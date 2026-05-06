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Trey McBride Leads Updated 2026 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

Unlike some of the other offensive skill positions, tight end did not see a lot of action during the NFL offseason.
Michael Fabiano|
Cardinals tight end Trey McBride will be the first player taken at his position in most fantasy football drafts.
Cardinals tight end Trey McBride will be the first player taken at his position in most fantasy football drafts. | Joe Rondone / The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Unlike some of the other offensive skill positions, tight end did not see a lot of action in the NFL offseason. The most impactful free-agent move was Isaiah Likely's departure from the Ravens to join the Giants. Two of the other biggest free agents, Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert, both stayed with their respective teams. Kyle Pitts Sr. signed the franchise tag, keeping him in Atlanta after what was a breakout season. 

The 2026 NFL draft didn’t have many impact players selected, and even those picked in a prominent spot didn’t land in great spots. Kenyon Sadiq will have competition for targets as a member of the Jets, and Eli Stowers will play behind Goedert in Year 1. None of the other rookie players will be in a position to make much noise in the stats sheets, either. 

With that being said, here are my updated, post-NFL draft 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

2

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

3

Colston Loveland

TE3

CHI

4

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

5

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE5

CLE

6

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE6

ATL

7

Tucker Kraft

TE7

GB

8

Sam LaPorta

TE8

DET

9

Travis Kelce

TE9

KC

10

Mark Andrews

TE10

BAL

11

Jake Ferguson

TE11

DAL

12

Oronde Gadsden

TE12

LAC

13

Isaiah Likely

TE13

NYG

14

Dalton Kincaid

TE14

BUF

15

Dallas Goedert

TE15

PHI

16

George Kittle

TE16

SF

17

Hunter Henry

TE17

NE

18

Juwan Johnson

TE18

NO

19

Kenyon Sadiq

TE19

NYJ

20

Dalton Schultz

TE20

HOU

21

T.J. Hockenson

TE21

MIN

22

Brenton Strange

TE22

JAC

23

Chig Okonkwo

TE23

WAS

24

Pat Freiermuth

TE24

PIT

25

AJ Barner

TE25

SEA

26

Jake Tonges

TE26

SF

27

Gunnar Helm

TE27

TEN

28

Colby Parkinson

TE28

LAR

29

Greg Dulcich

TE29

MIA

30

Cade Otton

TE30

TB

31

Evan Engram

TE31

DEN

32

David Njoku

TE32

FA

33

Eli Stowers

TE33

PHI

34

Terrance Ferguson

TE34

LAR

35

Mike Gesicki

TE35

CIN

36

Ja'Tavion Sanders

TE36

CAR

37

Mason Taylor

TE37

NYJ

38

Theo Johnson

TE38

NYG

39

Darnell Washington

TE39

PIT

40

Michael Mayer

TE40

LV

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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