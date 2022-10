Welcome to the Week 6 edition of my PPR rankings. There's still only one undefeated team left, as the Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to five games. The Texans squeaked out a win against the Jaguars in Week 5, so there are no more winless teams. An incredible 17 teams are under .500. That's got to be some kind of record after five weeks.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 6's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, it's the hottest budding rivalry in the game between the Bills and Chiefs (O/U 53.5). The next two highest total games are matchups between the Cardinals and Seahawks (O/U 50.5) and there are two games at O/U 45.5: Vikings vs. Dolphins and Broncos vs. Chargers.

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Commanders vs. Bears (O/U 37.5), Panthers vs. Rams (O/U 41) and two games tied at O/U 41.5: Jaguars vs. Colts and Cowboys vs. Eagles.

Week 6 kicker rankings:

Tyler Bass, BUF (at KC) Justin Tucker, BAL (at NYG) Evan McPherson, CIN (at NO) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. CAR) Ryan Succop, TB (at PIT) Brandon McManus, DEN (at LAC) Greg Joseph, MIN (at MIA) Wil Lutz, NO (vs. CIN) Cade York, CLE (vs. NE) Cameron Dicker, PHI (vs. DAL) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. NYJ) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. ARI) Matthew Wright, KC (vs. BUF) Brett Maher, DAL (at PHI) Nick Folk, NE (at CLE) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. MIN) Taylor Bertolet, LAC (vs. DEN) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. BAL) Chase McLaughlin, IND (vs. JAC) Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (at GB) Riley Patterson, JAC (at IND) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. SF) Sam Sloman, SF (at ATL) Matt Ammendola, ARI (at SEA) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. WAS) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. TB) Eddy Piniero, CAR (at LAR) Joey Slye, WAS (at CHI)

