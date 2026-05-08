2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings for Superflex Leagues
WR rankings | TE rankings | QB rankings | RB rankings | Defense rankings | Kicker rankings
Superflex leagues are gaining more and more popularity within the fantasy football community. These formats allow managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the stock of the most valuable position in the NFL. Heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created in the past few years are Superflex, so quarterbacks have more value and mirror the NFL.
Of course, strategies in Superflex leagues are much different than those in a traditional league. Because you can start two quarterbacks, and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds of drafts are loaded with them. Looking at my top 10 in this fun format, the first five players are all field generals, and seven of the top 10 overall are signal-callers.
That, of course, leaves far more valuable running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to come off the board later than usual. As a result, strategies in Superflex leagues should be adjusted to reflect the new supply-and-demand dynamics managers will find in these drafts.
With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for Superflex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. So, for those looking for a new challenge, get in a Superflex league and use these rankings to dominate your competition!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Ks | DEFs
2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Superflex Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
1
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
QB2
BAL
3
Drake Maye
QB3
NE
4
Jalen Hurts
QB4
PHI
5
Joe Burrow
QB5
CIN
6
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
7
Caleb Williams
QB6
CHI
8
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
9
Puka Nacua
WR1
LAR
10
Jayden Daniels
QB7
WAS
11
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
CIN
12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3
SEA
13
Patrick Mahomes
QB8
KC
14
Jaxson Dart
QB9
NYG
15
Dak Prescott
QB10
DAL
16
Bo Nix
QB11
DEN
17
Christian McCaffrey
RB3
SF
18
Jonathan Taylor
RB4
IND
19
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
20
Justin Herbert
QB12
LAC
21
De'Von Achane
RB5
MIA
22
CeeDee Lamb
WR5
DAL
23
James Cook
RB6
BUF
24
Trevor Lawrence
QB13
JAC
25
Matthew Stafford
QB14
LAR
26
Brock Purdy
QB15
SF
27
Justin Jefferson
WR6
MIN
28
Ashton Jeanty
RB7
LV
29
Drake London
WR7
ATL
30
Jeremiyah Love
RB8
ARI
31
Chase Brown
RB9
CIN
32
Nico Collins
WR8
HOU
33
Rashee Rice
WR9
KC
34
Omarion Hampton
RB10
LAC
35
Kenneth Walker III
RB11
KC
36
Saquon Barkley
RB12
PHI
37
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
38
Kyler Murray
QB16
MIN
39
Derrick Henry
RB13
BAL
40
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
41
Jared Goff
QB17
DET
42
Baker Mayfield
QB18
TB
43
Malik Nabers
WR11
NYG
44
A.J. Brown
WR12
PHI
45
Tyler Shough
QB19
NO
46
Josh Jacobs
RB14
GB
47
Chris Olave
WR13
NO
48
George Pickens
WR10
DAL
49
Kyren Williams
RB15
LAR
50
Jordan Love
QB20
GB
51
Javonte Williams
RB16
DAL
52
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB17
NO
53
Emeka Egbuka
WR14
TB
54
Tetairoa McMillan
WR15
CAR
55
Malik Willis
QB21
MIA
56
Jadarian Price
RB18
SEA
57
Daniel Jones
QB22
IND
58
Breece Hall
RB19
NYJ
59
Devonta Smith
WR16
PHI
60
Garrett Wilson
WR17
NYJ
61
Tee Higgins
WR18
CIN
62
Bucky Irving
RB20
TB
63
Zay Flowers
WR19
BAL
64
Sam Darnold
QB23
SEA
65
Quinshon Judkins
RB21
CLE
66
Davante Adams
WR20
LAR
67
Terry McLaurin
WR21
WAS
68
Cam Skattebo
RB22
NYG
69
Colston Loveland
TE3
CHI
70
Jacoby Brissett
QB24
ARI
71
Ladd McConkey
WR22
LAC
72
Bryce Young
QB25
CAR
73
Luther Burden III
WR23
CHI
74
Cam Ward
QB26
TEN
75
TreVeyon Henderson
RB23
NE
76
Carnell Tate
WR24
TEN
77
Jaylen Waddle
WR25
DEN
78
C.J. Stroud
QB27
HOU
79
Jameson Williams
WR26
DET
80
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
81
Christian Watson
WR27
GB
82
Chuba Hubbard
RB24
CAR
83
Bhayshul Tuten
RB25
JAC
84
D'Andre Swift
RB26
CHI
85
DJ Moore
WR28
BUF
86
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE5
CLE
87
Rome Odunze
WR29
CHI
88
Mike Evans
WR30
SF
89
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE6
ATL
90
Alec Pierce
WR31
IND
91
Fernando Mendoza
QB28
LV
92
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR32
ARI
93
Tucker Kraft
TE7
GB
94
David Montgomery
RB27
HOU
95
DK Metcalf
WR33
PIT
96
Jaylen Warren
RB28
PIT
97
Tony Pollard
RB29
TEN
98
Makai Lemon
WR34
PHI
99
Sam LaPorta
TE8
DET
100
Courtland Sutton
WR35
DEN
101
Michael Wilson
WR36
ARI
102
Jordyn Tyson
WR37
NO
103
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB30
NE
104
RJ Harvey
RB31
DEN
105
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR38
JAC
106
Rachaad White
RB32
WAS
107
Travis Kelce
TE9
KC
108
J.K. Dobbins
RB33
DEN
109
Chris Godwin Jr.
