NFL DFS Week 13 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

If you're looking to play in Sunday's main slate, here is a list of players to consider at each salary price point.

Sunday's main slate has three games with an expected points total of more than 50 points: Jaguars/Lions, Chargers/Raiders, and Chiefs/Bengals. Those games are full of DFS players that could have big days with both spend-up and spend-down plays. You'll notice I listed players from the Jaguars, Lions, Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers specifically, but in any high-scoring game, players from both sides should be considered, so also consider Cincinnati players for your lineups.

The New York Jets and Houston Texans will also be featured below. Both have interesting matchups that could pay off for your value tier.

Let’s break it down.

NFL DFS Top-Tier Plays

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is not the highest-priced QB, but he's the highest-priced QB I am willing to spend up for. Herbert did right by us last week, finishing with the second-most DFS points at the QB position on the main DFS slate, and this week his matchup could be even better vs. the Raiders. The Raiders have allowed the third-most DFS points to opposing QBs this year. His weapons are healthy, and he is, too. The game total is the third-highest of the week at SI Sportsbook, and I would also be willing to start Derek Carr on the other side of this game if you are looking for a value option.

RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Let's throw another Chargers player into the mix. Ekeler not only scored the seventh-most DFS points at the RB position this year but he's also got a matchup with the Raiders, who have allowed the fifth-most DFS points to opposing RBs this year. Ekeler, who has seen a team-high 98 targets, is particularly well-matched with this Raiders' defense and has allowed a league-leading 599 receiving yards with 6.97 yards per target and an 82.6% catch rate to running backs.



WR AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

The Titans are strong vs. the run, but they are soft vs. the pass. Enter: AJ Brown. Brown commands 31.7% of the Eagles' air yards (seventh in the NFL) and 28.5% of the team's targets (sixth). If Jalen Hurts wants to win this one, he will get the ball in the air to AJ Brown, who will be playing in a revenge game vs. the Titans, who traded him early this year.



TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is Travis Kelce, and he's in a category of his own. His QB is Patrick Mahomes, and he's the leading receiver in the NFL's top-scoring offense. His 238 fantasy points this year are the ninth most among all fantasy players - including quarterbacks. He is the only player worth spending up for at this position, and this game has the highest point total of the week at SI Sportsbook.

NFL DFS Mid-Tier Plays

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

I absolutely love this mid-tier play vs. the Detroit Lions this week. I like Jared Goff on the other side of this game as a bargain option, but Lawrence has rushing upside that could pay off vs. a Detroit team that has allowed an average of 154 rushing yards per game and 5.44 yards per attempt (2nd most in NFL). Not only that, but they have also allowed 260 passing yards per game (4th). Lawrence has six top-12 finishes at the position this year, and he finished as the QB4 on last Sunday's DFS slate when he was facing Baltimore.

RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay owns Chicago, and with Aaron Rodgers likely playing but with an injury, we should see plenty of both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who also looked good in last week's action. In Week 2, Jones finished as the RB2 vs. this same Chicago team, logging 30+ DFS points. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, so keep your eye on his status.

RB Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

Jamaal Williams leads the league in rushing TDs with 13. That’s one more than Nick Chubb. He’s also playing in the game with the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook.



WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Spoiler alert—in the bargain section, we are building a NY Jets stack. At his current salary, Wilson is also a bargain after getting the bump with Mike White at QB. Last Sunday, Wilson, who leads all Jets receivers on a per-game basis, had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. This week the Jets face off with a Minnesota team allowing the sixth-most DFS points per game to opposing wideouts.



TE Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders

There's no reason to spend up at the position, and Moreau is a relative bargain considering he is facing a Chargers team that has allowed the third-most receiving yards to the position. Moreau has played 100% of the snaps for two consecutive weeks, and this game has the third-highest total at SI Sportsbook.



NFL DFS Bargain-Tier Plays

QB Mike White, New York Jets

I'm sure you haven't been able to scroll your Twitter timeline without being bombarded with talk of Mike White—and for good reason. Not only did Mike White take over this Jets team, throwing for 300+ yards and three TDs vs. the Bears, but he also took over the locker room. They love him in NY, and you should love him too at this bargain salary vs. a Minnesota team that has allowed the most passing yards to opposing QBs this year.



RB Dameon Pierce/Eno Benjamin, Houston Texans

This game will be in the news for many other reasons, but I will be watching to see if Dameon Pierce can get off the struggle bus. I say he can, and it is worth the bet at this salary. Pierce has been slowed down the last two weeks, but the Cleveland Browns have allowed the second-most DFS points to opposing RBs this year. If Houston leads with their ground game, they could put up a fight. Eno Benjamin is expected to play in his first game with the Texans, and with Rex Burkhead out for this contest, he should get the passing down work in a game where Houston could be playing catch up. He's an excellent dart throw if you need a super-saver salary.

RB Zonovan Knight, New York Jets

Jets stack! Knight is a great piece for your lineup if Michael Carter doesn't go. After Carter left Sunday's contest, he played 18 of 22 early down snaps and logged 103 all-purpose yards, including catching three passes for 34.



WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

George Pickens looks like he's going to be a star and has excellent chemistry with Kenny Pickett. He's the clear WR1 in Pittsburgh now, and he's getting an ATL defense that has allowed the fourth-most DFS points to opposing wideouts this year. Pickens has had two top-12 DFS finishes in his past five games.



WR Corey Davis, New York Jets

If you want to avoid spending a mid-tier salary for Garrett Wilson, consider Corey Davis, who has a team-high 9.73 yards per target and an average of nearly 5 targets per game this year.



TE Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Engram is yet another player in this DET/JAX game that is of great value. Engram plays 76.7% of his team's snaps, and Detroit has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs.



