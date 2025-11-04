SI

Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Will Reichard In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Vikings K Will Reichard faces the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.
Vikings K Will Reichard faces the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 10!

The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes kickers like Brandon Aubrey, Harrison Butker, Joey Slye, and Evan McPherson off the board, most of whom are solid fantasy starters.

This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s risers in the kicker rankings include Chase McLaughin, Cairo Santos, and Matt Prater, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Cam Little, Chad Ryland, and Jake Elliott could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. NE

2

Tyler Loop

BAL

at MIN

3

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. BAL

4

Jake Bates

DET

at WAS

5

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. PIT

6

Chris Boswell

PIT

at LAC

7

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. NYG

8

Matt Prater

BUF

at MIA

9

Eddy Pineiro

SF

vs . LAR

10

Michael Badgley

IND

vs. ATL

11

Brandon McManus

GB

vs. PHI

12

Nick Folk

NYJ

vs. CLE

13

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. JAC

14

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. ARI

15

Chad Ryland

ARI

at SEA

16

Cam Little

JAC

at HOU

17

Andres Borregales

NE

at TB

18

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. BUF

19

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at NYJ

20

Daniel Carlson

LV

at DEN

21

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. NO

22

Jake Elliott

PHI

at GB

23

Joshua Karty

LAR

at SF

24

Parker Romo

ATL

at IND

25

Matt Gay

WAS

vs. DET

26

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. LV

27

Graham Gano

NYG

at CHI

28

Blake Grupe

NO

at CAR

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY