Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Rome Odunze In The Top 15
Welcome to Week 10!
The NFL continues with a four-team bye this week with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Titans all off. That takes wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Rashee Rice, and Tee Higgins off the board, all of whom are solid fantasy starters.
This week also marks the return of the league’s international series, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out in Berlin, Germany. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast, so you’ll want to set your fantasy lineups in advance.
This week’s WR risers include Michael Pittman Jr., Tetairoa McMillan, and Courtland Sutton, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, wideouts like DK Metcalf, Chris Olave and Brian Thomas Jr. could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
at SF
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. ARI
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at WAS
4
Drake London
ATL
at IND
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. BAL
6
Davante Adams
LAR
at SF
7
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. JAC
8
A.J. Brown
PHI
at GB
9
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. LV
10
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
vs. ATL
11
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. NYG
12
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
vs. BUF
13
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
vs. CLE
14
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. NE
15
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. NO
16
Devonta Smith
PHI
at GB
17
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. PIT
18
Zay Flowers
BAL
at MIN
19
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
at CHI
20
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. PIT
21
Stefon Diggs
NE
at TB
22
D.J. Moore
CHI
vs. NYG
23
Romeo Doubs
GB
vs. PHI
24
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
vs. DET
25
Keenan Allen
LAC
vs. PIT
26
DK Metcalf
PIT
at LAC
27
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at SEA
28
Jameson Williams
DET
at WAS
29
Chris Olave
NO
at CAR
30
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at MIA
31
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at HOU
32
Jauan Jennings
SF
vs. LAR
33
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. BAL
34
Parker Washington
JAC
at HOU
35
Josh Downs
IND
vs. ATL
36
Tre Tucker
LV
at DEN
37
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
at NYJ
38
Alec Pierce
IND
vs. ATL
39
Troy Franklin
DEN
vs. LV
40
Olamide Zaccheaus
CHI
vs. NYG
41
DeMario Douglas
NE
at TB
42
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at HOU
43
Rashid Shaheed
NO
at CAR
44
Keon Coleman
BUF
at MIA
45
Christian Watson
GB
vs. PHI
46
Kendrick Bourne
SF
vs. LAR
47
Tez Johnson
TB
vs. NE
48
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. PHI
49
Tory Horton
SEA
vs. ARI
50
Darnell Mooney
ATL
at IND
51
Calvin Austin III
PIT
at LAC
52
Darius Slayton
NYG
at CHI
53
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. BUF
54
Sterling Shepard
TB
vs. NE
55
Christian Kirk
HOU
vs. JAC
56
Michael Wilson
ARI
vs. SEA
57
Rashod Bateman
BAL
at MIN
58
Xavier Legette
CAR
vs. NO
59
Isaiah Bond
CLE
at NYJ
60
Dont'e Thornton
LV
at DEN