Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 10

Josh Allen vs. Jets Brock Purdy at Cowboys Drake Maye at Lions (Munich) Joe Burrow vs. Steelers Trevor Lawrence at Titans Jared Goff vs. Patriots (Munich) Jayden Daniels at Giants (Thurs.) Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs Dak Prescott vs. 49ers Tyler Shough vs. Panthers

Complete Week 10 quarterback rankings

Week 10 Start ’Em Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Trevor Lawrence at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Lawrence posted just one touchdown and 13.6 fantasy points in Baltimore last week, but I’m keeping him in my lineup against the Titans. No defense has allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 4, including four who have scored 18-plus points and one (Joe Burrow) who had nearly 40 points. Lawrence has also beaten Tennessee for 21-plus points in two straight games and in three of his last four.

The level of difficulty on this throw from Trevor Lawrence 👀@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/m3ZS2huoQ0 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Start ’Em

Jared Goff vs. Patriots (Munich 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Goff has hit the skids, scoring a combined 14.3 fantasy points in his last two games, including a five-point stinker last week in Miami. Still, I’m keeping the faith in the Lions quarterback and will start him in a plus matchup against the Patriots. In the last six weeks, their defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. New England has also allowed the eighth-most points per dropback in that time.

Patrick Mahomes at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mahomes posted a mediocre 16.5 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Jets, and he’s been held to 17 or fewer points in three of his last four games. Still, I’ll start him in a favorable matchup in Atlanta. Four quarterbacks have scored 18-plus fantasy points against them since Week 2, and three have scored 24-plus fantasy points against them since Week 5 … including a backup quarterback in Tyler Huntley.

Bryce Young at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Young overcame a tough matchup in Week 9 to score 20.3 fantasy points in a Panthers loss to the Broncos. He now has gone over 19 points in three of his last five games, and a matchup against the Saints is favorable. Last week, their defense allowed nearly 23 fantasy points to a backup quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Three field generals have beaten them for 18-plus points since Week 3 as well, so Young is on the starter’s radar.

Tyler Shough vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Shough rebounded in the stat sheets last week, scoring 19.7 fantasy points in the Saints' win over the Browns. He now has scored 19-plus points five times in eight games, and a matchup against the Panthers makes him a nice option in Week 10. Four quarterbacks have beaten them for 20-plus fantasy points this season, and Shough has averaged 18.5 points in his two career starts against them. He’s clearly a top-12 starter.

More Starts

Jayden Daniels at Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Drake Maye at Lions (Munich 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Brock Purdy at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Quarterback Streamers

Drew Lock at Raiders (11%): Desperate managers might look to Lock, who faces a Raiders defense that has allowed the third-most points per game to quarterbacks.

Desperate managers might look to Lock, who faces a Raiders defense that has allowed the third-most points per game to quarterbacks. Geno Smith vs. Bills (9%): The Bills have allowed four quarterbacks to score 18-plus fantasy points this season, and Smith could be in a negative game script.

The Bills have allowed four quarterbacks to score 18-plus fantasy points this season, and Smith could be in a negative game script. Aaron Rodgers at Bengals (4%): Rodgers has scored 17-plus fantasy points in four of his last six games, and he beat the Bengals for 23-plus points back in Week 3.

Week 10 Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Matthew Stafford at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Stafford’s stock has taken a massive hit in the last two weeks. He has been held to just 19.5 combined fantasy points in that time, and the veteran has now lost his best offensive weapon, Puka Nacua, to an injured knee. With Davante Adams already out, the Rams' top wideouts are now Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell. So while a matchup in Arizona is favorable, Stafford needs to be benched.

Sit ’Em

Jordan Love vs. Vikings (1 p.m. T, Fox): Love has been on fire, scoring 20-plus points in four of his last five games. That makes it pretty tough to sit him, and you shouldn’t do it unless you have a great replacement. Just keep in mind that the Vikings have allowed the fewest fantasy points and fantasy points per dropback to opposing quarterbacks. What’s more, their defense just held fantasy superstar Josh Allen to a mere 12.9 fantasy points in Week 9. Temper your expectations.

C.J. Stroud at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stroud has been red-hot, scoring 20-plus points in four of his last five games. That will make it tough to sit him, but I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t tell you that the matchup in Cleveland isn’t at all favorable. Their defense has allowed just one quarterback to beat them for more than 17.1 points at home in the last two years, and that includes games against fantasy stars such as Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love.

Justin Herbert at Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Chargers offense has been terrible this season, averaging a league-low 15.1 points per game. He hasn’t scored more than 13.3 fantasy points in a game, and his 10 points-per-game average makes him waiver-wire fodder in most leagues. So while this week’s matchup against the Ravens isn’t terrible on paper, Herbert simply isn’t worth starting in any fantasy leagues, even those that allow a Superflex starter.

Michael Penix Jr. vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Penix has hit the skids, scoring a combined 11.6 fantasy points in his last two games. It doesn't look like things will improve this week either, as he faces a tough matchup against the Chiefs. Since Week 4, their defense has surrendered the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. What’s more, only two opposing field generals have scored more than 14 fantasy points against them over the course of the season.

More Sits

Cam Ward vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Fernando Mendoza vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jacoby Brissett vs. Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)