Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Rome Odunze In The Top 15

Michael Fabiano

Bears WR Rome Odunze faces the New York Giants in Week 10.
Welcome to Week 10!

The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Rashee Rice, and Tee Higgins off the board, all of whom are solid fantasy starters.

This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.

This week’s WR risers include Michael Pittman Jr., Tetairoa McMillan, and Courtland Sutton, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, wideouts like DK Metcalf, Chris Olave and Brian Thomas Jr. could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

at SF

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. ARI

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at WAS

4

Drake London

ATL

at IND

5

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. BAL

6

Davante Adams

LAR

at SF

7

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. JAC

8

A.J. Brown

PHI

at GB

9

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. LV

10

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

vs. ATL

11

Rome Odunze

CHI

vs. NYG

12

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

vs. BUF

13

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

vs. CLE

14

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. NE

15

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. NO

16

Devonta Smith

PHI

at GB

17

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. PIT

18

Zay Flowers

BAL

at MIN

19

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

at CHI

20

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. PIT

21

Stefon Diggs

NE

at TB

22

D.J. Moore

CHI

vs. NYG

23

Romeo Doubs

GB

vs. PHI

24

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

vs. DET

25

Keenan Allen

LAC

vs. PIT

26

DK Metcalf

PIT

at LAC

27

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at SEA

28

Jameson Williams

DET

at WAS

29

Chris Olave

NO

at CAR

30

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at MIA

31

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at HOU

32

Jauan Jennings

SF

vs. LAR

33

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. BAL

34

Parker Washington

JAC

at HOU

35

Josh Downs

IND

vs. ATL

36

Tre Tucker

LV

at DEN

37

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

at NYJ

38

Alec Pierce

IND

vs. ATL

39

Troy Franklin

DEN

vs. LV

40

Olamide Zaccheaus

CHI

vs. NYG

41

DeMario Douglas

NE

at TB

42

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at HOU

43

Rashid Shaheed

NO

at CAR

44

Keon Coleman

BUF

at MIA

45

Christian Watson

GB

vs. PHI

46

Kendrick Bourne

SF

vs. LAR

47

Tez Johnson

TB

vs. NE

48

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. PHI

49

Tory Horton

SEA

vs. ARI

50

Darnell Mooney

ATL

at IND

51

Calvin Austin III

PIT

at LAC

52

Darius Slayton

NYG

at CHI

53

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. BUF

54

Sterling Shepard

TB

vs. NE

55

Christian Kirk

HOU

vs. JAC

56

Michael Wilson

ARI

vs. SEA

57

Rashod Bateman

BAL

at MIN

58

Xavier Legette

CAR

vs. NO

59

Isaiah Bond

CLE

at NYJ

60

Dont'e Thornton

LV

at DEN

