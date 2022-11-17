Skip to main content
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

The Chiefs will need Travis Kelce on his A-game in an AFC West battle against the Chargers.

About a month is left before your league's fantasy football playoffs, so let's stay sharp with my Week 11 PPR rankings. Down goes Hurts! The 1972 Miami Dolphins popped that champagne last week as the Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. Now Philadelphia and Minnesota are the two one-loss franchises. The Texans remain the team with the worst record at 1-7-1.

I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Chiefs vs. Chargers (O/U 50). The next two highest point total games are Bears vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Cowboys vs. Vikings (O/U 47.5).

The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Jets vs. Patriots (O/U 38). The next two lowest point totals are the games between the Rams vs. Saints (O/U 39) and Commanders vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: FREE TO PLAY. Pick 10 Games. Win $10,000

SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: FREE TO PLAY. Pick 10 Games. Win $10,000

Week 11 tight end rankings (PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (at LAC)
  2. Mark Andrews, Bal (vs. CAR)
  3. George Kittle, SF (at ARI)
  4. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. DAL)
  5. Dalton Schultz, DAL (at MIN)
  6. Cole Kmet, CHI (at ATL)
  7. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CIN)
  8. Greg Dulcich, DEN (vs. LV)
  9. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at NO)
  10. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CHI)
  11. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. CLE)
  12. Hayden Hurst, CIN (at PIT)
  13. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. LAR)
  14. Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. KC)
  15. Foster Moreau, LV (at DEN)
  16. Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. CAR)
  17. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at NE)
  18. Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. TEN)
  19. Harrison Bryant, CLE (at BUF)
  20. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. LAR)
  21. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. SF)
  22. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NYJ)
  23. Kylen Granson, IND (vs. PHI)
  24. Austin Hooper, TEN (at GB)
  25. Jack Stoll, PHI (at IND)
  26. Tre McKitty, LAC (vs. KC)
  27. Brock Wright, DET (at NYG)
  28. Logan Thomas, WAS (at HOU)
  29. Noah Gray, KC (at LAC)
  30. Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. WAS)
  31. Tanner Hudson, NYG (vs. DET)
  32. James Mitchell, DET (at NYG)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K/DST
Week 11 Projections: QB | RB | WR | TE
Waiver Wire Pickups Week 11
Top 10 Week 10 Fantasy Takeaways
Fantasy Fallout: Kupp Injury Torments Tinseltown
Week 11 IDP Waiver Wire Report
Early Look at Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Rule Week 10

Latest News

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson

Week 11 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Las Vegas Raiders Daniel Carlson

Week 11 Rankings: Kickers

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner

Week 11 Rankings: Team Defenses

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Week 11 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Week 11 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now