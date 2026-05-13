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Top Receivers Dominate 2026 Fantasy Top 200 Dynasty Rankings

Malik Nabers and his position mates litter the top 20 spots in our updated overall ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will be a highly valued player in 2026 fantasy dynasty startup drafts.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will be a highly valued player in 2026 fantasy dynasty startup drafts. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

QB dynasty rankings | RB dynasty rankings | WR dynasty rankings | TE dynasty rankings | Superflex mock draft | Five-round mock draft

Spring is in the air!

You know what that means … most of the top NFL free agents have signed (only a handful remain unsigned), the majority of trades have been made (aside from the imminent A.J. Brown deal) and rookies have been drafted. As a result, fantasy football managers far and wide now have most of the data they need to make informed decisions about player values.

With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rank lists, including my dynasty Top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.

Among the top 200 non-quarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.

In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were running backs and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were wide receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end. 

Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my dynasty top 200 is that there are twice as many (10) in the top 60 overall players when compared to my top 200 redraft rankings. 

You’ll also notice an increase in younger players ranked higher than in my seasonal list, as age is far more important in dynasty than in redraft rankings (for obvious reasons). 

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy dynasty players!

Note: Ages for veterans reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30. 

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Top 200 Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Age

1

Puka Nacua

WR1

LAR

25

2

Ja'Marr Chase

WR2

CIN

26

3

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

24

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

24

5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR3

SEA

24

6

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

26

7

Justin Jefferson

WR5

MIN

27

8

CeeDee Lamb

WR6

DAL

27

9

Malik Nabers

WR7

NYG

23

10

Ashton Jeanty

RB3

LV

22

11

Jeremiyah Love

RB4

ARI

20

12

De'Von Achane

RB5

MIA

24

13

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

26

14

Drake London

WR8

ATL

25

15

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

23

16

Rashee Rice

WR9

KC

26

17

Jonathan Taylor

RB6

IND

27

18

Tetairoa McMillan

WR10

CAR

23

19

Nico Collins

WR11

HOU

27

20

Emeka Egbuka

WR12

TB

23

21

Omarion Hampton

RB7

LAC

23

22

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

30

23

George Pickens

WR13

DAL

25

24

Carnell Tate

WR14

TEN

21

25

James Cook

RB8

BUF

27

26

TreVeyon Henderson

RB9

NE

23

27

Chris Olave

WR15

NO

26

28

Drake Maye

QB2

NE

24

29

Garrett Wilson

WR16

NYJ

26

30

Zay Flowers

WR17

BAL

26

31

Kenneth Walker III

RB10

KC

25

32

Bucky Irving

RB11

TB

24

33

Luther Burden III

WR18

CHI

22

34

Colston Loveland

TE3

CHI

22

35

Ladd McConkey

WR19

LAC

24

36

Lamar Jackson

QB3

BAL

29

37

Jordyn Tyson

WR20

NO

21

38

Tee Higgins

WR21

CIN

27

39

A.J. Brown

WR22

PHI

29

40

Devonta Smith

WR23

PHI

27

41

Jayden Daniels

QB4

WAS

25

42

Chase Brown

RB12

CIN

26

43

Quinshon Judkins

RB13

CLE

22

44

Kyren Williams

RB14

LAR

26

45

Breece Hall

RB15

NYJ

25

46

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

24

47

Christian McCaffrey

RB16

SF

30

48

Caleb Williams

QB5

CHI

24

49

Joe Burrow

QB6

CIN

29

50

Jalen Hurts

QB7

PHI

28

51

Rome Odunze

WR24

CHI

24

52

Makai Lemon

WR25

PHI

21

53

Jadarian Price

RB17

SEA

22

54

Jaylen Waddle

WR26

DEN

27

55

Justin Herbert

QB8

LAC

28

56

Saquon Barkley

RB18

PHI

29

57

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE5

CLE

22

58

Patrick Mahomes

QB9

KC

31

59

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB19

NO

27

60

Jaxson Dart

QB10

NYG

23

61

Tucker Kraft

TE6

GB

25

62

Javonte Williams

RB20

DAL

25

63

Jameson Williams

WR27

DET

25

64

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE7

ATL

25

65

Cam Skattebo

RB21

NYG

24

66

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR28

ARI

24

67

KC Concepcion

WR29

CLE

21

68

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR30

JAC

23

