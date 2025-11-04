SI

Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Mark Andrews In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Ravens TE Mark Andrews faces the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews faces the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 10!

The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes tight ends like Jake Ferguson, Travis Kelce, Noah Fant, and Chig Okonkwo off the board, two of whom are solid fantasy starters.

This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s TE risers include Oronde Gadsden, Mark Andrews, and Dalton Kincaid, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, tight ends like T.J. Hockenson, Zach Ertz, and Evan Engram could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 10 Fantasy TE Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at SEA

2

Brock Bowers

LV

at DEN

3

Sam LaPorta

DET

at WAS

4

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

vs. PIT

5

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. ATL

6

George Kittle

SF

vs. LAR

7

Mark Andrews

BAL

at MIN

8

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at MIA

9

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at GB

10

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

at IND

11

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at NYJ

12

Theo Johnson

NYG

at CHI

13

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. JAC

14

Hunter Henry

NE

at TB

15

David Njoku

CLE

at NYJ

16

Juwan Johnson

NO

at CAR

17

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. BAL

18

Luke Musgrave

GB

vs. PHI

19

Cade Otton

TB

vs. NE

20

Zach Ertz

WAS

vs. DET

21

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. LV

22

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. CLE

23

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. ARI

24

Jonnu Smith

PIT

at LAC

25

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at LAC

26

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. NYG

27

Hunter Long

JAC

at HOU

28

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

vs. NO

29

Isaiah Likely

BAL

at MIN

30

Tyler Higbee

LAR

at SF

31

Darnell Washington

PIT

at LAC

32

Taysom Hill

NO

at CAR

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY