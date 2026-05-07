2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings for Redraft Leagues
WR rankings | TE rankings | QB rankings | RB rankings | Defense rankings | Kicker rankings
Spring is nearly here!
You know what that means: Most of the free agents have signed (only a handful still remain unsigned), the majority of trades have been made (aside from the imminent A.J. Brown deal), and rookies have been drafted. As a result, fantasy football managers far and wide now have most of the data they will need to make informed decisions about player values.
With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rankings lists (see links above), including my top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.
Among the top 200 nonquarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.
In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. However, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were wide receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end.
Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the absence of the position in the top 20, and there are only five signal-callers who made it into my top 60 players overall.
Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy quarterbacks, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds. You’ll also notice that two kickers, Brandon Aubrey and Ka’imi Fairbairn, made the list. Points are points, and, especially in Aubrey's case, the utter disrespect for the position should be ignored and used to a manager’s advantage.
Here's the entire list of my top 200 fantasy players!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Ks | DEFs
2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
1
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
3
Puka Nacua
WR1
LAR
4
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
CIN
5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3
SEA
6
Christian McCaffrey
RB3
SF
7
Jonathan Taylor
RB4
IND
8
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
9
De'Von Achane
RB5
MIA
10
CeeDee Lamb
WR5
DAL
11
James Cook
RB6
BUF
12
Justin Jefferson
WR6
MIN
13
Ashton Jeanty
RB7
LV
14
Drake London
WR7
ATL
15
Jeremiyah Love
RB8
ARI
16
Chase Brown
RB9
CIN
17
Nico Collins
WR8
HOU
18
Rashee Rice
WR9
KC
19
Omarion Hampton
RB10
LAC
20
Kenneth Walker III
RB11
KC
21
Saquon Barkley
RB12
PHI
22
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
23
Derrick Henry
RB13
BAL
24
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
25
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
26
Malik Nabers
WR11
NYG
27
A.J. Brown
WR12
PHI
28
Josh Jacobs
RB14
GB
29
Chris Olave
WR13
NO
30
George Pickens
WR10
DAL
31
Kyren Williams
RB15
LAR
32
Javonte Williams
RB16
DAL
33
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB17
NO
34
Emeka Egbuka
WR14
TB
35
Tetairoa McMillan
WR15
CAR
36
Jadarian Price
RB18
SEA
37
Breece Hall
RB19
NYJ
38
Devonta Smith
WR16
PHI
39
Garrett Wilson
WR17
NYJ
40
Tee Higgins
WR18
CIN
41
Lamar Jackson
QB2
BAL
42
Bucky Irving
RB20
TB
43
Zay Flowers
WR19
BAL
44
Quinshon Judkins
RB21
CLE
45
Davante Adams
WR20
LAR
46
Terry McLaurin
WR21
WAS
47
Cam Skattebo
RB22
NYG
48
Colston Loveland
TE3
CHI
49
Ladd McConkey
WR22
LAC
50
Luther Burden III
WR23
CHI
51
TreVeyon Henderson
RB23
NE
52
Drake Maye
QB3
NE
53
Carnell Tate
WR24
TEN
54
Jaylen Waddle
WR25
DEN
55
Jameson Williams
WR26
DET
56
Jalen Hurts
QB4
PHI
57
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
58
Joe Burrow
QB5
CIN
59
Christian Watson
WR27
GB
60
Chuba Hubbard
RB24
CAR
61
Bhayshul Tuten
RB25
JAC
62
D'Andre Swift
RB26
CHI
63
DJ Moore
WR28
BUF
64
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE5
CLE
65
Rome Odunze
WR29
CHI
66
Mike Evans
WR30
SF
67
Caleb Williams
QB6
CHI
68
Jayden Daniels
QB7
WAS
69
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE6
ATL
70
Alec Pierce
WR31
IND
71
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR32
ARI
72
Tucker Kraft
TE7
GB
73
David Montgomery
RB27
HOU
74
DK Metcalf
WR33
PIT
75
Michael Wilson
WR34
ARI
76
Jaylen Warren
RB28
PIT
77
Tony Pollard
RB29
TEN
78
Makai Lemon
WR35
PHI
79
Jordyn Tyson
WR36
NO
80
Sam LaPorta
TE8
DET
81
Courtland Sutton
WR37
DEN
82
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB30
NE
83
RJ Harvey
RB31
DEN
84
Patrick Mahomes
QB8
KC
85
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR38
JAC
86
Rachaad White
RB32
WAS
87
Travis Kelce
TE9
KC
88
Jaxson Dart
QB9
NYG
89
J.K. Dobbins
RB33
DEN
90
Chris Godwin Jr.
