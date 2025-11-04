SI

Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Rico Dowdle In the Top 10

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle faces the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 10!

The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes running backs like Javonte Williams, Chase Brown, Kareem Hunt, and Tony Pollard off the board, three of whom are viable fantasy starters.

This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s risers include Rico Dowdle, Kyle Monangai, and RJ Harvey, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, running backs like Travis Etienne Jr., Alvin Kamara, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 10 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. ATL

2

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. LAR

3

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at IND

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at WAS

5

James Cook

BUF

at MIA

6

De'Von Achane

MIA

vs. BUF

7

Josh Jacobs

GB

vs. PHI

8

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at GB

9

Rico Dowdle

CAR

vs. NO

10

Derrick Henry

BAL

at MIN

11

Kyle Monangai

CHI

vs. NYG

12

Kyren Williams

LAR

at SF

13

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. NE

14

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at DEN

15

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at LAC

16

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at NYJ

17

Breece Hall

NYJ

vs. CLE

18

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

vs. ARI

19

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

vs. LV

20

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at TB

21

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

vs. ARI

22

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. LV

23

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

at HOU

24

David Montgomery

DET

at WAS

25

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

vs. BAL

26

Kimani Vidal

LAC

vs. PIT

27

Jordan Mason

MIN

vs. BAL

28

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

at CHI

29

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. JAC

30

Alvin Kamara

NO

at CAR

31

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. DET

32

Nick Chubb

HOU

vs. JAC

33

Bam Knight

ARI

at SEA

34

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

at LAC

35

Terrell Jennings

NE

at TB

36

Justice Hill

BAL

at MIN

37

Devin Singletary

NYG

at CHI

38

Emari Demercado

ARI

at SEA

39

Blake Corum

LAR

at SF

40

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

at IND

41

Dylan Sampson

CLE

at NYJ

42

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

at HOU

43

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. NO

44

Rachaad White

TB

vs. NE

45

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. BUF

46

Emanuel Wilson

GB

vs. PHI

47

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

vs. DET

48

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

vs. CLE

49

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

vs. LAR

50

Devin Neal

NO

at CAR

51

Ty Johnson

BUF

at MIA

52

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

at MIN

53

Ray Davis

BUF

at MIA

54

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

vs. DET

55

Raheem Mostert

LV

at DEN

56

Jerome Ford

CLE

at NYJ

57

Travis Homer

CHI

vs. NYG

58

Ameer Abdullah

IND

vs. ATL

59

Jaret Patterson

LAC

vs. PIT

60

Sean Tucker

TB

vs. NE

