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2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings for Superflex Leagues

Strategies should be adjusted to reflect the new supply-and-demand dynamics managers will find in these drafts.
Michael Fabiano|
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be one of the first players picked in 2026 fantasy Superflex drafts.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be one of the first players picked in 2026 fantasy Superflex drafts. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

WR rankings | TE rankings | QB rankings | RB rankings | Defense rankings | Kicker rankings

Superflex leagues are gaining more and more popularity within the fantasy football community. These formats allow managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the stock of the most valuable position in the NFL. Heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created in the past few years are Superflex, so quarterbacks have more value and mirror the NFL.

Of course, strategies in Superflex leagues are much different than those in a traditional league. Because you can start two quarterbacks, and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds of drafts are loaded with them. Looking at my top 10 in this fun format, the first five players are all field generals, and seven of the top 10 overall are signal-callers.

That, of course, leaves far more valuable running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to come off the board later than usual. As a result, strategies in Superflex leagues should be adjusted to reflect the new supply-and-demand dynamics managers will find in these drafts.

With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for Superflex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. So, for those looking for a new challenge, get in a Superflex league and use these rankings to dominate your competition!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Ks | DEFs

2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Superflex Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

1

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

2

Lamar Jackson

QB2

BAL

3

Drake Maye

QB3

NE

4

Jalen Hurts

QB4

PHI

5

Joe Burrow

QB5

CIN

6

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

7

Caleb Williams

QB6

CHI

8

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

9

Puka Nacua

WR1

LAR

10

Jayden Daniels

QB7

WAS

11

Ja'Marr Chase

WR2

CIN

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR3

SEA

13

Patrick Mahomes

QB8

KC

14

Jaxson Dart

QB9

NYG

15

Dak Prescott

QB10

DAL

16

Bo Nix

QB11

DEN

17

Christian McCaffrey

RB3

SF

18

Jonathan Taylor

RB4

IND

19

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

20

Justin Herbert

QB12

LAC

21

De'Von Achane

RB5

MIA

22

CeeDee Lamb

WR5

DAL

23

James Cook

RB6

BUF

24

Trevor Lawrence

QB13

JAC

25

Matthew Stafford

QB14

LAR

26

Brock Purdy

QB15

SF

27

Justin Jefferson

WR6

MIN

28

Ashton Jeanty

RB7

LV

29

Drake London

WR7

ATL

30

Jeremiyah Love

RB8

ARI

31

Chase Brown

RB9

CIN

32

Nico Collins

WR8

HOU

33

Rashee Rice

WR9

KC

34

Omarion Hampton

RB10

LAC

35

Kenneth Walker III

RB11

KC

36

Saquon Barkley

RB12

PHI

37

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

38

Kyler Murray

QB16

MIN

39

Derrick Henry

RB13

BAL

40

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

41

Jared Goff

QB17

DET

42

Baker Mayfield

QB18

TB

43

Malik Nabers

WR11

NYG

44

A.J. Brown

WR12

PHI

45

Tyler Shough

QB19

NO

46

Josh Jacobs

RB14

GB

47

Chris Olave

WR13

NO

48

George Pickens

WR10

DAL

49

Kyren Williams

RB15

LAR

50

Jordan Love

QB20

GB

51

Javonte Williams

RB16

DAL

52

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB17

NO

53

Emeka Egbuka

WR14

TB

54

Tetairoa McMillan

WR15

CAR

55

Malik Willis

QB21

MIA

56

Jadarian Price

RB18

SEA

57

Daniel Jones

QB22

IND

58

Breece Hall

RB19

NYJ

59

Devonta Smith

WR16

PHI

60

Garrett Wilson

WR17

NYJ

61

Tee Higgins

WR18

CIN

62

Bucky Irving

RB20

TB

63

Zay Flowers

WR19

BAL

64

Sam Darnold

QB23

SEA

65

Quinshon Judkins

RB21

CLE

66

Davante Adams

WR20

LAR

67

Terry McLaurin

WR21

WAS

68

Cam Skattebo

RB22

NYG

69

Colston Loveland

TE3

CHI

70

Jacoby Brissett

QB24

ARI

71

Ladd McConkey

WR22

LAC

72

Bryce Young

QB25

CAR

73

Luther Burden III

WR23

CHI

74

Cam Ward

QB26

TEN

