fantasy points against them this season. The Niners also allow 12.2 points per game, which is tied for the fewest in the league.

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith-Schuster has done little in the stat sheets this season, scoring single digits four times, including a 6.3-point stinker in a shootout against the Raiders. Next up, he'll face a tough Bills defense that's allowed just two touchdowns to wide receivers this season. Even with four teams on a bye in a potential barnburner, JuJu remains a fade this week.



Garrett Wilson at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson's totals have dropped in four straight games, including his last two contests, where he's scored a combined 11.8 points. Those contests have both been with Zach Wilson under center. This week, the rookie will be a risk against the Packers, who have allowed the seventh-fewest yards to wideouts this season. At best, Wilson is a risk-reward flex this week.

More Sits

• Devonta Smith vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Rashod Bateman at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Allen Robinson vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Fades

• Diontae Johnson vs. Buccaneers ($5,700)

• Drake London vs. 49ers ($5,400)

• D.J. Moore at Rams ($5,100)

