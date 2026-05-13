Top Receivers Dominate 2026 Fantasy Top 200 Dynasty Rankings

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Spring is in the air!

You know what that means … most of the top NFL free agents have signed (only a handful remain unsigned), the majority of trades have been made (aside from the imminent A.J. Brown deal) and rookies have been drafted. As a result, fantasy football managers far and wide now have most of the data they need to make informed decisions about player values.

With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rank lists, including my dynasty Top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.

Among the top 200 non-quarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.

In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were running backs and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were wide receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end.

Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my dynasty top 200 is that there are twice as many (10) in the top 60 overall players when compared to my top 200 redraft rankings.

You’ll also notice an increase in younger players ranked higher than in my seasonal list, as age is far more important in dynasty than in redraft rankings (for obvious reasons).

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy dynasty players!

Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Top 200 Rankings

Rk Player Pos Team Age 1 Puka Nacua WR1 LAR 25 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 CIN 26 3 Bijan Robinson RB1 ATL 24 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB2 DET 24 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 SEA 24 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET 26 7 Justin Jefferson WR5 MIN 27 8 CeeDee Lamb WR6 DAL 27 9 Malik Nabers WR7 NYG 23 10 Ashton Jeanty RB3 LV 22 11 Jeremiyah Love RB4 ARI 20 12 De'Von Achane RB5 MIA 24 13 Trey McBride TE1 ARI 26 14 Drake London WR8 ATL 25 15 Brock Bowers TE2 LV 23 16 Rashee Rice WR9 KC 26 17 Jonathan Taylor RB6 IND 27 18 Tetairoa McMillan WR10 CAR 23 19 Nico Collins WR11 HOU 27 20 Emeka Egbuka WR12 TB 23 21 Omarion Hampton RB7 LAC 23 22 Josh Allen QB1 BUF 30 23 George Pickens WR13 DAL 25 24 Carnell Tate WR14 TEN 21 25 James Cook RB8 BUF 27 26 TreVeyon Henderson RB9 NE 23 27 Chris Olave WR15 NO 26 28 Drake Maye QB2 NE 24 29 Garrett Wilson WR16 NYJ 26 30 Zay Flowers WR17 BAL 26 31 Kenneth Walker III RB10 KC 25 32 Bucky Irving RB11 TB 24 33 Luther Burden III WR18 CHI 22 34 Colston Loveland TE3 CHI 22 35 Ladd McConkey WR19 LAC 24 36 Lamar Jackson QB3 BAL 29 37 Jordyn Tyson WR20 NO 21 38 Tee Higgins WR21 CIN 27 39 A.J. Brown WR22 PHI 29 40 Devonta Smith WR23 PHI 27 41 Jayden Daniels QB4 WAS 25 42 Chase Brown RB12 CIN 26 43 Quinshon Judkins RB13 CLE 22 44 Kyren Williams RB14 LAR 26 45 Breece Hall RB15 NYJ 25 46 Tyler Warren TE4 IND 24 47 Christian McCaffrey RB16 SF 30 48 Caleb Williams QB5 CHI 24 49 Joe Burrow QB6 CIN 29 50 Jalen Hurts QB7 PHI 28 51 Rome Odunze WR24 CHI 24 52 Makai Lemon WR25 PHI 21 53 Jadarian Price RB17 SEA 22 54 Jaylen Waddle WR26 DEN 27 55 Justin Herbert QB8 LAC 28 56 Saquon Barkley RB18 PHI 29 57 Harold Fannin Jr. TE5 CLE 22 58 Patrick Mahomes QB9 KC 31 59 Travis Etienne Jr. RB19 NO 27 60 Jaxson Dart QB10 NYG 23 61 Tucker Kraft TE6 GB 25 62 Javonte Williams RB20 DAL 25 63 Jameson Williams WR27 DET 25 64 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE7 ATL 25 65 Cam Skattebo RB21 NYG 24 66 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR28 ARI 24 67 KC Concepcion WR29 CLE 21 68 Brian Thomas Jr. WR30 JAC 23 69 Josh Jacobs RB22 GB 28 70 Trevor Lawrence QB11 JAC 26 71 Jordan Addison WR31 MIN 24 72 Christian Watson WR32 GB 27 73 Alec Pierce WR33 IND 26 74 RJ Harvey RB23 DEN 25 75 Terry McLaurin WR34 WAS 31 76 Sam LaPorta TE8 DET 25 77 Michael Wilson WR35 ARI 26 78 Bo Nix QB12 DEN 26 79 Davante Adams WR36 LAR 33 80 Dak Prescott QB13 DAL 33 81 Matthew Golden WR37 GB 23 82 DK Metcalf WR38 PIT 28 83 Omar Cooper Jr. WR39 NYJ 22 84 DJ Moore WR40 BUF 29 85 Jayden Higgins WR41 HOU 23 86 Xavier Worthy WR42 KC 23 87 Kenyon Sadiq TE9 NYJ 21 88 George Kittle TE10 SF 32 89 Derrick Henry RB24 BAL 32 90 Bhayshul Tuten RB25 JAC 23 91 Brock Purdy QB14 SF 26 92 Jordan Love QB15 GB 27 93 Michael Pittman Jr. WR43 PIT 28 94 Wan'Dale Robinson WR44 TEN 25 95 Kyle Monangai RB26 CHI 24 96 Zach Charbonnet RB27 SEA 25 97 Courtland Sutton WR45 DEN 30 98 Chris Godwin WR46 TB 30 99 Denzel Boston WR47 CLE 22 100 D'Andre Swift RB28 CHI 27 101 Parker Washington WR48 JAC 24 102 Cam Ward QB16 TEN 24 103 Fernando Mendoza QB17 LV 22 104 Jake Ferguson TE11 DAL 27 105 De'Zhaun Stribling WR49 SF 21 106 Chuba Hubbard RB29 CAR 27 107 Isaiah Likely TE12 NYG 26 108 Ricky Pearsall WR50 SF 26 109 Germie Bernard WR51 PIT 22 110 Jaylen Warren RB30 PIT 27 111 Dalton Kincaid TE13 BUF 26 112 Rhamondre Stevenson RB31 NE 28 113 Quentin Johnston WR52 LAC 25 114 David Montgomery RB32 HOU 29 115 Tony Pollard RB33 TEN 28 116 Blake Corum RB34 LAR 25 117 Nicholas Singleton RB35 TEN 22 118 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB36 WAS 25 119 Jared Goff QB18 DET 31 120 Chris Bell WR53 MIA 21 121 Mike Evans WR54 SF 33 122 Jakobi Meyers WR55 JAC 29 123 Khalil Shakir WR56 BUF 26 124 Josh Downs WR57 IND 25 125 Jayden Reed WR58 GB 26 126 Rico Dowdle RB37 PIT 28 127 Jalen McMillan WR59 TB 24 128 Woody Marks RB38 HOU 25 129 Baker Mayfield QB19 TB 31 130 Tyler Shough QB20 NO 27 131 Mark Andrews TE14 BAL 31 132 Oronde Gadsden TE15 LAC 23 133 C.J. Stroud QB21 HOU 24 134 Kyler Murray QB22 MIN 29 135 Travis Kelce TE16 KC 36 136 T.J. Hockenson TE17 MIN 29 137 Eli Stowers TE18 PHI 23 138 Travis Hunter WR60 JAC 23 139 Jonathan Brooks RB39 CAR 23 140 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB40 NYG 26 141 J.K. Dobbins RB41 DEN 27 142 Jordan Mason RB42 MIN 27 143 Kaytron Allen RB43 WAS 23 144 Romeo Doubs WR61 NE 26 145 Jonah Coleman RB44 DEN 22 146 Antonio Williams WR62 WAS 21 147 Rachaad White RB45 WAS 27 148 Dylan Sampson RB46 CLE 22 149 Tyler Allgeier RB47 ARI 26 150 Chris Brazzell II WR63 CAR 22 151 Jalen Coker WR64 CAR 24 152 Malachi Fields WR65 NYG 23 153 Jack Bech WR66 LV 23 154 Zachariah Branch WR67 ATL 22 155 Elijah Sarratt WR68 BAL 22 156 Ted Hurst WR69 TB 22 157 Kenenth Gainwell RB48 TB 27 158 Aaron Jones Sr. RB49 MIN 31 159 Brandon Aubrey K1 DAL 31 160 Braelon Allen RB50 NYJ 22 161 Tre Harris WR70 LAC 24 162 Skyler Bell WR71 BUF 23 163 Tyjae Spears RB51 TEN 25 164 Ja'Kobi Lane WR72 BAL 21 165 Jerry Jeudy WR73 CLE 27 166 Sam Darnold QB23 SEA 29 167 Bryce Young QB24 CAR 25 168 Malik Willis QB25 MIA 27 169 Gunnar Helm TE19 TEN 24 170 Brenton Strange TE20 JAC 25 171 Caleb Douglas WR74 MIA 23 172 Dallas Goedert TE21 PHI 31 173 Tank Bigsby RB52 PHI 25 174 Trey Benson RB53 ARI 24 175 Kaelon Black RB54 SF 24 176 Mike Washington Jr. RB55 LV 22 177 Adam Randall RB56 BAL 21 178 Tre Tucker WR75 LV 25 179 Elijah Sarratt WR76 BAL 22 180 Pat Bryant WR77 DEN 23 181 Juwan Johnson TE22 NO 30 182 Matthew Stafford QB26 LAR 38 183 Daniel Jones QB27 IND 29 184 Emmett Johnson RB57 KC 22 185 Terrance Ferguson TE23 LAR 23 186 Brandon Aiyuk WR78 SF 28 187 Rashid Shaheed WR79 SEA 28 188 Isaac TeSlaa WR80 DET 24 189 Pat Bryant WR81 DEN 23 190 Pat Freiermuth TE24 PIT 27 191 Jaylin Noel WR82 HOU 24 192 Kyle Williams WR83 NE 23 193 Tai Felton WR84 LV 23 194 Kaleb Johnson RB58 PIT 23 195 Bryce Lance WR85 NO 23 196 Hunter Henry TE25 NE 31 197 Adonai Mitchell WR86 NYJ 23 198 Savion Williams WR87 GB 24 199 Ka'imi Fairbairn K2 HOU 32 200 Isiah Pacheco RB59 DET 27

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