Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Tight Ends

Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bears, Broncos, Buccaneers, Eagles

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 10

Brock Bowers vs. Seahawks Trey McBride vs. Rams Isaiah Likely vs. Commanders (Thurs.) George Kittle at Cowboys Tyler Warren vs. Dolphins Travis Kelce at Falcons Dalton Kincaid vs. Jets Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Chiefs Sam LaPorta vs. Dolphins (Munich) Hunter Henry at Lions (Munich)

Complete Week 10 tight end rankings

Week 10 Start ’Em Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Tyler Warren vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Warren has been inconsistent, scoring in the single digits in three of his last four games. However, an upcoming matchup against Miami makes the Colts tight end an attractive option across the board. Their defense has surrendered the third-most points per game to tight ends since Week 4, and no team has allowed more fantasy points per route run. The Colts also traded Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, so Warren should see a ton of targets.

Tyler Warren lines up like a fullback and gets the rushing touchdown@INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ESC43z7DtA — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Start ’Em

Dalton Kincaid vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kincaid was listed as a sit last week against the Vikings, and their stout defense did hold him to a meager 5.8 fantasy points. But I’d put him back in lineups this week, as the Bills' matchup against the Jets is favorable. Over the last six weeks, the Jets D has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends, not to mention the second-most fantasy points per route run. Kincaid is in a good spot to rebound this week.

Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pitts posted a dud last week, but he had multiple catches negated due to penalties in the Falcons' loss to the Bengals. I’d keep him in lineups this week, as the veteran should post a better stat line against the Chiefs. While their defense has been tough overall, it has been generous to tight ends. Six have scored 10-plus fantasy points against them, and only five teams have allowed more points per game to the position heading into Week 10.

Hunter Henry at Lions (Munich 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Henry has posted a pair of stink bombs in a row, totaling 12.5 fantasy points, though he played only eight snaps in one of those games due to injury. Meanwhile, the Patriots' matchup against the Lions makes Henry a legitimate streamer. Nine different tight ends have beaten Detroit for 13-plus points, and only the Broncos have allowed more points per game to the position since Week 4. Henry has top-12 potential this week.

More Starts

Isaiah Likely vs. Commanders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Brenton Strange at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Mike Gesicki vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tight End Streamers

Tyler Higbee at Cardinals (10%): Taylor hasn’t done much in the last four weeks, but the Rams are down their top two wide receivers. Colby Parkinson is also an option.

Taylor hasn’t done much in the last four weeks, but the Rams are down their top two wide receivers. Colby Parkinson is also an option. AJ Barner, Seahawks (6%): Barner is a deep-league streamer, but he did score 15 fantasy points last week. He faces a Raiders defense that’s allowed the fifth-most points to tight ends.

Barner is a deep-league streamer, but he did score 15 fantasy points last week. He faces a Raiders defense that’s allowed the fifth-most points to tight ends. Pat Freiermuth at Bengals (4%): Freiermuth has scored 10-plus points in three of his last five games, and the Bengals have allowed the eighth-most points to tight ends.

Week 10 Sit ’Em Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Tucker Kraft vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sitting Kraft is not going to be possible for many managers due to the lack of depth at the position, but I would temper expectations for the Packers tight end against the Vikings. Their defense has been outstanding against the position, allowing no more than 9.5 fantasy points to any tight end (Kraft had 9.5 points in Week 1). Minnesota has also given up the fifth-fewest EPA (Expected Points Added) to the position over the last six weeks.

Sit ’Em

Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fannin Jr. will be difficult to bench, especially given his statistical success over the last three weeks. However, it should be noted that he didn’t score a single fantasy point in regulation last week; all his points came on two catches in overtime. The Texans have also been tough on opposing tight ends in the last six weeks, allowing the third-fewest points per game and the second-fewest points allowed per route run.

Chig Okonkwo at Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Okonkwo has actually been pretty good in the last month for the Commanders, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. That makes him worth a look for managers in need at the position. The Giants have been tough on tight ends, however. Just one has beaten them for more than 10.1 fantasy points, and Trey McBride, Dallas Goedert and Dalton Schultz have posted middling lines against them.

Mark Andrews vs. Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Andrews has disappeared from the stat sheets, scoring no more than 5.3 fantasy points in five straight games. He also been held to single digits in all but two of his nine games, and he could have a tough time gaining a fast rapport with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Baltimore. He also has a bad matchup against the Chargers, who have allowed just one tight end (Trey McBride) to score more than 9.5 points.

More Sits

Michael Mayer vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Greg Dulcich at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Gunnar Helm vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)