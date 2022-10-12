P.J. Walker is just what the Rams’ defense needs to get right.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses

1. Rams D/ST vs. Panthers

2. 49ers D/ST at Falcons

3. Buccaneers D/ST at Steelers

4. Packers D/ST vs. Jets

5. Eagles D/ST vs. Cowboys

6. Ravens D/ST at Giants

7. Jaguars D/ST at Colts

8. Vikings D/ST at Dolphins

9. Chargers D/ST vs. Broncos (MNF)

10. Bears D/ST vs. Commanders (TNF)

Byes: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans

Aaron Donald and the Rams defense will give P.J., Walker nightmares. Joe Rondone / USA Today Sports Network

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Rams D/ST vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Rams defense ranks tied for 19th in fantasy points after five weeks, but this unit has one of the top matchups of the week. The Panthers will be without Baker Mayfield, leaving backup P.J. Walker to face Aaron Donald and crew. L.A. projects to be a top-five defense as a result.

Start ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Buccaneers defense scored just five fantasy points a week ago, but I’d stick with it against Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. Defenses have averaged the fifth-most fantasy points when facing this offense, which is averaging 15.4 points and has committed nine giveaways.

More Starts

· 49ers D/ST at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

· Packers D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

· Browns D/ST vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

· Jaguars D/ST at Colts ($3,000)

· Panthers D/ST at Rams ($2,400)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Broncos D/ST at Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Broncos D/ST is tied for fourth in fantasy points after five weeks, but it’s tough to start this unit in a road matchup against the Chargers. Opposing defenses have struggled against Justin Herbert and crew, averaging the fourth-fewest fantasy points this season.

Sit ‘Em

Bills D/ST at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills have one of the top defenses in fantasy football, but facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs makes this unit a sit ‘em. Kansas City is averaging a league-high 31.8 points a game, and it’s committed just four giveaways in five contests. This week, I’d look elsewhere for a defense.

More Sits

· Chiefs D/ST vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

· Dolphins D/ST vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

· Saints D/ST vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

· Ravens D/ST at Giants ($3,600)

· Cardinals D/ST at Seahawks ($3,300)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Tyler Bass at Chiefs2. Justin Tucker at Giants3. Evan McPherson at Saints4. Matt Gay vs. Panthers5. Ryan Succop at Steelers6. Brandon McManus at Chargers (MNF)7. Greg Joseph at Dolphins8. Wil Lutz vs. Bengals9. Cade York vs. Patriots10. Cameron Dicker vs. Cowboys

Byes: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Evan McPherson at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson is coming off a five-point stinker in a loss to the Ravens, but he should bounce back in what is a plus matchup in New Orleans. Their defense has allowed every opposing kicker to score at least eight fantasy points, and four of them have scored at least 10.

More Starts

· Matt Gay vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

· Wil Lutz vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

· Cameron Dicker vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Younghoe Koo vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo has been a solid option for fans this season, averaging better than nine fantasy points per game. Still, a difficult matchup against the 49ers makes him a fade. Their defense has been tough on opposing kickers, allowing an average of just five fantasy points per contest.

More Sits

· Brett Maher at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

· Chris Boswell vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

· Riley Patterson at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

