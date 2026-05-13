Top Receivers Dominate 2026 Fantasy Top 200 Dynasty Rankings
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Spring is in the air!
You know what that means … most of the top NFL free agents have signed (only a handful remain unsigned), the majority of trades have been made (aside from the imminent A.J. Brown deal) and rookies have been drafted. As a result, fantasy football managers far and wide now have most of the data they need to make informed decisions about player values.
With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rank lists, including my dynasty Top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.
Among the top 200 non-quarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.
In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were running backs and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were wide receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end.
Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my dynasty top 200 is that there are twice as many (10) in the top 60 overall players when compared to my top 200 redraft rankings.
You’ll also notice an increase in younger players ranked higher than in my seasonal list, as age is far more important in dynasty than in redraft rankings (for obvious reasons).
Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy dynasty players!
Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30.
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Top 200 Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Age
1
Puka Nacua
WR1
LAR
25
2
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
CIN
26
3
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
24
4
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
24
5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3
SEA
24
6
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
26
7
Justin Jefferson
WR5
MIN
27
8
CeeDee Lamb
WR6
DAL
27
9
Malik Nabers
WR7
NYG
23
10
Ashton Jeanty
RB3
LV
22
11
Jeremiyah Love
RB4
ARI
20
12
De'Von Achane
RB5
MIA
24
13
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
26
14
Drake London
WR8
ATL
25
15
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
23
16
Rashee Rice
WR9
KC
26
17
Jonathan Taylor
RB6
IND
27
18
Tetairoa McMillan
WR10
CAR
23
19
Nico Collins
WR11
HOU
27
20
Emeka Egbuka
WR12
TB
23
21
Omarion Hampton
RB7
LAC
23
22
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
30
23
George Pickens
WR13
DAL
25
24
Carnell Tate
WR14
TEN
21
25
James Cook
RB8
BUF
27
26
TreVeyon Henderson
RB9
NE
23
27
Chris Olave
WR15
NO
26
28
Drake Maye
QB2
NE
24
29
Garrett Wilson
WR16
NYJ
26
30
Zay Flowers
WR17
BAL
26
31
Kenneth Walker III
RB10
KC
25
32
Bucky Irving
RB11
TB
24
33
Luther Burden III
WR18
CHI
22
34
Colston Loveland
TE3
CHI
22
35
Ladd McConkey
WR19
LAC
24
36
Lamar Jackson
QB3
BAL
29
37
Jordyn Tyson
WR20
NO
21
38
Tee Higgins
WR21
CIN
27
39
A.J. Brown
WR22
PHI
29
40
Devonta Smith
WR23
PHI
27
41
Jayden Daniels
QB4
WAS
25
42
Chase Brown
RB12
CIN
26
43
Quinshon Judkins
RB13
CLE
22
44
Kyren Williams
RB14
LAR
26
45
Breece Hall
RB15
NYJ
25
46
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
24
47
Christian McCaffrey
RB16
SF
30
48
Caleb Williams
QB5
CHI
24
49
Joe Burrow
QB6
CIN
29
50
Jalen Hurts
QB7
PHI
28
51
Rome Odunze
WR24
CHI
24
52
Makai Lemon
WR25
PHI
21
53
Jadarian Price
RB17
SEA
22
54
Jaylen Waddle
WR26
DEN
27
55
Justin Herbert
QB8
LAC
28
56
Saquon Barkley
RB18
PHI
29
57
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE5
CLE
22
58
Patrick Mahomes
QB9
KC
31
59
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB19
NO
27
60
Jaxson Dart
QB10
NYG
23
61
Tucker Kraft
TE6
GB
25
62
Javonte Williams
RB20
DAL
25
63
Jameson Williams
WR27
DET
25
64
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE7
ATL
25
65
Cam Skattebo
RB21
NYG
24
66
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR28
ARI
24
67
KC Concepcion
WR29
CLE
21
68
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR30
JAC
23
69
Josh Jacobs
RB22
GB
28
70
Trevor Lawrence
QB11
JAC
26
71
Jordan Addison
WR31
MIN
24
