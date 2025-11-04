SI

Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Bills DST In The Top Two

The Buffalo Bills defense faces the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.
Welcome to Week 10!

The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That obviously takes all four of their defenses off the board.

This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s DST risers include Broncos, Bills, and Panthers defenses, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defenses like the Eagles, Packers, and Chargers could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Week 10 Fantasy DST Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Broncos

DEN

vs. LV

2

Bills

BUF

at MIA

3

Texans

HOU

vs. JAC

4

Browns

CLE

at NYJ

5

Panthers

CAR

vs. NO

6

Lions

DET

at WAS

7

Seahawks

SEA

vs. ARI

8

Jaguars

JAC

at HOU

9

Jets

NYJ

vs. CLE

10

Bears

CHI

vs. NYG

11

Patriots

NE

at TB

12

Rams

LAR

at SF

13

Colts

IND

vs. ATL

14

Ravens

BAL

at MIN

15

Buccaneers

TB

vs. NE

16

Chargers

LAC

vs. PIT

17

Giants

NYG

at CHI

18

Commanders

WAS

vs. DET

19

Steelers

PIT

at LAC

20

Packers

GB

vs. PHI

21

Eagles

PHI

at GB

22

Saints

NO

at CAR

23

Vikings

MIN

vs. BAL

24

Cardinals

ARI

at SEA

25

49ers

SF

vs. LAR

26

Falcons

ATL

at IND

27

Raiders

LV

at DEN

28

Dolphins

MIA

vs. BUF

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

