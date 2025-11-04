Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Mark Andrews In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 10!
The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes tight ends like Jake Ferguson, Travis Kelce, Noah Fant, and Chig Okonkwo off the board, two of whom are solid fantasy starters.
This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s TE risers include Oronde Gadsden, Mark Andrews, and Dalton Kincaid, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like T.J. Hockenson, Zach Ertz, and Evan Engram could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.
Week 10 Fantasy TE Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at SEA
2
Brock Bowers
LV
at DEN
3
Sam LaPorta
DET
at WAS
4
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
vs. PIT
5
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. ATL
6
George Kittle
SF
vs. LAR
7
Mark Andrews
BAL
at MIN
8
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at MIA
9
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at GB
10
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at IND
11
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at NYJ
12
Theo Johnson
NYG
at CHI
13
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. JAC
14
Hunter Henry
NE
at TB
15
David Njoku
CLE
at NYJ
16
Juwan Johnson
NO
at CAR
17
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. BAL
18
Luke Musgrave
GB
vs. PHI
19
Cade Otton
TB
vs. NE
20
Zach Ertz
WAS
vs. DET
21
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. LV
22
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. CLE
23
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. ARI
24
Jonnu Smith
PIT
at LAC
25
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at LAC
26
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. NYG
27
Hunter Long
JAC
at HOU
28
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
vs. NO
29
Isaiah Likely
BAL
at MIN
30
Tyler Higbee
LAR
at SF
31
Darnell Washington
PIT
at LAC
32
Taysom Hill
NO
at CAR