WR39
TB
110
Mark Andrews
TE10
BAL
111
Parker Washington
WR40
JAC
112
Ricky Pearsall
WR41
SF
113
Jake Ferguson
TE11
DAL
114
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR42
TEN
115
Jakobi Meyers
WR43
JAC
116
Jordan Addison
WR44
MIN
117
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB34
MIN
118
Rico Dowdle
RB35
PIT
119
Kyle Monangai
RB36
CHI
120
KC Concepcion
WR45
CLE
121
Matthew Golden
WR46
GB
122
Deshaun Watson
QB29
CLE
123
Oronde Gadsden
TE12
LAC
124
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR47
PIT
125
Quentin Johnston
WR48
LAC
126
Josh Downs
WR49
IND
127
Aaron Rodgers
QB30
FA
128
Isaiah Likely
TE13
NYG
129
Blake Corum
RB37
LAR
130
Kenneth Gainwell
RB38
TB
131
Jordan Mason
RB39
MIN
132
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB40
WAS
133
Dalton Kincaid
TE14
BUF
134
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB41
NYG
135
Romeo Doubs
WR50
NE
136
Stefon Diggs
WR51
FA
137
Jayden Reed
WR52
GB
138
Xavier Worthy
WR53
KC
139
Khalil Shakir
WR54
BUF
140
Dallas Goedert
TE15
PHI
141
Jayden Higgins
WR55
HOU
142
George Kittle
TE16
SF
143
Tyler Allgeier
RB42
ARI
144
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB43
JAC
145
Brandon Aubrey
K1
DAL
146
Hunter Henry
TE17
NE
147
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR56
FA
148
Jonah Coleman
RB44
DEN
149
Geno Smith
QB31
NYJ
150
Jonathan Brooks
RB45
CAR
151
Nicholas Singleton
RB46
TEN
152
Zach Charbonnet
RB47
SEA
153
Juwan Johnson
TE18
NO
154
Kenyon Sadiq
TE19
NYJ
155
Jalen McMillan
WR57
TB
156
Kimani Vidal
RB48
LAC
157
Tyjae Spears
RB49
TEN
158
Kaytron Allen
RB50
WAS
159
Keaton Mitchell
RB51
LAC
160
Woody Marks
RB52
HOU
161
Isiah Pacheco
RB53
DET
162
Tua Tagovailoa
QB32
ATL
163
Dylan Sampson
RB54
CLE
164
Mike Washington Jr.
RB55
LV
165
Jalen Coker
WR58
CAR
166
Jerry Jeudy
WR59
CLE
167
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR60
NYJ
168
Shedeur Sanders
QB33
CLE
169
Michael Penix Jr.
QB34
ATL
170
Jauan Jennings
WR61
FA
171
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB56
ATL
172
Braelon Allen
RB57
NYJ
173
Tank Bigsby
RB58
PHI
174
Emmett Johnson
RB59
KC
175
Emanuel Wilson
RB60
SEA
176
Kirk Cousins
QB35
LV
177
Brandon Aiyuk
WR62
SF
178
Jaylen Wright
RB61
MIA
179
Travis Hunter
WR63
JAC
180
Tre Tucker
WR64
LV
181
J.J. McCarthy
QB36
MIN
182
Jordan James
RB62
SF
183
Alvin Kamara
RB63
NO
184
Dalton Schultz
TE20
HOU
185
T.J. Hockenson
TE21
MIN
186
Malik Washington
WR65
MIA
187
Brenton Strange
TE22
JAC
188
Rashid Shaheed
WR66
SEA
189
Denzel Boston
WR67
CLE
190
James Conner
RB64
ARI
191
Anthony Richardson Sr.
QB37
IND
192
Sean Tucker
RB65
TB
193
Jaydon Blue
RB66
DAL
194
Jalen Nailor
WR68
LV
195
Antonio Williams
WR69
WAS
196
Adonai Mitchell
WR70
NYJ
197
Chig Okonkwo
TE23
WAS
198
Joe Flacco
QB38
CIN
199
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K2
HOU
200
Pat Freiermuth
TE24
PIT
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano