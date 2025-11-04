Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Will Reichard In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 10!
The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes kickers like Brandon Aubrey, Harrison Butker, Joey Slye, and Evan McPherson off the board, most of whom are solid fantasy starters.
This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s risers in the kicker rankings include Chase McLaughin, Cairo Santos, and Matt Prater, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Cam Little, Chad Ryland, and Jake Elliott could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. NE
2
Tyler Loop
BAL
at MIN
3
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. BAL
4
Jake Bates
DET
at WAS
5
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. PIT
6
Chris Boswell
PIT
at LAC
7
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. NYG
8
Matt Prater
BUF
at MIA
9
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs . LAR
10
Michael Badgley
IND
vs. ATL
11
Brandon McManus
GB
vs. PHI
12
Nick Folk
NYJ
vs. CLE
13
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. JAC
14
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. ARI
15
Chad Ryland
ARI
at SEA
16
Cam Little
JAC
at HOU
17
Andres Borregales
NE
at TB
18
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. BUF
19
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at NYJ
20
Daniel Carlson
LV
at DEN
21
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. NO
22
Jake Elliott
PHI
at GB
23
Joshua Karty
LAR
at SF
24
Parker Romo
ATL
at IND
25
Matt Gay
WAS
vs. DET
26
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. LV
27
Graham Gano
NYG
at CHI
28
Blake Grupe
NO
at CAR