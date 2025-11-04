Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Bills DST In The Top Two
Welcome to Week 10!
The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That obviously takes all four of their defenses off the board.
This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s DST risers include Broncos, Bills, and Panthers defenses, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defenses like the Eagles, Packers, and Chargers could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.
Week 10 Fantasy DST Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Broncos
DEN
vs. LV
2
Bills
BUF
at MIA
3
Texans
HOU
vs. JAC
4
Browns
CLE
at NYJ
5
Panthers
CAR
vs. NO
6
Lions
DET
at WAS
7
Seahawks
SEA
vs. ARI
8
Jaguars
JAC
at HOU
9
Jets
NYJ
vs. CLE
10
Bears
CHI
vs. NYG
11
Patriots
NE
at TB
12
Rams
LAR
at SF
13
Colts
IND
vs. ATL
14
Ravens
BAL
at MIN
15
Buccaneers
TB
vs. NE
16
Chargers
LAC
vs. PIT
17
Giants
NYG
at CHI
18
Commanders
WAS
vs. DET
19
Steelers
PIT
at LAC
20
Packers
GB
vs. PHI
21
Eagles
PHI
at GB
22
Saints
NO
at CAR
23
Vikings
MIN
vs. BAL
24
Cardinals
ARI
at SEA
25
49ers
SF
vs. LAR
26
Falcons
ATL
at IND
27
Raiders
LV
at DEN
28
Dolphins
MIA
vs. BUF