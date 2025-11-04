Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Rico Dowdle In the Top 10
Welcome to Week 10!
The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes running backs like Javonte Williams, Chase Brown, Kareem Hunt, and Tony Pollard off the board, three of whom are viable fantasy starters.
This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s risers include Rico Dowdle, Kyle Monangai, and RJ Harvey, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, running backs like Travis Etienne Jr., Alvin Kamara, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 10 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. ATL
2
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. LAR
3
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at IND
4
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at WAS
5
James Cook
BUF
at MIA
6
De'Von Achane
MIA
vs. BUF
7
Josh Jacobs
GB
vs. PHI
8
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at GB
9
Rico Dowdle
CAR
vs. NO
10
Derrick Henry
BAL
at MIN
11
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. NYG
12
Kyren Williams
LAR
at SF
13
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. NE
14
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at DEN
15
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at LAC
16
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at NYJ
17
Breece Hall
NYJ
vs. CLE
18
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
vs. ARI
19
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. LV
20
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at TB
21
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
vs. ARI
22
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. LV
23
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
at HOU
24
David Montgomery
DET
at WAS
25
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
vs. BAL
26
Kimani Vidal
LAC
vs. PIT
27
Jordan Mason
MIN
vs. BAL
28
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
at CHI
29
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. JAC
30
Alvin Kamara
NO
at CAR
31
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. DET
32
Nick Chubb
HOU
vs. JAC
33
Bam Knight
ARI
at SEA
34
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
at LAC
35
Terrell Jennings
NE
at TB
36
Justice Hill
BAL
at MIN
37
Devin Singletary
NYG
at CHI
38
Emari Demercado
ARI
at SEA
39
Blake Corum
LAR
at SF
40
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
at IND
41
Dylan Sampson
CLE
at NYJ
42
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at HOU
43
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. NO
44
Rachaad White
TB
vs. NE
45
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. BUF
46
Emanuel Wilson
GB
vs. PHI
47
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
vs. DET
48
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
vs. CLE
49
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
vs. LAR
50
Devin Neal
NO
at CAR
51
Ty Johnson
BUF
at MIA
52
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
at MIN
53
Ray Davis
BUF
at MIA
54
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
vs. DET
55
Raheem Mostert
LV
at DEN
56
Jerome Ford
CLE
at NYJ
57
Travis Homer
CHI
vs. NYG
58
Ameer Abdullah
IND
vs. ATL
59
Jaret Patterson
LAC
vs. PIT
60
Sean Tucker
TB
vs. NE