Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
Welcome to the Week 6 edition of my PPR rankings. There's still only one undefeated team left, as the Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to five games. The Texans squeaked out a win against the Jaguars in Week 5, so there are no more winless teams. An incredible 17 teams are under .500. That's got to be some kind of record after five weeks.
There are a few contests with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 6's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, it's the hottest budding rivalry in the game between the Bills and Chiefs (O/U 53.5). The next two highest total games are matchups between the Cardinals and Seahawks (O/U 50.5) and there are two games at O/U 45.5: Vikings vs. Dolphins and Broncos vs. Chargers.
The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Commanders vs. Bears (O/U 37.5), Panthers vs. Rams (O/U 41) and two games tied at O/U 41.5: Jaguars vs. Colts and Cowboys vs. Eagles.
Week 6 running back rankings (PPR)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. CHI)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at LAR)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. NE)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at PIT)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at CLE)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. JAC)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CIN)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at MIA)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at NO)
- Breece Hall, NYJ (at GB)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. NYJ)
- Eno Benjamin, ARI (at SEA)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (at LAC)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. WAS)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. BUF)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at KC)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at ATL)
- Ken Walker, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. DAL)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at NYG)
- Najee Harris, PIT (vs. TB)
- James Robinson, JAC (at IND)
- Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. MIN)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. NE)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at PHI)
- Travis Etienne, JAC (at IND)
- A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. NYJ)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at PHI)
- Cam Akers, LAR (vs. CAR)
- Brian Robinson, WAS (vs. CHI)
- Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. SF)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. CAR)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (at GB)
- Mike Boone, DEN (at LAC)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at CHI)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. WAS)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at CHI)
- Rachaad White, TB (at PIT)
- Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. BUF)
- Tevin Coleman, SF (at ATL)
- Chase Edmonds, MIA (vs. MIN)
- DeeJay Dallas, SEA (vs. ARI)
- Caleb Huntley, ATL (vs. SF)
- Deon Jackson, IND (vs. JAC)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (at MIA)
- Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. TB)
- Pierre Strong Jr., NE (at CLE)
- Keaontay Ingram, ARI (at SEA)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at KC)
- Kenyan Drake, BAL (at NYG)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (at NO)
- Mark Ingram, NO (vs. CIN)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. DAL)
- Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. BUF)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. MIN)
- James Cook, BUF (at KC)
- Avery Williams, ATL (vs. SF)
- Sony Michel, LAC (vs. DEN)
