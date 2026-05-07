2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings for Redraft Leagues

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Spring is nearly here!

You know what that means: Most of the free agents have signed (only a handful still remain unsigned), the majority of trades have been made (aside from the imminent A.J. Brown deal), and rookies have been drafted. As a result, fantasy football managers far and wide now have most of the data they will need to make informed decisions about player values.

With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rankings lists (see links above), including my top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.

Among the top 200 nonquarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.

In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. However, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were wide receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end.

Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the absence of the position in the top 20, and there are only five signal-callers who made it into my top 60 players overall.

Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy quarterbacks, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds. You’ll also notice that two kickers, Brandon Aubrey and Ka’imi Fairbairn, made the list. Points are points, and, especially in Aubrey's case, the utter disrespect for the position should be ignored and used to a manager’s advantage.

Here's the entire list of my top 200 fantasy players!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Ks | DEFs

2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings

Rk Player Pos TM 1 Bijan Robinson RB1 ATL 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB2 DET 3 Puka Nacua WR1 LAR 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 CIN 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 SEA 6 Christian McCaffrey RB3 SF 7 Jonathan Taylor RB4 IND 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET 9 De'Von Achane RB5 MIA 10 CeeDee Lamb WR5 DAL 11 James Cook RB6 BUF 12 Justin Jefferson WR6 MIN 13 Ashton Jeanty RB7 LV 14 Drake London WR7 ATL 15 Jeremiyah Love RB8 ARI 16 Chase Brown RB9 CIN 17 Nico Collins WR8 HOU 18 Rashee Rice WR9 KC 19 Omarion Hampton RB10 LAC 20 Kenneth Walker III RB11 KC 21 Saquon Barkley RB12 PHI 22 Trey McBride TE1 ARI 23 Derrick Henry RB13 BAL 24 Brock Bowers TE2 LV 25 Josh Allen QB1 BUF 26 Malik Nabers WR11 NYG 27 A.J. Brown WR12 PHI 28 Josh Jacobs RB14 GB 29 Chris Olave WR13 NO 30 George Pickens WR10 DAL 31 Kyren Williams RB15 LAR 32 Javonte Williams RB16 DAL 33 Travis Etienne Jr. RB17 NO 34 Emeka Egbuka WR14 TB 35 Tetairoa McMillan WR15 CAR 36 Jadarian Price RB18 SEA 37 Breece Hall RB19 NYJ 38 Devonta Smith WR16 PHI 39 Garrett Wilson WR17 NYJ 40 Tee Higgins WR18 CIN 41 Lamar Jackson QB2 BAL 42 Bucky Irving RB20 TB 43 Zay Flowers WR19 BAL 44 Quinshon Judkins RB21 CLE 45 Davante Adams WR20 LAR 46 Terry McLaurin WR21 WAS 47 Cam Skattebo RB22 NYG 48 Colston Loveland TE3 CHI 49 Ladd McConkey WR22 LAC 50 Luther Burden III WR23 CHI 51 TreVeyon Henderson RB23 NE 52 Drake Maye QB3 NE 53 Carnell Tate WR24 TEN 54 Jaylen Waddle WR25 DEN 55 Jameson Williams WR26 DET 56 Jalen Hurts QB4 PHI 57 Tyler Warren TE4 IND 58 Joe Burrow QB5 CIN 59 Christian Watson WR27 GB 60 Chuba Hubbard RB24 CAR 61 Bhayshul Tuten RB25 JAC 62 D'Andre Swift RB26 CHI 63 DJ Moore WR28 BUF 64 Harold Fannin Jr. TE5 CLE 65 Rome Odunze WR29 CHI 66 Mike Evans WR30 SF 67 Caleb Williams QB6 CHI 68 Jayden Daniels QB7 WAS 69 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE6 ATL 70 