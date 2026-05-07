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2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings for Redraft Leagues

Managers far and wide now have most of the data they will need to make informed decisions about player values. 
Michael Fabiano|
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be one of the the first three players picked in most 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be one of the the first three players picked in most 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR rankings | TE rankings | QB rankings | RB rankings | Defense rankings | Kicker rankings

Spring is nearly here!

You know what that means: Most of the free agents have signed (only a handful still remain unsigned), the majority of trades have been made (aside from the imminent A.J. Brown deal), and rookies have been drafted. As a result, fantasy football managers far and wide now have most of the data they will need to make informed decisions about player values. 

With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rankings lists (see links above), including my top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.

Among the top 200 nonquarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.

In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. However, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were wide receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end. 

Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the absence of the position in the top 20, and there are only five signal-callers who made it into my top 60 players overall. 

Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy quarterbacks, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds. You’ll also notice that two kickers, Brandon Aubrey and Ka’imi Fairbairn, made the list. Points are points, and, especially in Aubrey's case, the utter disrespect for the position should be ignored and used to a manager’s advantage.

Here's the entire list of my top 200 fantasy players!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Ks | DEFs

2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

1

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

3

Puka Nacua

WR1

LAR

4

Ja'Marr Chase

WR2

CIN

5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR3

SEA

6

Christian McCaffrey

RB3

SF

7

Jonathan Taylor

RB4

IND

8

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

9

De'Von Achane

RB5

MIA

10

CeeDee Lamb

WR5

DAL

11

James Cook

RB6

BUF

12

Justin Jefferson

WR6

MIN

13

Ashton Jeanty

RB7

LV

14

Drake London

WR7

ATL

15

Jeremiyah Love

RB8

ARI

16

Chase Brown

RB9

CIN

17

Nico Collins

WR8

HOU

18

Rashee Rice

WR9

KC

19

Omarion Hampton

RB10

LAC

20

Kenneth Walker III

RB11

KC

21

Saquon Barkley

RB12

PHI

22

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

23

Derrick Henry

RB13

BAL

24

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

25

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

26

Malik Nabers

WR11

NYG

27

A.J. Brown

WR12

PHI

28

Josh Jacobs

RB14

GB

29

Chris Olave

WR13

NO

30

George Pickens

WR10

DAL

31

Kyren Williams

RB15

LAR

32

Javonte Williams

RB16

DAL

33

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB17

NO

34

Emeka Egbuka

WR14

TB

35

Tetairoa McMillan

WR15

CAR

36

Jadarian Price

RB18

SEA

37

Breece Hall

RB19

NYJ

38

Devonta Smith

WR16

PHI

39

Garrett Wilson

WR17

NYJ

40

Tee Higgins

WR18

CIN

41

Lamar Jackson

QB2

BAL

42

Bucky Irving

RB20

TB

43

Zay Flowers

WR19

BAL

44

Quinshon Judkins

RB21

CLE

45

Davante Adams

WR20

LAR

46

Terry McLaurin

WR21

WAS

47

Cam Skattebo

RB22

NYG

48

Colston Loveland

TE3

CHI

49

Ladd McConkey

WR22

LAC

50

Luther Burden III

WR23

CHI

51

TreVeyon Henderson

RB23

NE

52

Drake Maye

QB3

NE

53

Carnell Tate

WR24

TEN

54

Jaylen Waddle

WR25

DEN

55

Jameson Williams

WR26

DET

56

Jalen Hurts

QB4

PHI

57

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

58

Joe Burrow

QB5

CIN

59

Christian Watson

WR27

GB

60

Chuba Hubbard

RB24

CAR

61

Bhayshul Tuten

RB25

JAC

62

D'Andre Swift

RB26

CHI

63

DJ Moore

WR28

BUF

64

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE5

CLE

65

Rome Odunze

WR29

CHI

66

Mike Evans

WR30

SF

67

Caleb Williams

QB6

CHI

68

Jayden Daniels

QB7

WAS

69

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE6

ATL

70

Alec Pierce

WR31

IND

71

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR32

ARI

72

Tucker Kraft

TE7

GB

73

David Montgomery

RB27

HOU

74

DK Metcalf

WR33

PIT

75

Michael Wilson

WR34

ARI

76

Jaylen Warren

RB28

PIT

77

Tony Pollard

RB29

TEN

78

Makai Lemon

WR35

PHI

79

Jordyn Tyson

WR36

NO

80

Sam LaPorta

TE8

DET

81

Courtland Sutton

WR37

DEN

82

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB30

NE

83

RJ Harvey

RB31

DEN

84

Patrick Mahomes

QB8

KC

85

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR38

JAC

86

Rachaad White

RB32

WAS

87

Travis Kelce

TE9

KC

88

Jaxson Dart

QB9

NYG

89

J.K. Dobbins

RB33

DEN

90

Chris Godwin Jr.

