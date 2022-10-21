The Packers have some injuries at receiver, but Aaron Rodgers might have a new weapon back in the fold.

Some key players will be out of action this week while others return from the injured list to help their teams as the 2022 NFL season chugs along. One of the most beleaguered units, the Packers receiving corps, will be missing a couple of players but also might see the return of veteran wideout Sammy Watkins. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. V=Brown and (probably) D’Andre Swift are back for the Lions’ matchup with the Cowboys. The 49ers get some key defensive players back to help slow down the Chiefs’ offense.

Here’s a closer look at who’s in and who’s out for Week 7.

BALTIMORE RAVENS​​

Tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Friday and should be available to play Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. “I’m excited to be out there at M&T Bank Stadium and making plays ... yeah," Andrews said after practice.

However, running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out with a knee injury and is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery that would sideline him for 4-6 weeks, according to a report by ESPN.

Dobbins was pulled from the previous game against the New York Giants after his knee tightened. Kenyan Drake ran for 119 yards with a touchdown and will likely get the start against Cleveland.

Justice Hill, averaging a team-high 6.6 yards per carry, was back at practice this week after missing the previous two games.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was able to practice for a third straight day after missing the last two games with a left foot injury. Bateman ranks second in the NFL with a 22 yards-per-catch average.

Bateman said coach John Harbaugh would decide whether he plays against the Browns

"I honestly can't wait to hear what he says, either," Bateman said after practice.

— Todd Karpovich

CHICAGO BEARS

The Bears went through a week of practice without anyone injured, but the real development on the personnel front is that wide receiver N’Keal Harry will make his debut with Chicago against the New England Patriots, the team that gave up on him and traded him for a seventh-round 2024 draft pick. With the Bears in great need of help at receiver, having Harry available for the first time after ankle surgery could greatly help Justin Fields and their red-zone offense. At 6-foot-4, he’s an ideal red zone target. — Gene Chamberlain

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Both guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and corner Denzel Ward (concussion) have been ruled out this week. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney did practice and has been labeled as questionable, so he’s on track to play this week. — Pete Smith

DETROIT LIONS

The Detroit Lions ruled out five players, including wideout D.J. Chark and defensive lineman Charles Harris against the Cowboys. It’s time to reinsert Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift back into your fantasy football starting lineups, as both should play Sunday, barring any setbacks. – John Maakaron

Sammy Watkins has missed the last four games, but he’s practiced all wekk and could be in action for the Packers. William Glasheen / USA Today Sports

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Packers’ offense is in a funk but could get a lift if Sammy Watkins returns. The veteran receiver missed the last four games with a hamstring injury but was designated for return from injured reserve and practiced all week. The Packers will be without two of their receivers. Veteran Randall Cobb has a walking boot because of an ankle injury and rookie Christian Watson is out again with his twice-injured hamstring. Watson, the seventh receiver off the board, is 13th among drafted receivers in yards. — Bill Huber

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The Jaguars may not have starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin this week, with Griffin missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury. This could bode well for Giants’ receiving options. Meanwhile, Jamal Agnew will likely enter the weekend with a questionable tag after a knee injury last Sunday, but Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell sounded optimistic about his chances to suit up against the Giants. He could be a toss-up with a chance to go, but it still seems unlikely he plays since he spent the week without practicing. — John Shipley

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The Raiders (1-4) are relatively healthy off their bye week, although tight end Darren Waller, who was working his way back, was hurt in practice Friday and will not play Sunday. Hunter Renfrow’s concussion is behind him, but he is now struggling with a hamstring. Renfrow is expected to be a game-time decision. The Raiders are anticipating that the Texans will load the box to stop Josh Jacobs, so they will come out and attack the Texans’ passing defense. Expect Davante Adams, Derek Carr and Mack Hollins to have big fantasy output. — Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) is expected to be fine for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Barkley, who has been limited in practice this week, initially injured his shoulder two games ago in the Giants’ win over the Packers in London, and aggravated the injury late in the fourth quarter of last week’s come-from-behind win against the Ravens. Barkley has been a big part of the Giants’ 5-1 start, even if he’s not always recording 100-yard rushing performances every week, and his availability means good news for fantasy football owners. Barkley, second in rushing yards with 616 (behind the Browns’ Nick Chubb, who has 649), is averaging a team-best 5.2 yards per carry. He also has four rushing touchdowns in his first six games this year. — Patricia Traina

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Arik Armstead (foot) will not play against the Chiefs, so the 49ers run defense could take a hit. But Nick Bosa (groin) and Jimmie Ward (thumb) officially will play, which means the 49ers pass defense should match up relatively well against Kansas City’s potent offense. Look for Ward to cover tight end Travis Kelce man to man and make him work for all his catches – Ward is the best coverage safety in the NFL. And look for Bosa to sack Patrick Mahomes at least once and keep the 49ers in the game. This could be a close one. – Grant Cohn

TENNESSEE TITANS

Right guard Nate Davis will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. Dillon Radunz, who failed to win the job at right tackle during the offseason, started in his place against the Washington Commanders. It was the second career start (the first at guard) for the 2021 second-round pick. “He has had to play guard. (Davis) was unavailable last game. … We think that (Radunz) has some versatility and some flexibility,” coach Mike Vrabel said this week. … Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), fullback Tory Carter (neck) and special teams player Joe Jones (knee) also have been ruled out. — David Boclair

