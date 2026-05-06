Trey McBride Leads Updated 2026 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
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Unlike some of the other offensive skill positions, tight end did not see a lot of action in the NFL offseason. The most impactful free-agent move was Isaiah Likely's departure from the Ravens to join the Giants. Two of the other biggest free agents, Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert, both stayed with their respective teams. Kyle Pitts Sr. signed the franchise tag, keeping him in Atlanta after what was a breakout season.
The 2026 NFL draft didn’t have many impact players selected, and even those picked in a prominent spot didn’t land in great spots. Kenyon Sadiq will have competition for targets as a member of the Jets, and Eli Stowers will play behind Goedert in Year 1. None of the other rookie players will be in a position to make much noise in the stats sheets, either.
With that being said, here are my updated, post-NFL draft 2026 fantasy football tight end rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
2
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
3
Colston Loveland
TE3
CHI
4
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
5
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE5
CLE
6
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE6
ATL
7
Tucker Kraft
TE7
GB
8
Sam LaPorta
TE8
DET
9
Travis Kelce
TE9
KC
10
Mark Andrews
TE10
BAL
11
Jake Ferguson
TE11
DAL
12
Oronde Gadsden
TE12
LAC
13
Isaiah Likely
TE13
NYG
14
Dalton Kincaid
TE14
BUF
15
Dallas Goedert
TE15
PHI
16
George Kittle
TE16
SF
17
Hunter Henry
TE17
NE
18
Juwan Johnson
TE18
NO
19
Kenyon Sadiq
TE19
NYJ
20
Dalton Schultz
TE20
HOU
21
T.J. Hockenson
TE21
MIN
22
Brenton Strange
TE22
JAC
23
Chig Okonkwo
TE23
WAS
24
Pat Freiermuth
TE24
PIT
25
AJ Barner
TE25
SEA
26
Jake Tonges
TE26
SF
27
Gunnar Helm
TE27
TEN
28
Colby Parkinson
TE28
LAR
29
Greg Dulcich
TE29
MIA
30
Cade Otton
TE30
TB
31
Evan Engram
TE31
DEN
32
David Njoku
TE32
FA
33
Eli Stowers
TE33
PHI
34
Terrance Ferguson
TE34
LAR
35
Mike Gesicki
TE35
CIN
36
Ja'Tavion Sanders
TE36
CAR
37
Mason Taylor
TE37
NYJ
38
Theo Johnson
TE38
NYG
39
Darnell Washington
TE39
PIT
40
Michael Mayer
TE40
LV
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano