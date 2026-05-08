2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings for Superflex Leagues

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Superflex leagues are gaining more and more popularity within the fantasy football community. These formats allow managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the stock of the most valuable position in the NFL. Heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created in the past few years are Superflex, so quarterbacks have more value and mirror the NFL.

Of course, strategies in Superflex leagues are much different than those in a traditional league. Because you can start two quarterbacks, and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds of drafts are loaded with them. Looking at my top 10 in this fun format, the first five players are all field generals, and seven of the top 10 overall are signal-callers.

That, of course, leaves far more valuable running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to come off the board later than usual. As a result, strategies in Superflex leagues should be adjusted to reflect the new supply-and-demand dynamics managers will find in these drafts.

With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for Superflex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. So, for those looking for a new challenge, get in a Superflex league and use these rankings to dominate your competition!

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2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Superflex Rankings

Rk Player Pos TM 1 Josh Allen QB1 BUF 2 Lamar Jackson QB2 BAL 3 Drake Maye QB3 NE 4 Jalen Hurts QB4 PHI 5 Joe Burrow QB5 CIN 6 Bijan Robinson RB1 ATL 7 Caleb Williams QB6 CHI 8 Jahmyr Gibbs RB2 DET 9 Puka Nacua WR1 LAR 10 Jayden Daniels QB7 WAS 11 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 CIN 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 SEA 13 Patrick Mahomes QB8 KC 14 Jaxson Dart QB9 NYG 15 Dak Prescott QB10 DAL 16 Bo Nix QB11 DEN 17 Christian McCaffrey RB3 SF 18 Jonathan Taylor RB4 IND 19 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET 20 Justin Herbert QB12 LAC 21 De'Von Achane RB5 MIA 22 CeeDee Lamb WR5 DAL 23 James Cook RB6 BUF 24 Trevor Lawrence QB13 JAC 25 Matthew Stafford QB14 LAR 26 Brock Purdy QB15 SF 27 Justin Jefferson WR6 MIN 28 Ashton Jeanty RB7 LV 29 Drake London WR7 ATL 30 Jeremiyah Love RB8 ARI 31 Chase Brown RB9 CIN 32 Nico Collins WR8 HOU 33 Rashee Rice WR9 KC 34 Omarion Hampton RB10 LAC 35 Kenneth Walker III RB11 KC 36 Saquon Barkley RB12 PHI 37 Trey McBride TE1 ARI 38 Kyler Murray QB16 MIN 39 Derrick Henry RB13 BAL 40 Brock Bowers TE2 LV 41 Jared Goff QB17 DET 42 Baker Mayfield QB18 TB 43 Malik Nabers WR11 NYG 44 A.J. Brown WR12 PHI 45 Tyler Shough QB19 NO 46 Josh Jacobs RB14 GB 47 Chris Olave WR13 NO 48 George Pickens WR10 DAL 49 Kyren Williams RB15 LAR 50 Jordan Love QB20 GB 51 Javonte Williams RB16 DAL 52 Travis Etienne Jr. RB17 NO 53 Emeka Egbuka WR14 TB 54 Tetairoa McMillan WR15 CAR 55 Malik Willis QB21 MIA 56 Jadarian Price RB18 SEA 57 Daniel Jones QB22 IND 58 Breece Hall RB19 NYJ 59 Devonta Smith WR16 PHI 60 Garrett Wilson WR17 NYJ 61 Tee Higgins WR18 CIN 62 Bucky Irving RB20 TB 63 Zay Flowers WR19 BAL 64 Sam Darnold QB23 SEA 65 Quinshon Judkins RB21 CLE 66 Davante Adams WR20 LAR 67 Terry McLaurin WR21 WAS 68 Cam Skattebo RB22 NYG 69 Colston Loveland TE3 CHI 70 Jacoby Brissett QB24 ARI 71 Ladd McConkey WR22 LAC 72 Bryce Young QB25 CAR 73 Luther Burden III WR23 CHI 74 Cam Ward QB26 TEN 75 TreVeyon Henderson RB23 NE 76 Carnell