Alec Pierce WR31 IND 71 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR32 ARI 72 Tucker Kraft TE7 GB 73 David Montgomery RB27 HOU 74 DK Metcalf WR33 PIT 75 Michael Wilson WR34 ARI 76 Jaylen Warren RB28 PIT 77 Tony Pollard RB29 TEN 78 Makai Lemon WR35 PHI 79 Jordyn Tyson WR36 NO 80 Sam LaPorta TE8 DET 81 Courtland Sutton WR37 DEN 82 Rhamondre Stevenson RB30 NE 83 RJ Harvey RB31 DEN 84 Patrick Mahomes QB8 KC 85 Brian Thomas Jr. WR38 JAC 86 Rachaad White RB32 WAS 87 Travis Kelce TE9 KC 88 Jaxson Dart QB9 NYG 89 J.K. Dobbins RB33 DEN 90 Chris Godwin Jr. WR39 TB 91 Mark Andrews TE10 BAL 92 Dak Prescott QB10 DAL 93 Parker Washington WR40 JAC 94 Bo Nix QB11 DEN 95 Justin Herbert QB12 LAC 96 Ricky Pearsall WR41 SF 97 Jake Ferguson TE11 DAL 98 Trevor Lawrence QB13 JAC 99 Wan'Dale Robinson WR42 TEN 100 Jakobi Meyers WR43 JAC 101 Jordan Addison WR44 MIN 102 Aaron Jones Sr. RB34 MIN 103 Rico Dowdle RB35 PIT 104 Kyle Monangai RB36 CHI 105 KC Concepcion WR45 CLE 106 Matthew Golden WR46 GB 107 Oronde Gadsden TE12 LAC 108 Michael Pittman Jr. WR47 PIT 109 Quentin Johnston WR48 LAC 110 Josh Downs WR49 IND 111 Isaiah Likely TE13 NYG 112 Blake Corum RB37 LAR 113 Kenneth Gainwell RB38 TB 114 Matthew Stafford QB14 LAR 115 Brock Purdy QB15 SF 116 Jordan Mason RB39 MIN 117 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB40 WAS 118 Dalton Kincaid TE14 BUF 119 Kyler Murray QB16 MIN 120 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB41 NYG 121 Romeo Doubs WR50 NE 122 Stefon Diggs WR51 FA 123 Jayden Reed WR52 GB 124 Xavier Worthy WR53 KC 125 Khalil Shakir WR54 BUF 126 Jared Goff QB17 DET 127 Baker Mayfield QB18 TB 128 Dallas Goedert TE15 PHI 129 Jayden Higgins WR55 HOU 130 George Kittle TE16 SF 131 Tyler Shough QB19 NO 132 Tyler Allgeier RB42 ARI 133 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB43 JAC 134 Brandon Aubrey K1 DAL 135 Jordan Love QB20 GB 136 Hunter Henry TE17 NE 137 Malik Willis QB21 MIA 138 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR56 FA 139 Daniel Jones QB22 IND 140 Jonah Coleman RB44 DEN 141 Jonathan Brooks RB45 CAR 142 Nicholas Singleton RB46 TEN 143 Zach Charbonnet RB47 SEA 144 Juwan Johnson TE18 NO 145 Kenyon Sadiq TE19 NYJ 146 Jalen McMillan WR57 TB 147 Kimani Vidal RB48 LAC 148 Tyjae Spears RB49 TEN 149 Kaytron Allen RB50 WAS 150 Keaton Mitchell RB51 LAC 151 Woody Marks RB52 HOU 152 Isiah Pacheco RB53 DET 153 Dylan Sampson RB54 CLE 154 Mike Washington Jr. RB55 LV 155 Jalen Coker WR58 CAR 156 Jerry Jeudy WR59 CLE 157 Omar Cooper Jr. WR60 NYJ 158 Jauan Jennings WR61 FA 159 Brian Robinson Jr. RB56 ATL 160 Braelon Allen RB57 NYJ 161 Tank Bigsby RB58 PHI 162 Emmett Johnson RB59 KC 163 Emanuel Wilson RB60 SEA 164 Sam Darnold QB23 SEA 165 Brandon Aiyuk WR62 SF 166 Jaylen Wright RB61 MIA 167 Travis Hunter WR63 JAC 168 Tre Tucker WR64 LV 169 Jordan James RB62 SF 170 Alvin Kamara RB63 NO 171 Dalton Schultz TE20 HOU 172 T.J. Hockenson TE21 MIN 173 Jacoby Brissett QB24 ARI 174 Malik Washington WR65 MIA 175 Brenton Strange TE22 JAC 176 Rashid Shaheed WR66 SEA 177 Bryce Young QB25 CAR 178 Denzel Boston WR67 CLE 179 Cam Ward QB26 TEN 180 James Conner RB64 ARI 181 C.J. Stroud QB27 HOU 182 Sean Tucker RB65 TB 183 Jaydon Blue RB66 DAL 184 Jalen Nailor WR68 LV 185 Antonio Williams WR69 WAS 186 Adonai Mitchell WR70 NYJ 187 Chig Okonkwo TE23 WAS 188 Tyreek Hill WR71 FA 189 Ka'imi Fairbairn K2 HOU 190 Pat Freiermuth TE24 PIT 191 Ray Davis RB67 BUF 192 Demond Claiborne RB68 MIN 193 Justice Hill RB70 BAL 194 Kaelon Black RB71 SF 195 Adam Randall RB72 BAL 196 Brashard Smith RB73 KC 197 Kayshon Boutte WR72 NE 198 Ollie Gordon II RB74 MIA 199 AJ Barner TE25 SEA 200 Isaac TeSlaa WR73 DET

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