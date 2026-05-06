Trey McBride Leads Updated 2026 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

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Unlike some of the other offensive skill positions, tight end did not see a lot of action in the NFL offseason. The most impactful free-agent move was Isaiah Likely's departure from the Ravens to join the Giants. Two of the other biggest free agents, Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert, both stayed with their respective teams. Kyle Pitts Sr. signed the franchise tag, keeping him in Atlanta after what was a breakout season.

The 2026 NFL draft didn’t have many impact players selected, and even those picked in a prominent spot didn’t land in great spots. Kenyon Sadiq will have competition for targets as a member of the Jets, and Eli Stowers will play behind Goedert in Year 1. None of the other rookie players will be in a position to make much noise in the stats sheets, either.

With that being said, here are my updated, post-NFL draft 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Trey McBride TE1 ARI 2 Brock Bowers TE2 LV 3 Colston Loveland TE3 CHI 4 Tyler Warren TE4 IND 5 Harold Fannin Jr. TE5 CLE 6 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE6 ATL 7 Tucker Kraft TE7 GB 8 Sam LaPorta TE8 DET 9 Travis Kelce TE9 KC 10 Mark Andrews TE10 BAL 11 Jake Ferguson TE11 DAL 12 Oronde Gadsden TE12 LAC 13 Isaiah Likely TE13 NYG 14 Dalton Kincaid TE14 BUF 15 Dallas Goedert TE15 PHI 16 George Kittle TE16 SF 17 Hunter Henry TE17 NE 18 Juwan Johnson TE18 NO 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE19 NYJ 20 Dalton Schultz TE20 HOU 21 T.J. Hockenson TE21 MIN 22 Brenton Strange TE22 JAC 23 Chig Okonkwo TE23 WAS 24 Pat Freiermuth TE24 PIT 25 AJ Barner TE25 SEA 26 Jake Tonges TE26 SF 27 Gunnar Helm TE27 TEN 28 Colby Parkinson TE28 LAR 29 Greg Dulcich TE29 MIA 30 Cade Otton TE30 TB 31 Evan Engram TE31 DEN 32 David Njoku TE32 FA 33 Eli Stowers TE33 PHI 34 Terrance Ferguson TE34 LAR 35 Mike Gesicki TE35 CIN 36 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE36 CAR 37 Mason Taylor TE37 NYJ 38 Theo Johnson TE38 NYG 39 Darnell Washington TE39 PIT 40 Michael Mayer TE40 LV

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