75

TreVeyon Henderson

RB23

NE

76

Carnell Tate

WR24

TEN

77

Jaylen Waddle

WR25

DEN

78

C.J. Stroud

QB27

HOU

79

Jameson Williams

WR26

DET

80

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

81

Christian Watson

WR27

GB

82

Chuba Hubbard

RB24

CAR

83

Bhayshul Tuten

RB25

JAC

84

D'Andre Swift

RB26

CHI

85

DJ Moore

WR28

BUF

86

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE5

CLE

87

Rome Odunze

WR29

CHI

88

Mike Evans

WR30

SF

89

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE6

ATL

90

Alec Pierce

WR31

IND

91

Fernando Mendoza

QB28

LV

92

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR32

ARI

93

Tucker Kraft

TE7

GB

94

David Montgomery

RB27

HOU

95

DK Metcalf

WR33

PIT

96

Jaylen Warren

RB28

PIT

97

Tony Pollard

RB29

TEN

98

Makai Lemon

WR34

PHI

99

Sam LaPorta

TE8

DET

100

Courtland Sutton

WR35

DEN

101

Michael Wilson

WR36

ARI

102

Jordyn Tyson

WR37

NO

103

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB30

NE

104

RJ Harvey

RB31

DEN

105

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR38

JAC

106

Rachaad White

RB32

WAS

107

Travis Kelce

TE9

KC

108

J.K. Dobbins

RB33

DEN

109

Chris Godwin Jr.

WR39

TB

110

Mark Andrews

TE10

BAL

111

Parker Washington

WR40

JAC

112

Ricky Pearsall

WR41

SF

113

Jake Ferguson

TE11

DAL

114

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR42

TEN

115

Jakobi Meyers

WR43

JAC

116

Jordan Addison

WR44

MIN

117

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB34

MIN

118

Rico Dowdle

RB35

PIT

119

Kyle Monangai

RB36

CHI

120

KC Concepcion

WR45

CLE

121

Matthew Golden

WR46

GB

122

Deshaun Watson

QB29

CLE

123

Oronde Gadsden

TE12

LAC

124

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR47

PIT

125

Quentin Johnston

WR48

LAC

126

Josh Downs

WR49

IND

127

Aaron Rodgers

QB30

FA

128

Isaiah Likely

TE13

NYG

129

Blake Corum

RB37

LAR

130

Kenneth Gainwell

RB38

TB

131

Jordan Mason

RB39

MIN

132

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB40

WAS

133

Dalton Kincaid

TE14

BUF

134

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB41

NYG

135

Romeo Doubs

WR50

NE

136

Stefon Diggs

WR51

FA

137

Jayden Reed

WR52

GB

138

Xavier Worthy

WR53

KC

139

Khalil Shakir

WR54

BUF

140

Dallas Goedert

TE15

PHI

141

Jayden Higgins

WR55

HOU

142

George Kittle

TE16

SF

143

Tyler Allgeier

RB42

ARI

144

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

RB43

JAC

145

Brandon Aubrey

K1

DAL

146

Hunter Henry

TE17

NE

147

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR56

FA

148

Jonah Coleman

RB44

DEN

149

Geno Smith

QB31

NYJ

150

Jonathan Brooks

RB45

CAR

151

Nicholas Singleton

RB46

TEN

152

Zach Charbonnet

RB47

SEA

153

Juwan Johnson

TE18

NO

154

Kenyon Sadiq

TE19

NYJ

155

Jalen McMillan

WR57

TB

156

Kimani Vidal

RB48

LAC

157

Tyjae Spears

RB49

TEN

158

Kaytron Allen

RB50

WAS

159

Keaton Mitchell

RB51

LAC

160

Woody Marks

RB52

HOU

161

Isiah Pacheco

RB53

DET

162

Tua Tagovailoa

QB32

ATL

163

Dylan Sampson

RB54

CLE

164

Mike Washington Jr.

RB55

LV

165

Jalen Coker

WR58

CAR

166

Jerry Jeudy

WR59

CLE

167

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR60

NYJ

168

Shedeur Sanders

QB33

CLE

169

Michael Penix Jr.

QB34

ATL

170

Jauan Jennings

WR61

FA

171

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB56

ATL

172

Braelon Allen

RB57

NYJ

173

Tank Bigsby

RB58

PHI

174

Emmett Johnson

RB59

KC

175

Emanuel Wilson

RB60

SEA

176

Kirk Cousins

QB35

LV

177

Brandon Aiyuk

WR62

SF

178

Jaylen Wright

RB61

MIA

179

Travis Hunter

WR63

JAC

180

Tre Tucker

WR64

LV

181

J.J. McCarthy

QB36

MIN

182

Jordan James

RB62

SF

183

Alvin Kamara

RB63

NO

184

Dalton Schultz

TE20

HOU

185

T.J. Hockenson

TE21

MIN

186

Malik Washington

WR65

MIA

187

Brenton Strange

TE22

JAC

188

Rashid Shaheed

WR66

SEA

189

Denzel Boston

WR67

CLE

190

James Conner

RB64

ARI

191

Anthony Richardson Sr.

QB37

IND

192

Sean Tucker

RB65

TB

193

Jaydon Blue

RB66

DAL

194

Jalen Nailor

WR68

LV

195

Antonio Williams

WR69

WAS

196

Adonai Mitchell

WR70

NYJ

197

Chig Okonkwo

TE23

WAS

198

Joe Flacco

QB38

CIN

199

Ka'imi Fairbairn

K2

HOU

200

Pat Freiermuth

TE24

PIT

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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