72
Christian Watson
WR32
GB
27
73
Alec Pierce
WR33
IND
26
74
RJ Harvey
RB23
DEN
25
75
Terry McLaurin
WR34
WAS
31
76
Sam LaPorta
TE8
DET
25
77
Michael Wilson
WR35
ARI
26
78
Bo Nix
QB12
DEN
26
79
Davante Adams
WR36
LAR
33
80
Dak Prescott
QB13
DAL
33
81
Matthew Golden
WR37
GB
23
82
DK Metcalf
WR38
PIT
28
83
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR39
NYJ
22
84
DJ Moore
WR40
BUF
29
85
Jayden Higgins
WR41
HOU
23
86
Xavier Worthy
WR42
KC
23
87
Kenyon Sadiq
TE9
NYJ
21
88
George Kittle
TE10
SF
32
89
Derrick Henry
RB24
BAL
32
90
Bhayshul Tuten
RB25
JAC
23
91
Brock Purdy
QB14
SF
26
92
Jordan Love
QB15
GB
27
93
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR43
PIT
28
94
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR44
TEN
25
95
Kyle Monangai
RB26
CHI
24
96
Zach Charbonnet
RB27
SEA
25
97
Courtland Sutton
WR45
DEN
30
98
Chris Godwin
WR46
TB
30
99
Denzel Boston
WR47
CLE
22
100
D'Andre Swift
RB28
CHI
27
101
Parker Washington
WR48
JAC
24
102
Cam Ward
QB16
TEN
24
103
Fernando Mendoza
QB17
LV
22
104
Jake Ferguson
TE11
DAL
27
105
De'Zhaun Stribling
WR49
SF
21
106
Chuba Hubbard
RB29
CAR
27
107
Isaiah Likely
TE12
NYG
26
108
Ricky Pearsall
WR50
SF
26
109
Germie Bernard
WR51
PIT
22
110
Jaylen Warren
RB30
PIT
27
111
Dalton Kincaid
TE13
BUF
26
112
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB31
NE
28
113
Quentin Johnston
WR52
LAC
25
114
David Montgomery
RB32
HOU
29
115
Tony Pollard
RB33
TEN
28
116
Blake Corum
RB34
LAR
25
117
Nicholas Singleton
RB35
TEN
22
118
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB36
WAS
25
119
Jared Goff
QB18
DET
31
120
Chris Bell
WR53
MIA
21
121
Mike Evans
WR54
SF
33
122
Jakobi Meyers
WR55
JAC
29
123
Khalil Shakir
WR56
BUF
26
124
Josh Downs
WR57
IND
25
125
Jayden Reed
WR58
GB
26
126
Rico Dowdle
RB37
PIT
28
127
Jalen McMillan
WR59
TB
24
128
Woody Marks
RB38
HOU
25
129
Baker Mayfield
QB19
TB
31
130
Tyler Shough
QB20
NO
27
131
Mark Andrews
TE14
BAL
31
132
Oronde Gadsden
TE15
LAC
23
133
C.J. Stroud
QB21
HOU
24
134
Kyler Murray
QB22
MIN
29
135
Travis Kelce
TE16
KC
36
136
T.J. Hockenson
TE17
MIN
29
137
Eli Stowers
TE18
PHI
23
138
Travis Hunter
WR60
JAC
23
139
Jonathan Brooks
RB39
CAR
23
140
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB40
NYG
26
141
J.K. Dobbins
RB41
DEN
27
142
Jordan Mason
RB42
MIN
27
143
Kaytron Allen
RB43
WAS
23
144
Romeo Doubs
WR61
NE
26
145
Jonah Coleman
RB44
DEN
22
146
Antonio Williams
WR62
WAS
21
147
Rachaad White
RB45
WAS
27
148
Dylan Sampson
RB46
CLE
22
149
Tyler Allgeier
RB47
ARI
26
150
Chris Brazzell II
WR63
CAR
22
151
Jalen Coker
WR64
CAR
24
152
Malachi Fields
WR65
NYG
23
153
Jack Bech
WR66
LV
23
154
Zachariah Branch
WR67
ATL
22
155
Elijah Sarratt
WR68
BAL
22
156
Ted Hurst
WR69
TB
22
157
Kenenth Gainwell
RB48
TB
27
158
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB49
MIN
31
159
Brandon Aubrey
K1
DAL
31
160
Braelon Allen
RB50
NYJ
22
161
Tre Harris
WR70
LAC
24
162
Skyler Bell
WR71
BUF
23
163
Tyjae Spears
RB51
TEN
25
164
Ja'Kobi Lane
WR72
BAL
21
165
Jerry Jeudy
WR73
CLE
27
166
Sam Darnold
QB23
SEA
29
167
Bryce Young
QB24
CAR
25
168
Malik Willis
QB25
MIA
27
169
Gunnar Helm
TE19
TEN
24
170
Brenton Strange
TE20
JAC
25
171
Caleb Douglas
WR74
MIA
23
172
Dallas Goedert
TE21
PHI
31
173
Tank Bigsby
RB52
PHI
25
174
Trey Benson
RB53
ARI
24
175
Kaelon Black
RB54
SF
24
176
Mike Washington Jr.
RB55
LV
22
177
Adam Randall
RB56
BAL
21
178
Tre Tucker
WR75
LV
25
179
Elijah Sarratt
WR76
BAL
22
180
Pat Bryant
WR77
DEN
23
181
Juwan Johnson
TE22
NO
30
182
Matthew Stafford
QB26
LAR
38
183
Daniel Jones
QB27
IND
29
184
Emmett Johnson
RB57
KC
22
185
Terrance Ferguson
TE23
LAR
23
186
Brandon Aiyuk
WR78
SF
28
187
Rashid Shaheed
WR79
SEA
28
188
Isaac TeSlaa
WR80
DET
24
189
Pat Bryant
WR81
DEN
23
190
Pat Freiermuth
TE24
PIT
27
191
Jaylin Noel
WR82
HOU
24
192
Kyle Williams
WR83
NE
23
193
Tai Felton
WR84
LV
23
194
Kaleb Johnson
RB58
PIT
23
195
Bryce Lance
WR85
NO
23
196
Hunter Henry
TE25
NE
31
197
Adonai Mitchell
WR86
NYJ
23
198
Savion Williams
WR87
GB
24
199
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K2
HOU
32
200
Isiah Pacheco
RB59
DET
27
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano