Welcome to the Week 6 edition of my PPR rankings. There's still only one undefeated team left, as the Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to five games. The Texans squeaked out a win against the Jaguars in Week 5, so there are no more winless teams. An incredible 17 teams are under .500. That's got to be some kind of record after five weeks.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 6's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, it's the hottest budding rivalry in the game between the Bills and Chiefs (O/U 53.5). The next two highest total games are matchups between the Cardinals and Seahawks (O/U 50.5) and there are two games at O/U 45.5: Vikings vs. Dolphins and Broncos vs. Chargers.

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Commanders vs. Bears (O/U 37.5), Panthers vs. Rams (O/U 41) and two games tied at O/U 41.5: Jaguars vs. Colts and Cowboys vs. Eagles.

My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST

Week 6 wide receiver rankings (PPR):

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. CAR) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at KC) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at MIA) Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. MIN) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at NO) Marquise Brown, ARI (at SEA) Deebo Samuel, SF (at ATL) Mike Evans, TB (at PIT) A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. DAL) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at PHI) Courtland Sutton, DEN (at LAC) Mike Williams, LAC (vs. DEN) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. JAC) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. ARI) Chris Godwin, TB (at PIT) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. ARI) Christian Kirk, JAC (at IND) Chris Olave, NO (vs. CIN) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. MIN) Gabe Davis, BUF (at KC) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. NE) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at CHI) Tee Higgins, CIN (at NO) Devonta Smith, PHI (vs. DAL) Curtis Samuel, WAS (at CHI) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. NYJ) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. TB) Jakobi Meyers, NE (at CLE) Drake London, ATL (vs. SF) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at GB) Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. NYJ) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. LAC) Adam Thielen, MIN (at MIA) D.J. Moore, CAR (at LAR) Devin Duvernay, BAL (at NYG) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. BUF) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at ATL) Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (at KC) Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. WAS) George Pickens, PIT (vs. TB) Rondale Moore, ARI (at SEA) Elijah Moore, NYJ (at GB) Michael Gallup, DAL (at PHI) Alec Pierce, IND (vs. JAC) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. BUF) Randall Cobb, GB (vs. NYJ) Zay Jones, JAC (at IND) Corey Davis, NYJ (at GB) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at NO) Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. CAR) Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. BAL) Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (at IND) Noah Brown, DAL (at PHI) Josh Palmer, LAC (vs. DEN) Marquez Callaway, NO (vs. CIN) Richie James, NYG (vs. BAL) Robbie Anderson, CAR (at LAR) K.J. Osborn, MIN (at MIA) Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (vs. SF) Tre'Quan Smith, NO (vs. CIN)