69

Josh Jacobs

RB22

GB

28

70

Trevor Lawrence

QB11

JAC

26

71

Jordan Addison

WR31

MIN

24

72

Christian Watson

WR32

GB

27

73

Alec Pierce

WR33

IND

26

74

RJ Harvey

RB23

DEN

25

75

Terry McLaurin

WR34

WAS

31

76

Sam LaPorta

TE8

DET

25

77

Michael Wilson

WR35

ARI

26

78

Bo Nix

QB12

DEN

26

79

Davante Adams

WR36

LAR

33

80

Dak Prescott

QB13

DAL

33

81

Matthew Golden

WR37

GB

23

82

DK Metcalf

WR38

PIT

28

83

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR39

NYJ

22

84

DJ Moore

WR40

BUF

29

85

Jayden Higgins

WR41

HOU

23

86

Xavier Worthy

WR42

KC

23

87

Kenyon Sadiq

TE9

NYJ

21

88

George Kittle

TE10

SF

32

89

Derrick Henry

RB24

BAL

32

90

Bhayshul Tuten

RB25

JAC

23

91

Brock Purdy

QB14

SF

26

92

Jordan Love

QB15

GB

27

93

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR43

PIT

28

94

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR44

TEN

25

95

Kyle Monangai

RB26

CHI

24

96

Zach Charbonnet

RB27

SEA

25

97

Courtland Sutton

WR45

DEN

30

98

Chris Godwin

WR46

TB

30

99

Denzel Boston

WR47

CLE

22

100

D'Andre Swift

RB28

CHI

27

101

Parker Washington

WR48

JAC

24

102

Cam Ward

QB16

TEN

24

103

Fernando Mendoza

QB17

LV

22

104

Jake Ferguson

TE11

DAL

27

105

De'Zhaun Stribling

WR49

SF

21

106

Chuba Hubbard

RB29

CAR

27

107

Isaiah Likely

TE12

NYG

26

108

Ricky Pearsall

WR50

SF

26

109

Germie Bernard

WR51

PIT

22

110

Jaylen Warren

RB30

PIT

27

111

Dalton Kincaid

TE13

BUF

26

112

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB31

NE

28

113

Quentin Johnston

WR52

LAC

25

114

David Montgomery

RB32

HOU

29

115

Tony Pollard

RB33

TEN

28

116

Blake Corum

RB34

LAR

25

117

Nicholas Singleton

RB35

TEN

22

118

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB36

WAS

25

119

Jared Goff

QB18

DET

31

120

Chris Bell

WR53

MIA

21

121

Mike Evans

WR54

SF

33

122

Jakobi Meyers

WR55

JAC

29

123

Khalil Shakir

WR56

BUF

26

124

Josh Downs

WR57

IND

25

125

Jayden Reed

WR58

GB

26

126

Rico Dowdle

RB37

PIT

28

127

Jalen McMillan

WR59

TB

24

128

Woody Marks

RB38

HOU

25

129

Baker Mayfield

QB19

TB

31

130

Tyler Shough

QB20

NO

27

131

Mark Andrews

TE14

BAL

31

132

Oronde Gadsden

TE15

LAC

23

133

C.J. Stroud

QB21

HOU

24

134

Kyler Murray

QB22

MIN

29

135

Travis Kelce

TE16

KC

36

136

T.J. Hockenson

TE17

MIN

29

137

Eli Stowers

TE18

PHI

23

138

Travis Hunter

WR60

JAC

23

139

Jonathan Brooks

RB39

CAR

23

140

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB40

NYG

26

141

J.K. Dobbins

RB41

DEN

27

142

Jordan Mason

RB42

MIN

27

143

Kaytron Allen

RB43

WAS

23

144

Romeo Doubs

WR61

NE

26

145

Jonah Coleman

RB44

DEN

22

146

Antonio Williams

WR62

WAS

21

147

Rachaad White

RB45

WAS

27

148

Dylan Sampson

RB46

CLE

22

149

Tyler Allgeier

RB47

ARI

26

150

Chris Brazzell II

WR63

CAR

22

151

Jalen Coker

WR64

CAR

24

152

Malachi Fields

WR65

NYG

23

153

Jack Bech

WR66

LV

23

154

Zachariah Branch

WR67

ATL

22

155

Elijah Sarratt

WR68

BAL

22

156

Ted Hurst

WR69

TB

22

157

Kenenth Gainwell

RB48

TB

27

158

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB49

MIN

31

159

Brandon Aubrey

K1

DAL

31

160

Braelon Allen

RB50

NYJ

22

161

Tre Harris

WR70

LAC

24

162

Skyler Bell

WR71

BUF

23

163

Tyjae Spears

RB51

TEN

25

164

Ja'Kobi Lane

WR72

BAL

21

165

Jerry Jeudy

WR73

CLE

27

166

Sam Darnold

QB23

SEA

29

167

Bryce Young

QB24

CAR

25

168

Malik Willis

QB25

MIA

27

169

Gunnar Helm

TE19

TEN

24

170

Brenton Strange

TE20

JAC

25

171

Caleb Douglas

WR74

MIA

23

172

Dallas Goedert

TE21

PHI

31

173

Tank Bigsby

RB52

PHI

25

174

Trey Benson

RB53

ARI

24

175

Kaelon Black

RB54

SF

24

176

Mike Washington Jr.

RB55

LV

22

177

Adam Randall

RB56

BAL

21

178

Tre Tucker

WR75

LV

25

179

Elijah Sarratt

WR76

BAL

22

180

Pat Bryant

WR77

DEN

23

181

Juwan Johnson

TE22

NO

30

182

Matthew Stafford

QB26

LAR

38

183

Daniel Jones

QB27

IND

29

184

Emmett Johnson

RB57

KC

22

185

Terrance Ferguson

TE23

LAR

23

186

Brandon Aiyuk

WR78

SF

28

187

Rashid Shaheed

WR79

SEA

28

188

Isaac TeSlaa

WR80

DET

24

189

Pat Bryant

WR81

DEN

23

190

Pat Freiermuth

TE24

PIT

27

191

Jaylin Noel

WR82

HOU

24

192

Kyle Williams

WR83

NE

23

193

Tai Felton

WR84

LV

23

194

Kaleb Johnson

RB58

PIT

23

195

Bryce Lance

WR85

NO

23

196

Hunter Henry

TE25

NE

31

197

Adonai Mitchell

WR86

NYJ

23

198

Savion Williams

WR87

GB

24

199

Ka'imi Fairbairn

K2

HOU

32

200

Isiah Pacheco

RB59

DET

27

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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