Tate WR24 TEN 77 Jaylen Waddle WR25 DEN 78 C.J. Stroud QB27 HOU 79 Jameson Williams WR26 DET 80 Tyler Warren TE4 IND 81 Christian Watson WR27 GB 82 Chuba Hubbard RB24 CAR 83 Bhayshul Tuten RB25 JAC 84 D'Andre Swift RB26 CHI 85 DJ Moore WR28 BUF 86 Harold Fannin Jr. TE5 CLE 87 Rome Odunze WR29 CHI 88 Mike Evans WR30 SF 89 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE6 ATL 90 Alec Pierce WR31 IND 91 Fernando Mendoza QB28 LV 92 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR32 ARI 93 Tucker Kraft TE7 GB 94 David Montgomery RB27 HOU 95 DK Metcalf WR33 PIT 96 Jaylen Warren RB28 PIT 97 Tony Pollard RB29 TEN 98 Makai Lemon WR34 PHI 99 Sam LaPorta TE8 DET 100 Courtland Sutton WR35 DEN 101 Michael Wilson WR36 ARI 102 Jordyn Tyson WR37 NO 103 Rhamondre Stevenson RB30 NE 104 RJ Harvey RB31 DEN 105 Brian Thomas Jr. WR38 JAC 106 Rachaad White RB32 WAS 107 Travis Kelce TE9 KC 108 J.K. Dobbins RB33 DEN 109 Chris Godwin Jr. WR39 TB 110 Mark Andrews TE10 BAL 111 Parker Washington WR40 JAC 112 Ricky Pearsall WR41 SF 113 Jake Ferguson TE11 DAL 114 Wan'Dale Robinson WR42 TEN 115 Jakobi Meyers WR43 JAC 116 Jordan Addison WR44 MIN 117 Aaron Jones Sr. RB34 MIN 118 Rico Dowdle RB35 PIT 119 Kyle Monangai RB36 CHI 120 KC Concepcion WR45 CLE 121 Matthew Golden WR46 GB 122 Deshaun Watson QB29 CLE 123 Oronde Gadsden TE12 LAC 124 Michael Pittman Jr. WR47 PIT 125 Quentin Johnston WR48 LAC 126 Josh Downs WR49 IND 127 Aaron Rodgers QB30 FA 128 Isaiah Likely TE13 NYG 129 Blake Corum RB37 LAR 130 Kenneth Gainwell RB38 TB 131 Jordan Mason RB39 MIN 132 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB40 WAS 133 Dalton Kincaid TE14 BUF 134 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB41 NYG 135 Romeo Doubs WR50 NE 136 Stefon Diggs WR51 FA 137 Jayden Reed WR52 GB 138 Xavier Worthy WR53 KC 139 Khalil Shakir WR54 BUF 140 Dallas Goedert TE15 PHI 141 Jayden Higgins WR55 HOU 142 George Kittle TE16 SF 143 Tyler Allgeier RB42 ARI 144 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB43 JAC 145 Brandon Aubrey K1 DAL 146 Hunter Henry TE17 NE 147 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR56 FA 148 Jonah Coleman RB44 DEN 149 Geno Smith QB31 NYJ 150 Jonathan Brooks RB45 CAR 151 Nicholas Singleton RB46 TEN 152 Zach Charbonnet RB47 SEA 153 Juwan Johnson TE18 NO 154 Kenyon Sadiq TE19 NYJ 155 Jalen McMillan WR57 TB 156 Kimani Vidal RB48 LAC 157 Tyjae Spears RB49 TEN 158 Kaytron Allen RB50 WAS 159 Keaton Mitchell RB51 LAC 160 Woody Marks RB52 HOU 161 Isiah Pacheco RB53 DET 162 Tua Tagovailoa QB32 ATL 163 Dylan Sampson RB54 CLE 164 Mike Washington Jr. RB55 LV 165 Jalen Coker WR58 CAR 166 Jerry Jeudy WR59 CLE 167 Omar Cooper Jr. WR60 NYJ 168 Shedeur Sanders QB33 CLE 169 Michael Penix Jr. QB34 ATL 170 Jauan Jennings WR61 FA 171 Brian Robinson Jr. RB56 ATL 172 Braelon Allen RB57 NYJ 173 Tank Bigsby RB58 PHI 174 Emmett Johnson RB59 KC 175 Emanuel Wilson RB60 SEA 176 Kirk Cousins QB35 LV 177 Brandon Aiyuk WR62 SF 178 Jaylen Wright RB61 MIA 179 Travis Hunter WR63 JAC 180 Tre Tucker WR64 LV 181 J.J. McCarthy QB36 MIN 182 Jordan James RB62 SF 183 Alvin Kamara RB63 NO 184 Dalton Schultz TE20 HOU 185 T.J. Hockenson TE21 MIN 186 Malik Washington WR65 MIA 187 Brenton Strange TE22 JAC 188 Rashid Shaheed WR66 SEA 189 Denzel Boston WR67 CLE 190 James Conner RB64 ARI 191 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB37 IND 192 Sean Tucker RB65 TB 193 Jaydon Blue RB66 DAL 194 Jalen Nailor WR68 LV 195 Antonio Williams WR69 WAS 196 Adonai Mitchell WR70 NYJ 197 Chig Okonkwo TE23 WAS 198 Joe Flacco QB38 CIN 199 Ka'imi Fairbairn K2 HOU 200 Pat Freiermuth TE24 PIT

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