WR39

TB

91

Mark Andrews

TE10

BAL

92

Dak Prescott

QB10

DAL

93

Parker Washington

WR40

JAC

94

Bo Nix

QB11

DEN

95

Justin Herbert

QB12

LAC

96

Ricky Pearsall

WR41

SF

97

Jake Ferguson

TE11

DAL

98

Trevor Lawrence

QB13

JAC

99

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR42

TEN

100

Jakobi Meyers

WR43

JAC

101

Jordan Addison

WR44

MIN

102

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB34

MIN

103

Rico Dowdle

RB35

PIT

104

Kyle Monangai

RB36

CHI

105

KC Concepcion

WR45

CLE

106

Matthew Golden

WR46

GB

107

Oronde Gadsden

TE12

LAC

108

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR47

PIT

109

Quentin Johnston

WR48

LAC

110

Josh Downs

WR49

IND

111

Isaiah Likely

TE13

NYG

112

Blake Corum

RB37

LAR

113

Kenneth Gainwell

RB38

TB

114

Matthew Stafford

QB14

LAR

115

Brock Purdy

QB15

SF

116

Jordan Mason

RB39

MIN

117

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB40

WAS

118

Dalton Kincaid

TE14

BUF

119

Kyler Murray

QB16

MIN

120

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB41

NYG

121

Romeo Doubs

WR50

NE

122

Stefon Diggs

WR51

FA

123

Jayden Reed

WR52

GB

124

Xavier Worthy

WR53

KC

125

Khalil Shakir

WR54

BUF

126

Jared Goff

QB17

DET

127

Baker Mayfield

QB18

TB

128

Dallas Goedert

TE15

PHI

129

Jayden Higgins

WR55

HOU

130

George Kittle

TE16

SF

131

Tyler Shough

QB19

NO

132

Tyler Allgeier

RB42

ARI

133

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

RB43

JAC

134

Brandon Aubrey

K1

DAL

135

Jordan Love

QB20

GB

136

Hunter Henry

TE17

NE

137

Malik Willis

QB21

MIA

138

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR56

FA

139

Daniel Jones

QB22

IND

140

Jonah Coleman

RB44

DEN

141

Jonathan Brooks

RB45

CAR

142

Nicholas Singleton

RB46

TEN

143

Zach Charbonnet

RB47

SEA

144

Juwan Johnson

TE18

NO

145

Kenyon Sadiq

TE19

NYJ

146

Jalen McMillan

WR57

TB

147

Kimani Vidal

RB48

LAC

148

Tyjae Spears

RB49

TEN

149

Kaytron Allen

RB50

WAS

150

Keaton Mitchell

RB51

LAC

151

Woody Marks

RB52

HOU

152

Isiah Pacheco

RB53

DET

153

Dylan Sampson

RB54

CLE

154

Mike Washington Jr.

RB55

LV

155

Jalen Coker

WR58

CAR

156

Jerry Jeudy

WR59

CLE

157

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR60

NYJ

158

Jauan Jennings

WR61

FA

159

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB56

ATL

160

Braelon Allen

RB57

NYJ

161

Tank Bigsby

RB58

PHI

162

Emmett Johnson

RB59

KC

163

Emanuel Wilson

RB60

SEA

164

Sam Darnold

QB23

SEA

165

Brandon Aiyuk

WR62

SF

166

Jaylen Wright

RB61

MIA

167

Travis Hunter

WR63

JAC

168

Tre Tucker

WR64

LV

169

Jordan James

RB62

SF

170

Alvin Kamara

RB63

NO

171

Dalton Schultz

TE20

HOU

172

T.J. Hockenson

TE21

MIN

173

Jacoby Brissett

QB24

ARI

174

Malik Washington

WR65

MIA

175

Brenton Strange

TE22

JAC

176

Rashid Shaheed

WR66

SEA

177

Bryce Young

QB25

CAR

178

Denzel Boston

WR67

CLE

179

Cam Ward

QB26

TEN

180

James Conner

RB64

ARI

181

C.J. Stroud

QB27

HOU

182

Sean Tucker

RB65

TB

183

Jaydon Blue

RB66

DAL

184

Jalen Nailor

WR68

LV

185

Antonio Williams

WR69

WAS

186

Adonai Mitchell

WR70

NYJ

187

Chig Okonkwo

TE23

WAS

188

Tyreek Hill

WR71

FA

189

Ka'imi Fairbairn

K2

HOU

190

Pat Freiermuth

TE24

PIT

191

Ray Davis

RB67

BUF

192

Demond Claiborne

RB68

MIN

193

Justice Hill

RB70

BAL

194

Kaelon Black

RB71

SF

195

Adam Randall

RB72

BAL

196

Brashard Smith

RB73

KC

197

Kayshon Boutte

WR72

NE

198

Ollie Gordon II

RB74

MIA

199

AJ Barner

TE25

SEA

200

Isaac TeSlaa

WR73

DET

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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