WR39
TB
91
Mark Andrews
TE10
BAL
92
Dak Prescott
QB10
DAL
93
Parker Washington
WR40
JAC
94
Bo Nix
QB11
DEN
95
Justin Herbert
QB12
LAC
96
Ricky Pearsall
WR41
SF
97
Jake Ferguson
TE11
DAL
98
Trevor Lawrence
QB13
JAC
99
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR42
TEN
100
Jakobi Meyers
WR43
JAC
101
Jordan Addison
WR44
MIN
102
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB34
MIN
103
Rico Dowdle
RB35
PIT
104
Kyle Monangai
RB36
CHI
105
KC Concepcion
WR45
CLE
106
Matthew Golden
WR46
GB
107
Oronde Gadsden
TE12
LAC
108
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR47
PIT
109
Quentin Johnston
WR48
LAC
110
Josh Downs
WR49
IND
111
Isaiah Likely
TE13
NYG
112
Blake Corum
RB37
LAR
113
Kenneth Gainwell
RB38
TB
114
Matthew Stafford
QB14
LAR
115
Brock Purdy
QB15
SF
116
Jordan Mason
RB39
MIN
117
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB40
WAS
118
Dalton Kincaid
TE14
BUF
119
Kyler Murray
QB16
MIN
120
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB41
NYG
121
Romeo Doubs
WR50
NE
122
Stefon Diggs
WR51
FA
123
Jayden Reed
WR52
GB
124
Xavier Worthy
WR53
KC
125
Khalil Shakir
WR54
BUF
126
Jared Goff
QB17
DET
127
Baker Mayfield
QB18
TB
128
Dallas Goedert
TE15
PHI
129
Jayden Higgins
WR55
HOU
130
George Kittle
TE16
SF
131
Tyler Shough
QB19
NO
132
Tyler Allgeier
RB42
ARI
133
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB43
JAC
134
Brandon Aubrey
K1
DAL
135
Jordan Love
QB20
GB
136
Hunter Henry
TE17
NE
137
Malik Willis
QB21
MIA
138
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR56
FA
139
Daniel Jones
QB22
IND
140
Jonah Coleman
RB44
DEN
141
Jonathan Brooks
RB45
CAR
142
Nicholas Singleton
RB46
TEN
143
Zach Charbonnet
RB47
SEA
144
Juwan Johnson
TE18
NO
145
Kenyon Sadiq
TE19
NYJ
146
Jalen McMillan
WR57
TB
147
Kimani Vidal
RB48
LAC
148
Tyjae Spears
RB49
TEN
149
Kaytron Allen
RB50
WAS
150
Keaton Mitchell
RB51
LAC
151
Woody Marks
RB52
HOU
152
Isiah Pacheco
RB53
DET
153
Dylan Sampson
RB54
CLE
154
Mike Washington Jr.
RB55
LV
155
Jalen Coker
WR58
CAR
156
Jerry Jeudy
WR59
CLE
157
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR60
NYJ
158
Jauan Jennings
WR61
FA
159
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB56
ATL
160
Braelon Allen
RB57
NYJ
161
Tank Bigsby
RB58
PHI
162
Emmett Johnson
RB59
KC
163
Emanuel Wilson
RB60
SEA
164
Sam Darnold
QB23
SEA
165
Brandon Aiyuk
WR62
SF
166
Jaylen Wright
RB61
MIA
167
Travis Hunter
WR63
JAC
168
Tre Tucker
WR64
LV
169
Jordan James
RB62
SF
170
Alvin Kamara
RB63
NO
171
Dalton Schultz
TE20
HOU
172
T.J. Hockenson
TE21
MIN
173
Jacoby Brissett
QB24
ARI
174
Malik Washington
WR65
MIA
175
Brenton Strange
TE22
JAC
176
Rashid Shaheed
WR66
SEA
177
Bryce Young
QB25
CAR
178
Denzel Boston
WR67
CLE
179
Cam Ward
QB26
TEN
180
James Conner
RB64
ARI
181
C.J. Stroud
QB27
HOU
182
Sean Tucker
RB65
TB
183
Jaydon Blue
RB66
DAL
184
Jalen Nailor
WR68
LV
185
Antonio Williams
WR69
WAS
186
Adonai Mitchell
WR70
NYJ
187
Chig Okonkwo
TE23
WAS
188
Tyreek Hill
WR71
FA
189
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K2
HOU
190
Pat Freiermuth
TE24
PIT
191
Ray Davis
RB67
BUF
192
Demond Claiborne
RB68
MIN
193
Justice Hill
RB70
BAL
194
Kaelon Black
RB71
SF
195
Adam Randall
RB72
BAL
196
Brashard Smith
RB73
KC
197
Kayshon Boutte
WR72
NE
198
Ollie Gordon II
RB74
MIA
199
AJ Barner
TE25
SEA
200
Isaac TeSlaa
WR73
DET
More NFL from Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano